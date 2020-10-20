YORK — Eric Spencer had a special day.
In a sense, so did Jack McCullough.
Spencer continued his solid run through the postseason, posting an eighth-place finish in the state — and the third-best round in a field of 48 players — at the PIAA Golf Championships at Heritage Hills Golf Resort on Monday. Spencer, a senior, shot a 5-over-par 76 and tied for eighth in the Class 2A field.
“No doubt about it, I was a special day for Eric,” West Shamokin coach Judd McCullough said. “It was a nice ending to a fantastic individual career. To shoot 76 at states with the college coaches all over and the TV cameras on and the huge spectator crowd, it’s not easy to do, and I’m just super-proud of his composure, and his effort today was top-notch and deserving of a medal. It was a great day for him.”
Jack McCullough, also a senior and the coach’s son, didn’t fare as well, shooting a 16-over 87, but his father was proud of the way he handled the adversity.
“At practice on the driving range, he was hitting it as well as I’ve ever seen him hit it before,” Judd McCullough said. “I’d like to think it was nerves, but I’ve seen him though the year overcome those type of things. It was one of those days; it’s golf. It can sneak up on you, and obviously with the pressure of states, it doesn’t take much to lose your edge a little bit and maybe your confidence.
“I will say this: I’m sure it burned, and it’s absolutely not the way you want to finish your individual career as a senior, but I’m proud of him for handling himself throughout the entire round. I’m sure he had to know he was way out of it, and his dream of medaling or placing in the top five, and for both, potentially winning it if everything went together, but he was lining up putts down the stretch and going through his routine and never gave up and held himself high and showed a lot of mental toughness.”
The state tournament was shortened to one 18-hole round on one day from two rounds spread over two days. The PIAA amended all playoff formats for falls sports seasons due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
North East’s Isaiah Swan won the state title, shooting a 2-under 69 and topping Scranton Prep’s Matthew Tressler on the first playoff hole when he sank a 30-foot birdie putt. Five players finished at 3 over and tied for third. They were followed by Spencer and Brandywine Heights’ Elijah Rupert.
Spencer started his round with a birdie on the par-3 opening hole and was 1 under through four holes.
Bogeys on three of the next five holes left Spencer as 2 over at the turn.
Spencer, the District 6 champion, opened the back nine with another bogey before righting himself with four straight pars, leaving him at 3 over with four holes to play. His chance to make a run at the top five took a big hit on No. 15, a 201-yard par 3. Spencer hit his tee shot over the green and settled for a double bogey.
He birdied the next hole, bogeyed 17 and finished with a par.
“Fifteen is a long par 3 with the pin up front, and he overclubbed it,” the coach said. “That left a difficult chip back down to a false-front green. The tee is elevated, so I’m sure the wind played a little bit of a roll, but that’s one he’d want back and one where he could have made a potential par or even a bogey. But a double at that point hurts. He grinded down the stretch, though. Some of the finishing holes are difficult, and he came back with a birdie on 16 and fought his way out of the trees on 17 to a solid bogey. And 18, there’s water on the left and trees on the right, and he was able to grind out a par to finish out a really special round.”
Spencer and McCullough led West Shamokin to a 10-1 dual-match record, a Heritage Conference championship, the District 6 title and a victory in a subregional match to each a berth in next week’s team tournament. McCullough, who added the conference title to his credits this season, became West Shamokin’s first individual state qualifier last year when he was the district runner-up and missed a top-10 finish as states by one stroke. This year the duo led the way to the school’s first berth in the team tournament.
“It’s not the end of their senior year and not the end of their season, but it is the end to their individual playing careers,” the coach said. “I don’t know many tandems, or many individual players, period, that have the r￩sum￩ that rival Jack and Eric throughout their careers, and I’m just super-proud and impressed.”
West Shamokin returns to Heritage Hills for the team tournament on Monday. The Wolves join Scranton Prep, Devon Prep, Sewickley Academy and Boiling Springs in a five-team field.
Joining Spencer and McCullough are Jack’s younger brother Sean, Tyler Geist, Grant Johnston and Ricky Lias.