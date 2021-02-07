West Shamokin ran its record to 11-0 with a 58-37 victory at DuBois Central Catholic in a non-conference boys’ basketball game Saturday afternoon.
The Wolves (11-0) led 16-11 after the first quarter and by 15 points, 35-20, at halftime.
“It was another great team win,” West Shamokin coach Judd McCullough said. “It was a very physical game, and we showed a lot of toughness and competitiveness.”
Trevor Smulik hit three 3-point field goal and finished with a a game-high 15 points to go with seven rebounds, three blocked shots and a couple assists. Bo Swartz registered 14 points and two assists, two steals and two blocked shots.
Jack McCullough turned in 13 points and three assists. Ezeck Olinger grabbed a game-high nine reounds and scored eight points, and Justin Smulik had seven rebounds and six points. Eric Spencer chipped in six boards and two steals.
West Shamokin, the Heritage Conference leader and lone unbeaten boys’ team in the area — the West Shamokin girls are 10-0 and the only unbeaten girls’ team — returns to league play this evening at Saltsburg (5-5).
GIRLS
PUNXSUTAWNEY 55, INDIANA 38: Indiana’s halftime lead disintegrated in the second half when unbeaten Punxsutawney hit six 3-point field goals in a non-conference game.
Indiana led 20-14 at halftime. Punxs’y (8-0) outscored Indiana 41-18 in the second half. The Chucks hit five 3s in a 21-point third quarter and took a nine-point lead into the final period.
Punxsutawney’s Sarah Weaver connected on three 3-pointers and scored a game-high 17 points. Chloe Presloid scored 12, Riley Presloid chipped in nine and Kierstin Riley scored eight.
Katie Kovalchick scored 16 points for Indiana. Abbie Huey had 10.
Indiana (4-6) plays at Hampton today.
Punxsutawney plays host to Brockway on Tuesday.
ARMSTRONG 63, LIGONIER VALLEY 13: Armstrong shut out Ligonier Valley in the second half of a WPIAL non-section game.
Layne Miller and Emma Paul each scored 14 points for Armstrong, which is 6-0.
Ligonier Valley’s Lizzy Crissman had six rebounds and four blocked shots.
Ligonier Valley (0-6) plays host to Elizabeth Forward on today.
SATURDAY’S SCORES
BOYS
Bedford 68, Cambria Heights 51 Belle Vernon 62, New Castle 56 Berlin 71, Greensburg Central Catholic 67 Bishop Guilfoyle 45, Central Martinsburg 38 Burrell 50, Keystone Oaks 39 Constitution 48, Philadelphia MC&S 46 Erie 57, Harbor Creek 42 Erie McDowell 54, Baldwin 40 Fox Chapel 71, Seneca Valley 55 Frazier 64, Bethlehem Center 29 Hempfield 66, Greensburg Salem 26 Imani Christian 61, St. Joseph 48 Lincoln Park Charter 62, South Allegheny 60 Mercer 54, Union 42 Meyersdale 84, Turkeyfoot Valley 71 North Allegheny 75, Hampton 54 North Hills 71, Seneca Valley 55 North Hills 79, Franklin Regional 63 North Star 53, Blacklick Valley 38 Northern Bedford 88, Claysburg-Kimmel 54 Pittsburgh Central Catholic 58, Mount Lebanon 55 Pittsburgh North Catholic 58, Norwin 47 Port Allegany 35, Kane Area 27 Propel Montour 52, West Greene 45 Shaler 78, Deer Lakes 71 Slippery Rock 44, Allegheny-Clarion Valley 37 South Park 61, Southmoreland 30 Southern Huntingdon 48, East Juniata 45 Thomas Jefferson 70, Quaker Valley 60 Tyrone 54, Williamsport 50 Unionville 38, Erie East 37 West Shamokin 58, DuBois Central Catholic 37
GIRLS
Armstrong 63, Ligonier Valley 13 Avella 48, South Side 40 Avonworth 40, Aquinas Academy 24 Baldwin 51, Highlands 22 Bethel Park 49, Shaler 47 Blacklick Valley 62, Johnstown 52 Blairsville 66, Northern Cambria 7 Brockway 42, Moniteau 41 Burrell 57, St. Joseph 50 Charleroi 50, Washington 40 Fairview 46, Union City 12 Fox Chapel 69, Woodland Hills 56 Greensburg Central Catholic 41, Berlin 38 Juniata Valley 74, Moshannon Valley 12 Laurel 51, Knoch 41 Lincoln Park Charter 55, South Allegheny 28 McKeesport 51, Greensburg Salem 21 Mercyhurst Prep 55, Conneaut, Ohio 6 Monessen 63, Jeannette 37 Montour 49, Sto-Rox 47 Nazareth Area 38, Easton 35 Neshannock 78, New Brighton 21 North Allegheny 61, Oakland Catholic 42 Norwin 51, North Catholic 49 Pine-Richland 59, Hempfield 56 Port Allegany 35, Kane Area 26 Punxsutawney 55, Indiana 38 Quaker Valley 34, Sewickley Academy 30 Rochester 58, Hampton 55 Seneca 44, Meadville 18 South Fayette 60, West Allegheny 21 South Park 59, McGuffey 19 St. Marys 50, Cameron County 29 Struthers, Ohio 54, Kennedy Catholic 35 Union 42, Sharpsville 25 Union 48, Mercer 40 Uniontown 72, Frazier 67 Unionville 44, Erie East 42 United 61, Purchase Line 44 SATURDAY’S BOYS’ BOX SCORE
WEST SHAMOKIN 58, DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 37
West Shamokin — 58
J.McCullough 6 1-2 13, Spencer 1 01 2, Olinger 1 6-6 8, B.Swartz 5 4-4 14, T.Smulik 6 1-1 15, J.Smulik 2 2-2 6, Totals 21 13-16 58
DuBois Central Catholic — 37
Starr 4 0-1 8, Kness 1 1-2 3, Kosko 1 0-0 2, Srock 3 1-2 7, Armanini 4 0-1 9, Foster 2 0-0 6, Way 0 0-2 0, Mauer 1 0-0 2, Totals 16 2-3 37
West Shamokin 16 19 13 10 — 58
DuBois Central Catholic 11 9 10 17 — 37
3-point field goals: T.Smulik 3, Foster 2, Armanini.
SATURDAY’S GIRLS’ BOX SCORES
PUNXSUTAWNEY 55, INDIANA 38
Indiana — 38
Cook 1 0-0 2, Kovalchick 6 4-5 16, Ciocca 1 0-0 2, Antonacci 2 0-0 5, Huey 5 0-0 10, E.Madey 1 1-2 3, Totals 16 5-9 38
Punxsutawney — 55
Weaver 6 2-6 17, R.Presloid 3 2-2 9, C.Preloid 3 5-5 12, Riley 3 2-2 8, K.Griebel 3 0-0 6, D.Griebel 1 0-0 3,, Totals 19 11-15
Indiana 12 8 7 11 — 38
Punxsutawney 8 6 22 19 — 55
3-point field goals: Antonacci, Weaver 3, R.Presloid, C.Presloid, D.Griebel.
ARMSTRONG 63, LIGONIER VALLEY 13
Ligonier Valley — 13
A.Woods 0 1-2 1, C.Woods 1 0-0 3, Boyd 3 0-0, Griffin 1 0-0 3, Marinchak 0 0-0 0, Crissman 0 0-0 0. Totals 5 1-2 13
Armstrong — 63
E.Miller 6 0-0 14, Paul 6 0-1 14, Fitzgerald 3 0-0 6, Q.Miller 3 0-0 6, Burns 1 0-0 2, Clark 2 4-6 9, Yancy 1 0-0 2, Pawk 2 1-2 6, Clontz 1 0-0 2, Dobransky 0 2-2 2, Totals 25 7-11 63.
Ligonier Valley 10 3 0 0 — 13
Armstrong 16 22 14 11 — 63