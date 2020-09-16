MARION CENTER — West Shamokin shot past Marion Center, 25-10, 25-16, 25-13, in a Heritage Conference volleyball match Tuesday.
The Wolves dominated one night after losing a closely contested match to Northern Cambria, the two-time defending Class 1A state champion.
Lexie Young led West Shamokin with 14 kills. Abby Oesterling handed out 28 assists, and Ally Schulteis had five digs.
West Shamokin won the junior varsity match, 2-1.
Both teams play Thursday. West Shamokin visits United, a 3-0 loser to Blairsville on Tuesday, and Marion Center plays host to Purchase Line.