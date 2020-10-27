YORK — The West Shamokin Wolves wrapped up a banner golf season as one of the top teams in the state on Monday.
West Shamokin finished sixth at 53-over-par 337 on the par-71 layout at Heritage Hills Golf Resort in the PIAA Class 2A Team Championships. Scranton Prep won the title at 6-over 300 and was followed by Sewickley Academy (307), North East (323), Devon Prep (325) and Boiling Springs (336).
“If you look back at the last few years few years, a 337 would have been good enough for third place last year and within five strokes of second place two years ago,” West Shamokin coach Judd McCullough said. “By looking at the numbers, this was the strongest six-team groups at states in the last so many years.
“I told the kids they finished sixth out of 245 2A golf teams this season. Also, we would have been second in the WPIAL championship, too, so we definitely belonged as one of the top six teams in the state.”
Eric Spencer, a senior who won the District 6 individual championship while leading the Wolves to the team title, shot a 6-over 77 on Monday. Jack McCullough, also a senior, was next with an 80. Sean McCullough, a sophomore, carded an 85, and sophomore Tyler Geist finished with a 95.
“I would describe our overall performance as solid and something to be very proud of,” the coach said. “It was cold with on-and-off rain throughout the day, so we had to battle the elements. We had a 337, and I’m sure our goal was to be more in the 320s territory. We won the district at Scotch Valley on a windy day with a 337, but we went out and competed against the best of the best and shot a pretty respectable score. It was just not good enough to be in that top group.”
West Shamokin went 10-1 in dual matches during a season that was condensed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Wolves started the postseason by winning the Heritage Conference championship behind Jack McCullough, who won the individual title. Spencer and his classmate continued to lead the Wolves through the postseason, following the district championship with a victory in the District 5-6 subregional to claim a berth in the team tournament.
“It was an historic year,” Coach McCullough said, “and I’m super-proud to be part of it and proud of the kids. It was the type of year that was trying for us all with the COVID, but I think it’s something you can look back on and it will be one of the highlights of your life, and being able to coach both my sons and a great group of kids, that’s the main thing, and to be able to achieve what we achieved this year at a small public school, it’s one of the things I’ll look back on as a highlight of my life. I really appreciate what we were ale to accomplish, and it was a really fun ride.
“I want to sincerely thank all of the family and friends that supported us through this memorable season. We truly had the best following and support of any team in the state. We couldn’t have done it without them.”