It’s no secret that walleyes become a prime target in many river systems come fall. But much of what’s been written on the subject is about larger rivers, navigable waters featuring dam systems that provide specific barriers that collect fish below them. But walleyes exist in smaller rivers, free-flowing waters where fish relate to the natural habitat found there.
The obvious example of this is the free-flowing portion of the Allegheny River, but streams such as the lower portions of Mahoning Creek. Redbank Creek and the Clarion River can feature surprisingly good walleye fishing.
Free-flowing rivers that support walleye populations tend to have a fairly low gradient. Long, deeper pools are linked together with sections of fast water riffles, as well as “runs” that feature moderate current and depth. Like walleyes that live in impounded rivers, ones hosted by natural rivers make seasonal movements as water temperatures drop during the fall. Walleyes in the big rivers will move from mid-river channels to slack-water areas found near tailraces, wingdams and incoming tributaries; similarly fish in smaller, free-flowing rivers look to the slow-current living conditions provided by deep holes, pools downriver of islands, and areas protected by sand/gravel/rock bars.
EARLY FALL: During the early portion of the fall — when water temperatures range from the low 70s down around 60 degrees — free-flowing river walleyes will still be in the type of water that attracted them over the summer months. This includes areas fed by heavy current riffles. The turbulence that occurs in riffle areas oxygenates the water; this environment attracts baitfish, which in turn draws in foraging walleyes.
The more productive riffle areas tend to have feeding lies, places where walleyes can escape the hard current, but can quickly rocket out from the cover to intercept a baitfish. Such places can take the form of side eddies next to the fast water, as well as midstream subsurface rocks.
Walleyes holding close to fast water are there to eat; they’ll respond best to a fairly fast-moving bait that mimics that they’re feeding on. This includes hard jerkbaits like the Lucky Craft Pointer in sizes 78 and 100 and Rapala’s Husky Jerk in 3 1/8- and 4-inch models. Though these baits are designed to be fished in a jerk-pause cadence, walleyes often prefer a steadier retrieve. This isn’t to say you can’t pause a jerkbait when targeting walleyes, just that erratic retrieves that work on bass typically aren’t the best approach for ‘eyes. You’ll take more by toning down the retrieve.
Another excellent early fall walleye lure is a soft swimbait. Pre-rigged soft swimmers like Storm’s WildEye Pro Paddle Tail or Northland Tackle’s Slurpies Swim Shiner excel in this situation.
With both the hard jerkbait and soft swimbait the best approach is to simply allow the boat to drift down through the fast water, and then make cross-current casts perpendicular to the boat.
Wade fishermen can target the same types of spots by getting into position below a riffle area and then making casts that quarter upstream.
MID FALL: As water temperatures drop into the 60s and continue their downward movement into the 50s, river walleyes will vacate the heavy-current areas.
One of the better mid-fall spots is the tail-out section of a larger pool. The tail-out is the area where a deeper pool shallows-up before it breaks into the next riffle. Since a large volume of water is being funneled through this shallower area, the current picks up but is generally not so strong as to preclude walleyes’ presence there, at least during times of normal flows.
Some tail-outs are short, as the pool quickly lifts and dumps into the riffle; in others the transition is more gradual, sometimes stretching out for a couple hundred yards. The presence of cover such as rocks and submerged weeds (typically eelgrass/water celery) increases the chances walleyes will use the area. Also, tail-outs are included to be more fruitful during twilight periods, and during cloudy/rainy days.
The tail-out sections walleyes use are fairly shallow, in the 2- to 4-foot range. Though typically considered a bass bait, one of the better offerings for this situation is a soft jerkbait like Zoom’s Super Fluke or Yum Houdini Shad. These soft stickbaits are ideal for working over top the bent-over (from the current) weedbeds typically found in such areas.
When working tail-outs, I like to retard the boat’s drift with the electric motor. I then make cross-current casts, working the bait back with a subtle perk-pause cadence. The bait will swing with the current during the first part of the retrieve, eventually straightening out directly downriver from the boat, where the swing will stop. It’s not unusual for a walleye will hit right at the end of the swing.