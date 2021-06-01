KITTANNING — North Catholic and West Shamokin fought back and forth early in Tuesday night’s PIAA first-round boys’ volleyball match, but once the Trojans took seven of the last eight points to take the opening set, the Wolves never rebounded.
The Trojans rode the momentum into the second and final set and completed a straight-sets victory, 25-18, 25-14, 25-19, to advance to the Class 2A state quarterfinals.
Despite the loss, West Shamokin coach Scott Craig was appreciative of this group.
“They’re a great group of kids, and we had fun this year,” he said. “I’ve always been a coach that’s really strict — yelling and screaming — but I couldn’t do that with this bunch. They came in to have fun, they worked hard and were a great group to be around.”
In the opening set, it was a back-and-forth affair. While West Shamokin was behind, the Wolves clawed back into the game and found themselves down 18-17 at one point. But, the Trojans upped their game and dominated from there to taking the opening set.
“I don’t really know what happened tonight, and we made too many hitting mistakes,” Craig said. “They’re a good team, but we did not play anywhere near the level we should have. We didn’t show up to play tonight.”
North Catholic (18-3), the WPIAL runner-up, used that momentum to push itself out to an early lead in the second set and held a 15-5 advantage near the halfway mark. Although the Wolves tried to rally, the 10-point deficit was too deep given the combination of the Trojans’ strong play and their own mistakes.
West Shamokin (12-3), the District 6 champion, didn’t go down without a fight, though. The Wolves regained their early form and held a 12-11 lead in another back-and-forth set. A four-point surge gave West Shamokin the lead and forced North Catholic to use a timeout.
The teams traded points and found themselves knotted at 16. At that point, the Trojans began to pull away, used a 5-1 run to take a 21-17 lead. West Shamokin pulled as close as 22-19 before the Trojans scored the final three points to finish off the sweep.
Craig is losing standout players such as Eric Spencer and Evan Cornish, but he’s confident in the group coming back for next season.
“We’ll have Owen Stover, Luke Palmo and Ezra Oesterling back next year, along with Christian Sharp,” Craig said. “We’ll be a decent team next year, but when you have Eric Spencer on your team, it makes a big difference. We’re not going to have that next year, and that’s going to hurt.”
Spencer led the Wolves with 20 assists, three digs and four kills. Cornish tallied eight kills and five digs, and Palmo recorded nine digs.