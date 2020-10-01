NuMINE — Eighteen days ago, two of the top small-school girls’ volleyball programs in the state opened a strange season in a mostly empty gym, and they went at it.
That night, in the first match of a COVID-19-affected season, West Shamokin and Northern Cambria engaged in one of their typical duels. Northern Cambria, the two-time defending Class 1A state champion, escaped that night, winning four games that were decided by a total of 11 points, 27-25, 21-25, 26-24, 25-22.
This time, the two powers did one better in a Heritage Conference match in front of a limited but enthusiastic crowd. And this time, West Shamokin came out on top in a thriller, 25-23, 25-19, 18-25, 20-25, 15-12.
“It was really awesome,” West Shamokin coach Malinda Oesterling said. “Our two programs, anytime we get together it’s a good time to beat up on each other. There were a lot of good players and both teams fought so hard. It’s the type of match you love to play, you love to be a part of. They played well. We played well. It was just a good match all around.”
Maddy McConnell and Lexie Young led West Shamokin up front, combining for 28 kills. Lily Jordan helped out with five blocks. Sophie Fusaro led the defense with 15 digs, and Emily Peters and Ally Schulteis each had eight. Abby Oesterling turned in a solid all-around match with 38 assists, nine kills and five blocks.
“We saw some deficiencies the first time that we tried to work on,” Oesterling said. “A match like this can go either way, and I thought we improved on things enough to make it worthwhile the second time around.”
Oesterling said District 6 officials are scheduled to meet today, with the playoff format on the agenda. Districts across the state and the PIAA have limited the number of team and individual qualifiers at postseason events due to the ongoing pandemic in a year in which most winter championships and all springs sports were canceled, and fall sports were delayed from late August until the second week of September.
Volleyball programs have been particularly affected because most play only a conference schedule and lose the benefit of engaging multiple teams in weekend tournaments. Northern Cambria is 5-1, and West Shamokin is 6-1.
“We don’t know what playoffs look like,” Oesterling said, “so we just have to keep getting better.”
Both teams return to the court this evening, West Shamokin at Blairsville and Northern Cambria at Marion Center.