EBENSBURG — Emily Peters might not be the most dramatic girl on the West Shamokin High School volleyball team, but there’s one title she’ll take with pride.
“I’m the loudest mouth,” Peters proclaimed.
One thing for sure: Her last serve spoke volumes. And it was heard all across District 6 and maybe the commonwealth.
One of eight Wolves seniors who made the PIAA tournament as District 6 runners-up in their freshman year and hadn’t been back to interdistricts since, Peters served the final point to lift West Shamokin to a thrill-a-minute 3-2 triumph over top-seeded West Branch in the Class 1A championship match on Saturday at Central Cambria High School.
The scores were 25-20, 25-16, 19-25, 25-22, 15-8. The Heritage Conference champion fell behind 4-1 in the fifth set before roaring back to run its record to 19-1 and earn a first-round state tournament game against District 5 winner Conemaugh Township on Tuesday.
After the harrowing victory that brought West Shamokin its first title since moving to District 6 and its second all-time, standout senior setter Abby Oesterling, who turned in a command performance with eight kills, 18 service points, five digs and 40 assists, asked director of athletics Ray Blystone is she could take his place to present her mother and Wolves coach Malinda Oesterling with her medal.
The two then embraced in an emotional moment.
“Our goal was to compete in the state playoffs — to make states. That was our ultimate goal, and we are on our way there,” the younger Oesterling said, taking a break from photos with teammates and congratulations from fans. “Honestly, I was a little scared going into the fifth game, but I knew we could pull it off. And we did, and holy cow. It is crazy. Crazy.”
Oesterling served for five points in a row to turn a 4-1 deficit into a 7-4 advantage in the fifth set, but it was up to Peters to put the icing on the cake.
Her offering was hard and low and the Warriors weren’t able to return it, hitting it out on the side for her seventh service point of the match.
“My legs were shaking afterwards, let me tell you. It was so nerve-wracking. I was like, ‘Come on, Emily. You just have to put it in. Make them play,’” said Peters, who finished with eight digs, two behind Sophie Fusaro for team-high.
West Branch was the only team seeded ahead of the Wolves entering the tournament; the Inter-County Conference champs for four years running finished the season 21-2.
“We had the momentum. It was 4-1, fifth set. We had just won two games. In volleyball, you get the momentum, it changes. Their setter did a great job serving the ball, keeping them in system, put the ball in play. That changed the tide and got them their momentum,” West Branch coach Terry Trude said. “Once we got used to their style, I think we did really well. You’ve got two good teams. They’re ranked second in the state. We’re sixth. Unfortunately, the state only takes one team this year unlike two in the past.”
Fusaro and Ally Schultheis each had two service points in the last set, when Wolves upperclassmen rose to the occasion to serve for 10 points.
“It definitely was the thought that our season could have been over if we would have lost that game. We know we can go so much farther. We were meant to be here,” Schultheis said. “It was crazy to be here. The emotions were so high. I’m definitely losing my voice.”
Sophomore Maddie McConnell had three kills of her match-high 18 kills in the fifth set. It was a little touch-and-go for her at first, though, as she misfired on her first three spike attempts as the Warriors took the quick lead.
“I had to tell myself that I needed to calm down and breathe because, if I got too excited, I was going to go crazy. Like, the ball was going to go everywhere. Anna (Chapman) gave me a pep talk. She always says, ‘In one ear, out the other. Don’t let anything bother you,’” McConnell said.
Chapman, another of the seniors, also played well, coming through with 10 kills and a block.
“I couldn’t be happier,” Chapman said.
Chapman pointed to a run the Wolves made late in the fourth set to cut a six-point deficit to two as crucial.
“It was game-changing. I feel that if we hadn’t carried that momentum we wouldn’t have swung the match. But we’re champions,” Chapman said.
Six of Chapman’s kills came in the first two sets, when it looked like the only thing that could slow down the Wolves was a stoppage for the official to retrieve her whistle after it fell under the pad covering the post. West Shamokin exhibited pristine passing, as all the Wolves bumped cleanly to Oesterling, who set all 26 of her team’s kills. The Wolves raced out to a 10-3 lead in the opening set and scored nine of the first 11 points in the second.
“That team is very smart and very skilled. We could not wait for them to make a mistake, because they weren’t going to,” Oesterling said.
Defensively, West Shamokin challenged everything at the net. In fact, each of the first two sets ended on blocks by freshman Lily Jordan.
“We came out really strong,” Fusaro said. “I think that team saw what we are doing well and adjusted to it, so it was just a matter of us adjusting back.”
West Branch figured out in the third set to start hitting the ball to Oesterling. That kept her from being the primary setter and took West Shamokin out of system. The Warriors made it count by feeding Taylor Myers at the net, and she came through with 11 of her 16 kills during that stretch.
The Wolves, however, rediscovered their groove late in Game 4 when Oesterling set up Kenzie Buzzard for two of her nine match kills. Then, after the hiccups early in Game 5, West Shamokin pulled away and into interdistricts.
“My freshman year, we also were competing here at Central Cambria, and we also went into a fifth set, and we also won 15-13, so it felt like a complete throwback. I was in the moment again. We were more composed because it’s my last season,” Fusaro said. “I guess you could compare this to winning the Heritage, but this is bigger. Playing for your season makes it so much better.”