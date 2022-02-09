HOMER CITY — Homer-Center first-year coach Nick Moore didn’t worry much when his team had its 11-game winning streak snapped at the hands of United just three days ago.
He was confident his team would bounce back.
The Wildcats did just that in a big way as Macy Sardone erupted for a career-high 28 points to lead the Heritage Conference West Division champion past Purchase Line, 63-32, in the semifinal round Tuesday night at the HomerDdome.
“We weren’t altogether for that game,” Moore said. “United played a heck of a game and beat us, simple as that. But it was just one game. We hit it hard in practice and it was evident tonight with how we played and bounced back.”
This statement victory earns Homer-Center an opportunity to defend its conference championship against one of its biggest rivals, Penns Manor. Homer-Center will meet the Comets, the East Division champion, on Friday night for the title at the KCAC.
“This win feels great,” Sardone said. “We want a chance to be able to defend our title at the KCAC, but we will have to come ready against a tough team like Penns Manor.”
It did not take long for the Wildcats to get ready for this one.
Purchase Line senior Abby Goss’ field goal four minutes into the game cut the Wildcats lead to just four points, 12-8. However, that would be the only basket the Red Dragons would muster for the next seven minutes.
Homer-Center’s defense fueled the offense, sparking a 12-0 run that included Sardone’s third 3-pointer of the half. The Wildcats continued to push the pace, not allowing Purchase Line to gain any momentum. Senior point guard Ayannah Elliott drained her only 3-pointer of the night with less than a minute to go in the first half to set the score at intermission at 38-17.
“The first quarter was almost exactly like the last time we played them,” Purchase Line coach Kelly Goss said. “We wanted to avoid a bad start and we did that for a little bit but couldn’t maintain it. They are a great team.”
Sardone finished the first half on fire, firing in 13 points and producing a pair of steals and assists. Junior Molly Kosmack bagged eight points in the first half, but her defense was intimidating. Kosmack blocked multiple shots and added a pair of steals.
“We got away from our defensive responsibilities with those couple days we were off,” Moore said. “We got that back tonight, we had great success on defense and great help defense.”
The Red Dragons made one final push early in the third quarter, stringing together the first five points. Freshman Jianna Hopkins converted on a pair of free throws to cut the lead to 38-22.
Goss and junior guard Bailey Weaver picked up a pair of steals in helping keep the scorching Wildcats off the scoreboard for the first four minutes.
“It’s so hard to come back on a team like this, after being down by over 20 at halftime,” Goss said. “But we told them to keep battling, no matter what, and they did that.”
It would not last. Homer-Center kept its foot on the gas, scoring the next nine points to take a 47-23 lead into the final period.
Sardone added two more 3-pointers and eight more points in the final frame to help the Wildcats punch their ticket to the conference final.
“One thing about Macy,” added Moore, “is that she is a smooth offensive player. She was ready tonight and she had confidence.”
“It was just the energy,” Sardone added. “I knew we all would have to step it up this game, including me, and I wanted to keep my confidence throughout the game in helping my team get this win.”
Senior guard Marlee Kochman chalked up 14 points to join Sardone in double figures. Elliott just missed, adding nine.
Purchase Line’s top guns, Bethany Smith (8) and Madison Scalese (4) were limited on offense, finishing with just 12 points. The Red Dragons leaned on fellow senior, Goss, who fired in 11 and grabbed 10 rebounds.
This sets the stage for another classic between the conference elite. Penns Manor slipped by Homer-Center in mid-December by just one point, handing the Wildcats one of only four losses on the season.
“We just have to do what we do well as a team,” Moore said. “The first time we played Penns Manor this season, we had 28 turnovers. We won’t be able to do that against a well-coached team like the Comets.”
“We want our revenge,” Sardone concluded. “We were bummed that we only got to play them once this year but I think we all are happy that it will be against them.”