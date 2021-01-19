NuMINE — It’s never too early in the season to notch a big comeback victory, especially when it keeps your team atop the conference standings.
Trailing by 13 points after the opening quarter, West Shamokin stormed back over the final three quarters Tuesday night to claim an easier-than-it-appears 61-46 win over Homer-Center in a Heritage Conference boys’ basketball game.
The Wolves remained undefeated with the victory, keeping them tied with Marion Center for first place in the conference with identical 3-0 records.
Trevor Smulik spearheaded the Wolves’ furious rally, pouring in 20 of his game-high 25 points after the first quarter. He drained five 3-point field goals while also adding 10 rebounds, three assists and three steals.
Ezeck Olinger added 15 points, and Jack McCullough scored 14 points as West Shamokin’s big three accounted for 54 of their team’s 61 points. Olinger scored 13 of his 15 points during the second-half rally.
Only two other players scored for the Wolves.
Looking poised to spring an upset in the early going, the Wildcats led 18-5 after the first quarter and 31-23 at halftime.
A 6-foot-5 senior, Ryan Sardone scored 11 of his team-high 21 points in the opening quarter for Homer-Center, and he finished with 17 in the first half. But he was limited to just four points over the final two quarters, during which West Shamokin outscored the Wildcats 38-15.
Homer-Center dropped its third straight game since a season-opening win over Saltsburg on Jan. 9.
Bo Swartz dished out 10 assists for the Wolves, and Eric Spencer collected seven rebounds.
West Shamokin (3-0) visits Penns Manor on Thursday in a clash of two of the better teams in the conference. Homer-Center (1-3) welcomes Brookville for a non-conference game this evening.
MARION CENTER 51, PURCHASE LINE 29: Connor Fairman scored 19 points — all of them coming after the first quarter — to lead the Stingers to a come-from-behind victory in a Heritage Conference game Tuesday.
Justin Peterson contributed 14 points on the strength of four 3-point field goals, and T.J. Lynn added eight points for Marion Center.
Fairman, who drained three 3s, also collected a game-high 14 rebounds, while Preston Fox chipped in six points and nine rebounds for the Stingers.
Following an uneven first quarter, everything went the Stingers’ way the rest of the game. Trailing by five points after the opening quarter, they clamped down on defense and outscored Purchase Line 15-4 in the second quarter to take a 21-15 halftime lead, and the Red Dragons never recovered.
Mello Sanchez got off to a fast start for Purchase Line, scoring seven first-quarter points to lead his team to the early lead. But he was limited to one field goal and two points the rest of the way.
Isaac Huey contributed seven points for the Red Dragons, whose struggles included a 1-for-14 shooting effort from the free throw line.
Both teams play at home Thursday. Marion Center (3-0) welcomes United, and Purchase Line (1-3) plays host to Northern Cambria.
UNITED 71, BLAIRSVILLE 36: Five players scored in double-digits for United, and the Lions used a balanced offensive effort to run away from Blairsville in a Heritage Conference game Tuesday.
Johnny Muchesko paced United with a team-high 12 points. Jon Henry and Austin Kovalcik each scored 11, while Hunter Cameron and Ben Tomb contributed 10 points apiece in the Lions’ wire-to-wire victory.
Behind Cameron’s seven first-quarter points, United (3-1) doubled up the Bobcats in the opening eight minutes, 20-10, and cruised to its third straight win. Since a lopsided season-opening loss to Berlin Brothersvalley, the Lions have averaged 67 points per game while winning by an average margin of 30.3 points during their winning streak.
Cameron, who made two of United’s four 3-point field goals, scored all his points in the first half as the Lions surged to a 40-21 lead at halftime. Similarly, Henry scored nine of his 11 points in the opening half.
Cameron Reaugh scored a game-high 14 points, and Ashton Perfetti contributed 11 points for the Bobcats, who are averaging 35.3 points per game during their 0-3 start.
Both teams play on the road Thursday. United visits Marion Center, and Blairsville travels to Saltsburg.
SALTSBURG 48, NORTHERN CAMBRIA 41: Northern Cambria nearly doubled its outbut from the first three quarters in the final period, but that wasn’t enough to overtake Saltsburg, which got a career-high 22 points from David Stuller in a a Heritage Conference game.
Saltsburg (2-2) took a 20-7 lead in the first quarter and led 27-11 at halftime. The Trojans extended the lead to 22 points, 37-15, going into the fourth quarter.
Northern Cambria (0-3) made five 3-pointers and outscored Saltsburg 26-11 in the fourth quarter behind Matt Sedlock, who poured in 12 of his team-high 17 points in the final eight minutes.
“They got hot in the fourth quarter and made five 3s,” Saltsburg coach Don Stitt said, “and it’s notlike we weren’t playing defense.”
Stuller, a 6-foot senior, made three 3-point field goals in the first quarter and scored 13 of his team’s 20 points.
No other Satlsburg player reached double figures, but seven others scored, led by Tristan Roessler with eight points.
Zach Taylor added nine for Northern Cambria.
Saltsburg helped itself at the free throw line by converting 13 of 22 attempts while Northern Cambria was only 2-for-5. Each team had 16 field goals, and Northern Cambria otushot Saltsgburg on 3s, 7-3.
Both teams play Thursday. Northern Cambria visits Purchase Line in a matchup of teams looking for their first win, and Saltsburg plays host to Blairsville.