NuMINE — West Shamokin improved to 12-1 with a 25-11, 25-21, 25-12 victory over Purchase Line in a Heritage Conference girls’ volleyball match Thursday.
The Wolves have not lost since dropping a match to Northern Cambria in the season opener.
Lexie Young powered West Shamokin with 17 kills and also came up with seven digs. Sophie Fusaro chipped in eight digs, and Abby Oesterling handed out 31 assists and had six digs.
West Shamokin won the junior varsity match, 2-0.
Both teams play Tuesday. The Wolves play host to Marion Center, and Purchase Line welcomes Homer-Center.
• ARMAGH — United beat Penns Manor, 25-6, 25-14, 25-17, in Heritage Conference match.
Kaitlyn Dill registered 11 service points, eight kills and five blocks for United.
United won the junior varsity match, 25-13, 25-15.
Both teams play Tuesday. United plays host to Blairsville, and Penns Manor visits Northern Cambria.
• Indiana shot past Penn Hills, 3-0, in a WPIAL Section 1-AAA match.
Taylor Sheesley recorded 18 assists and six kills for Indiana. Emily Madey turned in 10 assists, four aces and six digs, and Megan Brocious came up with 14 digs. Abbie Huey had matching 8s in aces and kills, and Peyton Ream also had eight kills.
Indiana won the junior varsity match, 2-0. Audrey Josephson handed out nine assists, Sarah Madey and Lily Cunningham each had three aces, and Maycie Lorelli had five kills.
Indiana plays at Greensburg Salem on Tuesday.
• NORTH VERSAILLES — South Allegheny defeated Ligonier Valley, 25-13, 25-16, 25-13, in a WPIAL Section 5-AA match.
Haley Stormer had six kills and Bella Vargulish had 10 assists and five service points for Ligonier Valley (7-4).
Ligonier Valley won the junior varsity match, 25-20, 17-25, 15-10. Teagan Peltz-Palko had 12 service points, including four aces, and Abby Tutino had seven service points and three kills. Lizzy Crissman chipped in five kills for the 8-2 Rams.
Ligonier Valley plays host to East Allegheny on Monday.