West Shamokin will play for the District 6 Class 1A volleyball championship against West Branch at 11 a.m. Saturday at Central Cambria High School in Ebensburg.
The Wolves, the second seeds and Heritage Conference champions, reached the championship match by sweeping past third-seeded Bishop Guilfoyle, 3-0, on Thursday. West Shamokin opened the tournament in the quarterfinals and topped seventh-seeded Bishop Carroll.
West Branch, the top seed, had a difficult time getting past Homer-Center. The Wildcats pushed West Branch to five sets before falling, 3-2.
The District 6 champion advances to a state tournament that features a reduced field. In the past, the champion and runner-up from District 6 advanced to the state tournament.
In addition, the district title is being contested at Central Cambria rather than Altoona.
In Class 2A this evening, fourth-seeded Northern Cambria, the Heritage Conference runner-up, plays at top-seeded Philipsburg-Osceola with a berth in next week’s championship match on the line. Forest Hills plays at Bald Eagle Area in the other semifinal.