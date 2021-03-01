NuMINE — West Shamokin’s Justin Smulik knew the Wolves needed someone to step up in the final minute of the game, so when he got the ball and the shot was there, he took it.
Smulik nailed a 3-point field goal late in the final quarter after United went on a 12-4 run to tie the game at 45, and the unbeaten Wolves went on to beat the Lions 51-46 to win the Heritage Conference title game on their home court Saturday night.
It was an extra-sweet yet bittersweet feeling for the Wolves, who were on a quest to win a championship game at the KCAC, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there was no “Road to the KCAC” this season, so they won the title at home. In the process, the unbeaten Wolves extended their school record for victories in a season to 20.
“This is great. I’m just so excited to be playing basketball, and it’s sweet to win it on our home court,” West Shamokin coach Judd McCullough said. “This just speaks to the resilience of two really good teams with great leadership and coaches that care, and they guys battled until the very end. It was a very hard-fought win.
“The KCAC environment is so great and everyone knows that and wants to get there, but to win on our own floor is so special, too. It stinks for our kids and for the United kids to not be there, but I’m just glad we got to be here.”
West Shamokin led 33-27 at the end of the third quarter before the Lions went on their run, giving the Wolves all they could handle.
“Basketball is a game of runs, and I give a lot of credit to Coach (Matt) Rodkey and the entire United group,” McCullough said. “It was such a battle tonight. We knew they were capable of making it a close game, and they did and, yes, they were a handful.”
Trevor Smulik had 14 points and five rebounds, and Justin Smulik scored 12 points and grabbed six rebounds to lead the Wolves.
Jack McCullough added nine points with six rebounds.
“This is surreal. I’m ecstatic right now,” Justin Smulik said. “To be able to come out and win it on our home floor is unreal. We’ve been working toward this, and now we have some other goals to take care of. But for right now, we’re going to enjoy this win.”
West Shamokin was able to hang on for the win against the same team it was facing for the second time in a week.
“It hurts to lose, but I’m so proud of our guys,” Rodkey said. “We were down 10 and came back with hardly any time left. Their guy hit a 3 in our face to kind of seal it, but I couldn’t be more proud of our guys and how they played tonight. Our defense was great, we hustled and some of our shots just didn’t fall and that unfortunately happens sometimes.”
Johnny Muchesko and Bradley Felix each scored 11 points apiece to lead the Lions (17-5), who are the third seed and will move on to play sixth-seeded West Branch in the first round of the District 6 Class 2A playoffs Wednesday. The top-seeded Wolves will take on Heritage Conference foe Homer-Center, which is the No. 8 seed.
“Anytime you can play a hard-fought game against a really good team, it’s only going to help you moving forward,” Judd McCullough said. “And then to come out victorious, it makes you feel humbled. In playoff basketball, you have to know how to win close games, and we did that tonight so that makes us feel good going into districts.”
Jake Boring added nine points for the Lions, Ben Tomb had seven points and five rebounds and Austin Kovalcik scored six points.
“We felt like all the pressure was on them. We didn’t have anything to lose,” Rodkey said. “Our mantra all year was ‘At least we’re able to play’ because things could be different. We’ve had about the same amount of games as we have practices. I’m just so proud of these boys and what they did tonight to go on that run and stay resilient. It just gets us ready for next week.”