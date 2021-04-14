West Shamokin scored six runs in the second inning and Ezeck Olinger made them stand up over six innings in a 7-2 victory over United in a Heritage Conference baseball game Wednesday.
The Wolves struck for three extra-base hits in the opening inning. Logan Cogley delivered the first with an RBI triple, and Niko Buffone and Bo Swartz slugged two-run doubles following Lou Swartz’s run-producing single.
Those four hits were all West Shamokin managed, and they were all the Wolves needed while chasing United starter Hunter Cameron. Olinger allowed only two hits and one run, struck out six and walked five. He turned the final inning over to Justin Smulik.
Both teams play Northern Cambria next, West Shamokin (3-1) today at home and United (4-2) on Friday on the road.
HOMER-CENTER 4, PURCHASE LINE 3: Homer-Center chalked up its second win of the season by scoring in its last at-bat against Purchase Line in a Heritage Conference game.
With the game tied at 3, Purchase Line (1-4) committed consecutive errors on bunts to start the seventh inning, and Homer-Center (2-4) pulled out the win compliments of a passed ball.
“Both starting pitchers threw well,” Homer-Center coach Scott Bauer said. “They threw a lot of strikes, and there weren’t a lot of walks. We just kind of got them at the end. It’s tough for them, but it’s a win we needed.”
Caleb Palmer pitched 62/3 innings for Homer-Center, and Michael Krejocic got the final two outs in the seventh and ended up the winner.
Purchase Line’s Zander Bennett yielded one run and two hits and walked only one in four innings. Austin Lydic and Austin Chambers pitched in relief.
Krejocic had two of Homer-Center’s three hits. Cameron Cavalier had the other.
Chambers had two hits for Purchase Line, and Michael Stibrik, Mason Gearhart, Jayce Brooks, Levi Kephart and Braiden Albright each had one. Brooks had an RBI.
Both teams play Friday. Homer-Center visits Penns Manor, and Purchase Line plays host to Blairsville.
SOFTBALL
FRANKLIN REGIONAL 7, INDIANA 6: Indiana let a lead slip away, came back to forge a tie but allowed an unearned run in the final inning in a loss at Franklin Regional in a WPIAL Class 5A Section 1 game.
Indiana held a 5-1 lead after Ashlyn Winslow belted a two-run home run in the fifth inning that followed a three-run fourth for the Indians.
Franklin Regional, though, took advantage of Indiana’s defensive lapses to take a 6-5 lead in the sixth inning and scored the winning run on Indiana’s fourth error of the game.
“We chased their pitcher in the fifth, but we only got one run off their backup,” Indiana coach Harold Wilson said. “Our defense let us down a little bit and let them back in the game. You can’t afford those in a section game.”
Regan Trusal went 2-for-4 with two RBIs, driving in the tying run with a double in the seventh.
Winslow finished 2-for-3. Sara Zimmerman doubled.
Olivia Zimmerman suffered the hard-luck loss. She allowed eight hits, struck out eight and walked two.
Indiana (3-2) plays host to Penn Hills today.
UNITED 15, WEST SHAMOKIN 5: United scored 11 runs in the first inning to decide the issue early in a Heritage Conference home game against West Shamokin.
The first-inning binge included a three-run home run from Abbey McConville. The Lions capitalized on double-digit walks and needed only six hits. Keirsten Backer had two hits and drove in three runs, and Kelsey Moore drew four walks and scored three times.
McConville picked up the win, striking out 10 and walking one.
United (3-1) plays at Northern Cambria on Friday, and West Shamokin (0-3) plays host to Blairsville on Tuesday.
TRACK AND FIELD: Homer-Center swept past Purchase Line, and Penns Manor split with Northern Cambria in Heritage Conference dual meets.
Homer-Center scored a 75-49 win in the boys’ meet and a 76-56 win in the girls’, and Penns Manor’s girls topped Northern Cambria 77-62. Northern Cambria’s boys scored a 94-40 win.
First-place winners are listed in the Local Scoreboard section at right.
TENNIS: Indiana dropped a 4-1 decision to Highlands in a WPIAL Class 2A Section 3 boys’ tennis match.
Josh Lindsay and Tim Hauge teamed up for Indiana’s point in a doubles victory over Greg Wygonik and Ron Ratliff, 6-1, 1-6, 6-4.
Indiana (1-4) plays at Burrell today.
JV BASEBALL: Indiana built a 10-run lead after three innings but had to hold on for a 14-13 win over Highlands in a junior varsity baseball game.
Indiana scored nine runs in the third inning. Landon Kodman, Nick Love, Kadin Homer, Andrew McGee, Tristan Redinger and Hunter Martin drove in runs during the outburst.
Andrew McGee picked up the win.
Caleb Gittings finished 3-for-5, and Evan Brocious had four stolen bases.