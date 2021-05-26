SIDMAN — West Shamokin took down Central in four sets to claim the District 6 Class 2A boys’ volleyball championship at Forest Hills High School on Tuesday.
The Wolves took the first set 25-12 and lost the second 25-19 before taking two straight, 25-12 and 25-13, to win the title and earn a berth in next week’s PIAA tournament.
“I thought we played well and we were a little scared at times, but we were able to overcome that,” West Shamokin coach Scott Craig said.
Senior Eric Spencer led the Wolves (12-4) with 24 assists, seven blocks and four assists. Evan Cornish had 10 kills and eight digs, Owen Stover tallied six kills and six digs and Gavin Solley recorded five blocks.
“Some of our upperclassmen were pressing early in the game, but we turned that around,” Craig said.
West Shamokin plays the No. 2 seed out of the WPIAL on Tuesday in the first round of the state playoffs. The site and time have not been set.