KENWOOD — West Shamokin ran its record to 10-1 with its 10th straight win, handling Penns Manor, 25-10, 25-15, 25-8, in a Heritage Conference girls’ volleyball match Tuesday.
Lexie Young, Maddie McConnell and Lily Jordan combined for 19 kills for West Shamokin. Emily Peters served three aces, Sophie Fusaro came up with seven digs, and Abby Oesterling dished out 20 assists and had five kills.
West Shamokin won the junior varsity match, 2-0.
Both teams play Thursday. West Shamokin plays host to Purchase Line, and Penns Manor visits United.
• HOMER CITY — Homer defeated Blairsville, 25-11, 26-24, 25-19, in a Heritage Conference match Tuesday.
Marlee Kochman registered nine kills and 12 blocks for the Wildcats. Meegan Williams notched double-digit kills with 10. Maitlyn Berfield chalked up 19 service points
On Monday, Homer-Center won at Marion Center, 25-15, 25-22, 25-22. Gabi page had 12 kills and five blocks, and Mya Fatula had 19 digs and eight service points.
Both teams play at home Thursday. Homer-Center takes on Northern Cambria, and Blairsville faces Marion Center.
• MARION CENTER — United edged Marion Center, 25-22, 25-11, 25-23, in a Heritage Conference match Tuesday.
Addison Sutton recorded 17 service points and 14 assists for United. Brook Murlin led the effort at the net with 12 kills.
Marion Center won the junior varsity match, 21-25, 25-23, 16-14.
Both teams play Thursday. United plays host to Penns Manor, and Marion Center visits Blairsville.
• LIGONIER — Ligonier Valley beat Valley, 25-9, 29-25, 25-16, in a WPIAL Section 5-AA match Tuesday.
Bella Vargulish had 10 service points and 16 assists, and Haley Stormer had seven service points and seven kills. Paige Hickman chipped in nine service points. Kailey Johnston had five kills, and Lizzy Crissman and Taylor Meier each had four kills. Sarah Sheeder turned in 11 digs.
Ligonier Valley won the junior varsity match, 17-25, 25-19, 15-10. Saylor Clise had 19 service points, including six aces, and handed out six assists. Abby Tutino had six service points.
Ligonier Valley JV is now 8-2.
Ligonier Valley (7-3) plays at South Allegheny on Thursday.