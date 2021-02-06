West Shamokin coach Frank Nagy knew his team would have its hands full with Blairsville on Friday night.
What he didn’t expect was his team’s response when the Bobcats offered a challenge.
“They flustered us,” Nagy said. “That’s the first game that I felt the other team was more physical than we are. That’s usually something we take pride in. They came after us, and that’s what kept it close.”
The Wolves were tough enough in the end, holding off Blairsville, 67-63 in overtime, in a Heritage Conference girls’ basketball game on West Shamokin’s court. West Shamokin moved to 10-0 and maintained sole possession of first place while Blairsville was denied a third straight win after an 0-4 start despite a 32-point performance from Lexi Risinger.
Blairsville dropped its first four games against the top teams in the Heritage Conference. The first matchup at home with West Shamokin resulted in a four-point loss.
“There’s no two-win team in the state as good as they are,” Nagy said. “That’s a very good basketball team, and they’ve shown it in conference games. While they’re sitting there with that record, nobody things they’re that far separated from any of the top teams. We knew it would be a battle. They’re physically strong, they play hard, and they played tough. We knew it would be a battle going into it.”
Blairsville held a 32-21 lead at halftime after shutting out West Shamokin’s leading scorer, Sophie Fusaro, in the first half.
Fusaro ignited the Wolves in the third quarter with three early 3-point field goals and another one late. West Shamokin took a 50-43 lead into the fourth quarter.
Blairsville never claimed the lead away in the fourth quarter but had several chances to tie with the score at 54-52. Tori Foust, a freshman not know for scoring, tied the game for Blairsville with a runner in the lane inside the last five seconds.
West Shamokin, on the other hand, had chances to extend the lead but got stuck on 54 points over the final five minutes of regulation. The Wolves managed only two field goals in the fourth quarter.
“I have to give it up for our girls,” Blairsville coach Ric Brown said. “They did an unbelievable job, and Lexi just lit it up. I just have to do a better job and get us in better situations.”
Blairsville grabbed a 57-56 lead early in the four-minute overtime period when Risinger drilled a 3.
Fusaro scored her first field goal since the third quarter to put West Shamokin back on top at 58-57 with 2:40 to go.
Risinger scored quickly at the other end, and so do West Shamokin, which exploited the defense with a long pass to Abby Oesterling, whose layup put West Shamokin up by three at 62-59 with two minutes to go. Oesterling following a Blairsville miss with an offensive rebound at the other end and converted it for a five-point margin at 64-59.
After Risinger scored again, Melissa Spohn answered for West Shamokin to keep it a two-possession game going into the final minute.
The Wolves then forced a couple turnovers coming down the stretch, denying Blairsville the opportunity to make it a one-possession game.
“Every time we started to pull away they came right back,” Nagy said, “and Risinger was a monster for them. She had huge buckets throughout the game. Unfortunately, they scored that bucket with under five left to tie it. At that point we were just trying to take a deep breath between the fourth quarter and overtime.
“I was just trying to calm them down at the end of regulation. I thought we were pretty scattered throughout, but we calmed down. The girls kind of calmed down and realized we’ve been in that situation before. I told them to just try and forget about what got us in that situation and focus on the last four minutes. We got some big plays. Abby had two really nice steals that were big for us. The girls just dug deep.”
West Shamokin scored 31 points in the first half, all from either Lily Jordan (16) or Lydia McIlwain (15).
“Everyone on the team and coaching staff was 100 percent OK with that,” Nagy said of the first-half scoring. “That’s what we preach all year: to take what the defense gives you. They were taking away Sophie and putting pressure on Abby and the guards, and that allowed us to get it in the paint and dump it down, and it left some opportunities for Lyd. …. Now, in the third quarter, I think they adjusted little and were leaving Sophie.”
McIlwain hit a 3 in the third quarter and finished with 18 points, and Jordan scored twice early in overtime and finished with 20. Fusaro scored 15, with 12 coming in the third quarter, and Oesterling and Spohn combined for 14. Spohn and Jordan led the rebounding with 11 boards apiece, and Oesterling had seven rebounds, seven assist and seven steals.
Risinger had seven of Blairsville’s nine points in overtime. Abby Pynos scored 13 points for the Bobcats.
“I’m just thrilled that we were able to get out with a win,” Nagy said, “and it says a lot about the girls to have one of those nights mentally and still be able to pull out a win.”
West Shamokin plays at Saltsburg on Monday and plays host to Homer-Center on Wednesday and Penns Manor on Friday.
Blairsville plays at United on Tuesday.
PENNS MANOR 48, MARION CENTER 39: The Penns Manor Comets are in a slump.
So they leaned on their defensive.
Tied with Marion Center going into the fourth quarter, Penns Manor held the Stingers to five points over the final eight minutes and began to shake off Wednesday’s 25-point performance in a loss to Homer-Center.
“It’s nice to see us bounce back with a win,” Penns Manor coach Jason Miloser said. “Marion Center is very much improved. We knew coming in we would have to play really well. There were times we did play well, but there were times the shots weren’t falling, but I’m really happy with the way we continued to battle on the defensive end and focus on the things we can control.”
Penns Manor’s loss to Homer-Center included a scoreless quarter for the Comets. Against Marion Center, Penns Manor took a 29-20 lead into halftime and scored only five points in the third quarter. The game was tied at 34 going into the fourth.
The Comets yielded only two field goals in the quarter. Offensively, they finished off the game at the free throw line, making 8 of 12 in the period.
Kassidy Smith led Penns Manor with 21 points, 19 coming in the first half. Megan Dumm had 12 points, seven rebounds, five assists and seven steals., and Anna Peterman chipped in eight points and eight rebounds.
“Kassidy and Megan carried us on the offensive end,” Miloser said, “and I liked the way Anna Peterman stepped up on the defensive end in the fourth quarter. Her and Kate Hnatko willed us to play better defense in the fourth quarter, and that defensive effort was the difference in the game.”
Penns Manor improved to 9-4 overall and 5-4 in the conference. The Comets play host to Purchase Line on Monday in a matchup of two teams in the hunt for the fourth berth in the conference tournament.
“It’s tough go through a 22-game season when you don’t have game when the shots aren’t falling,” Miloser said. “What we don’t want to see is the defensive end let us down. The defensive end can always be there and the effort can always be there, and if we worry about controlling those two things, they’re going to lead to us getting offensive opportunities and the shots will fall.”
No one reached double figures for Marion Center. Nevada Armstrong scored eight points, and Kaelee Elkin and Lydia Miller split 14. Alexa Ackerman hit two 3-pointers for six points.
Marion Center (1-7) plays host to Northern Cambria on Monday.
HOMER-CENTER 50, NORTHERN CAMBRIA 12: They say some games are decided when they are scheduled, as long as the favorite shows up.
The Homer-Center Wildcats didn’t show up Friday night.
Well, they did, and they didn’t.
Homer-Center’s starters decided to take the night off. Knowing that this was one of those games that was a sure victory, the Wildcats’ top players gained permission from coach Tom Lasher to stay on the bench and watch.
What they saw was freshman Meegan Williams score 17 points, freshman Alaina Fabin get 11 and sophomores Anna Cutshall and Justley Sharp score nine apiece. Kylie Myer, a freshman, added the other four.
The Wildcats’ regulars are senior Vada Walbeck, juniors Marlee Kochman and Ayannah Elliott and sophomores Macy Sardone and Molly Kosmack.
“They came to me and said that’s what they wanted to do,” Lasher said. “There aren’t many JV games coming up, and they wanted them to get some playing time.”
Homer-Center is 9-1 with a busy week ahead. The Wildcats play host to United on Monday in a matchup for sole possession of second place in the Heritage Conference and play at unbeaten West Shamokin on Wednesday.
The Wildcats beat United and lost to West Shamokin in the first rotation through the conference.
The top four teams advance to the conference semifinals, which are slated for Wednesday, Feb. 24. The championship game follows that Friday.
Northern Cambria plays at Marion Center on Monday.
PURCHASE LINE 63, SALTSBURG 25: Purchase Line bounced back from a loss to Blairsville by cruising past Saltsburg in a Heritage Conference game.
Purchase Line led 16-1 after Saltsburg went the first quarter without netting a field goal. It was 40-10 at halftime. The Red Dragons (6-3, 4-3 conference) play host to second-place and once-beaten United on Saturday.
“We had a tough loss the other night against a physical Blairsville team,” Purchase Line coach Kelley Goss said. “We decided as a team that we would commit to turn up the energy and aggression from here on out. We are capable of much more, and we put on a great show of hustle and teamwork tonight. I’m very proud of the turnaround. We needed this win leading into (Saturday) against United and four Heritage games next week.”
Four Purchase Line players scored in double figures. Junior point guard Carley Ward led the way with 15 points, four assists and five steals. Bethany Smith had 12 points and seven rebounds, and Maddie Scalese turned in 11 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Abbi Misko scored 12 points and handed out four assists. Abby Goss reached double figures in rebounds with 10 to go with nine points.
Savanna Fink scored eight points for Saltsburg, which plays host to West Shamokin on Monday.
BELLE VERNON 56, LIGONIER VALLEY 27: Belle Vernon jumped out to a big lead on Ligonier Valley in a WPIAL Class 4A Section 3 game.
Belle Vernon led 22-8 after the first quarter and 35-13 at halftime.
Presleigh Colditz and Grace Henderson combined for 21 points for Belle Vernon (8-4, 5-2).
Haley Boyd scored 11 points and handed out four assists for Ligonier Valley. Lizzy Crissman registered seven blocked shots and seven rebounds, and Abby Painter had six rebounds.
Ligonier Valley (0-6) plays at Armstrong on Saturday.
BOYS
UNITED 70, FERNDALE 56: United bounced back from its first loss since its season opener and beat Ferndale in a non-conference game.
United (10-2), which had won 10 straight before losing to unbeaten West Shamokin on Wednesday, pulled away from Ferndale in the second half. The Lions led 28-26 at halftime and outscored the Yellow Jackets 42-30 in the second half with a pair of 21-point quarters.
Five United players scored in double figures: Austin Kovalcik and Jonny Muchesko with 13 each, Ben Tomb with 12, Brad Felix with 11 and Joey Means with 10.
Ferndale’s Bruce Moore scored a game-high 20 points. Justin Mitchell had 10 of his 15 in the third quarter when Moore was shut out.
United plays host to Homer-Center on Monday.
HIGHLANDS 75, INDIANA 29: Indiana had one of its better halves of the season. So did Highlands.
Highlands, 9-1 overall and 5-1 in WPIAL Class 5A Section 4, scored 29 points in the first quarter and 28 in the second and led 57-24 at halftime. Indiana (0-9, 0-6) managed only one more field goal in the second half.
Jimmy Hurst hit four 3-point field goals and led Highlands with 22 points. The Golden Rams hit 10 3s.
Evan Brocious and Trevor Todd each scored six points and Hunter Martin and Owen Clifford each had five for Indiana.
Indiana plays at Hampton on Tuesday.
SOUTH ALLEGHENY 61, APOLLO-RIDGE 40: South Allegheny outscored Apollo-Ridge 20-2 in the fourth quarter to break open a WPIAL Class 2A Section 3 game and maintain first place.
Known for its 3-point shooting, Apollo-Ridge (4-2, 2-2 section) made seven from long range and South Allegheny (7-1, 6-1) buried 10. Ethan Kirkwood hit five and scored 19 points to lead four South Allegheny players in double figures.
Klay Fitzroy, not know for his 3-pointing showing, accounted for all three for Apollo-Ridge and scored 16 points. Keighton Reese had nine on three 3s, and Jake Fello, the Vikings’ top 3-point threat, scored eight points with no 3s.
Apollo-Ridge plays at East Allegheny on Tuesday.