It’s early, but a couple Heritage Conference girls’ basketball teams are making a statement.
Homer-Center racked up its second straight big win, 52-44 over United, and West Shamokin rolled over Saltsburg, 65-30. Both teams are 3-0 overall and 2-0 in conference play.
Meanwhile, Penns Manor, the defending conference champion, got back on track after a loss to Homer-Center on the last play of its previous game and regrouped to beat Purchase Line, 48-33.
Things have started hot, and they’re going to stay that way next week, with West Shamokin playing at Homer-Center on Monday and playing host to Penns Manor on Wednesday.
That trio and United reached the conference semifinals last year, with Penns Manor topping United for the title.
“I truly feel that Homer, Penns Manor and United, along with us, could knock off each other on any given night,” West Shamokin coach Frank Nagy said. “You could throw Purchase Line and Blairsville in there, too. I wouldn’t be surprised if anybody beats anybody. Homer is sitting pretty as the team to beat. I know we’re both 2-0 (in the conference), but Homer had had a very impressive start.”
HOMER-CENTER 52, UNITED 44: The Wildcats wiped out a 12-point deficit in the third quarter to knock off United, which was playing its first game of a season delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
United looked to be in good shape going into the second half after holding Homer-Center to three points in the second quarter to take a 27-17 lead into halftime. The Lions then scored early in the second half to set the margin at 12.
Then Homer-Center’s sophomore sensations, Macy Sardone and Molly Kosmack, got to work.
Sardone scored 18 of her game-high 23 points in the second half, and Kosmack responded with 10 of her 17.
Marlee Kochman also scored six of her nine points in the third quarter, and by the end of the period, the Wildcats held a 37-36 lead.
Sardone scored 12 of her team’s 17 points in the fourth quarter, when United coach Paul Hall watched his team start to lose its energy.
“Coming off not being competitive for almost a year, our first game, we practiced five times in December and were off for three weeks and practiced four or five times again, so we got tired, and I didn’t do a good job subbing in and out,” Hall said. “We’re not in basketball shape yet, but we‘re working to get better and learned a lot tonight.”
Hall also credited Homer-Center’s switch from a zone to man-to-man defense in the second half.
“They went out of their zone into man and pressured us, and I think that really wore us down,” he said. “You’ve got to give Homer-Center credit. they were down 10 at halftime, made adjustments, got in our face with their defense and played a heck of a second half.”
Sardone and Kosmack each posted a double-double with a combined 25 rebounds. Kosmack grabbed 15.
Maddie Duplin finished with a team-high 14 points for United. Maizee Fry scored 11, and Lauren Donelson had 10. Mollee Fry, a freshman, scored seven.
“It’s tough with this pandemic,” Hall said. “We wouldn’t do anything. It’s a crazy world, you know? But we’ll be fine. We’ll grow from this and move on, one game at a time. Saturday’s we’re against Northern (Cambria) at home, so we’ll have a good practice and get after it Saturday.
“The conference is pretty tough this year. It’s pretty stacked. We’ve just got to keep working hard and get in better shape.”
WEST SHAMOKIN 65, SALTSBURG 30: West Shamokin put Saltsburg away early en route to a 3-0 start and tonight’s non-conference game with Highlands, which is followed by Monday’s matchup with Homer-Center.
“Homer has had the best start it could have,” Nagy said. “They just played at United and won, and they have a win over Penns Manor. That’s a huge win for them tonight, and obviously, we don’t want to look past Highlands.”
The Wolves had a pretty good start against Saltsburg, racing to a 40-19 lead by halftime.
“Tonight was our first full game, I feel,” Nagy said. “We put it together, and it’s really nice to see. We came out from the tip and were just letting it come to us. We moved the ball well against their zone and drove it when the drive was there and shot it when the shot was there and did a really nice job.”
Sophie Fusaro continued to lead West Shamokin in the scorebook, tallying 24 points despite watching most of the fourth quarter from the bench. She also grabbed eight rebounds and dealt out five assists.
Lily Jordan continued to excel in her freshman season, finishing with another double-double of 16 points and 14 rebounds.
Lydia McIlwain made three 3-pointers and hit both of her free throws and scored 13 points. Abby Oesterling fueled the whole thing with 10 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists and six steals.
Jordan and Oesterling combined for 16 offensive rebounds, and the Wolves took three charges on defense.
No one reached double figures for Saltsburg, which fell to 0-3. The Trojans, however, did get good news with Makenzie Simpson returning from the COVID-19 list. She finished with six points.
“She’s still getting her feet and wind,” Nagy said. “She’s a nice addition for them. Having her with (Abbie) Dickie and (Eden) Plowman, I knew how dangerous they could be, and the girls did a good job defensively of making it as tough for them as possible. They’re very good players. And they still got by us a couple times, but I’m happy with the effort and consistency all game long.”
PENNS MANOR 48, PURCHASE LINE 33: Penns Manor pulled away from Purchase Line with a quick 3-point burst in the third quarter and moved to 4-1 overall after taking its first loss of the season against Homer-Center in its previous outing.
The Comets led 22-18 at halftime and then used a pair of 3-pointers from Megan Dumm and another from Deja Gillo during a 16-6 quarter that stretched the lead to 14 at 38-24.
Dumm then hit four free throws in the fourth quarter, Kassidy Smith scored twice and Anna Peterman added a bucket to protect the margin.
The loss dropped Purchase Line to 1-1 following a season-opening win over Saltsburg.
“The third quarter was tough for us,” Purchase Line coach Kelley Goss said. “The three 3-pointers PM hit took the wind out of our sails a bit, but our girls battled. Our focus was to not give them any uncontested shots, and we fell short of that tonight.
“We also need to take better care of the basketball. We had too many turnovers. But I saw a lot of good things happen tonight also. We will continue to learn and clean things up.”
Dumm scored all of her game-high 17 points after the first quarter and turned in five steals. Kassidy Smith scored eight of her 10 points in the second half and finished with eight rebounds and four steals. Gillo finished with nine points, and Peterman dished out four assists to go with six points.
“I thought Purchase Line came out playing well, with a lot of intensity,” Penns Manor coach Jason Miloser said, “but I can’t say enough about how proud I was of the girls for sticking together and battling through all the adversity they have faced already this year to pull out this win.”
Madison Scalese, a junior, led Purchase Line with a double-double of 12 points and 13 rebounds. Juniors Bethany Smith and Carley Ward had seven points apiece.
Penns Manor plays at Marion Center on Saturday afternoon in the Stingers’ season opener.
Purchase Line welcomes Curwensville this evening.
HAMPTON 53, INDIANA 47: Indiana came up short in its home opener in a WPIAL Class 5 Section 2A game.
Indiana trailed 22-21 at halftime and 34-30 going into the fourth quarter.
Sophia Kelly kept Hampton in front by scoring nine of her 14 points in the fourth quarter.
Hope Cook led Indiana with 14 points, and Abbie Huey scored 11. Katie Kovalcik and Lizzie Lubold combined for 15. Isabella Antonacci, a freshman, hit a pair of 3-pointer for six points.
Indiana plays host to Tyrone on Saturday afternoon.
BOYS
UNITED 77, HOMER-CENTER 51: The Lions gave first-year United coach Matt Rodkey his first victory, but it was a little bittersweet.
“It’s tough because I coach all the boys from HC in football and track,” Rodkey said.
The Lions kept their coach fairly comfortable and held a 10-point lead going into the fourth quarter. Then they outscored the Wildcats 20-4.
Austin Kovacik buried four 3-pointers and finished with 21 points for United (1-1). Jon Henry chipped in 13, and Joe Marino had 10. Jacob Boring and Hunter Cameron combined for 14.
In all, nine United players scored.
Homer-Center’s Ryan Sardone scored 21 of his game-high 23 points in the first half. Only four Wildcats scored, and Sardone netted all but 10 of his team’s points in the first half. Ben Schmidt scored 13 of his 15 points in the second half when the Wildcats totaled only 20.
“We had turnovers, and a lot of times we were our own worst enemy,” first-year homer-Center coach Paul Pohley said. “We’d get it close and turn it over and they’d get it back up to a double-digit lead.”
United plays at Northern Cambria in the Colts’ opener on Saturday afternoon in a girls-boys, varsity-only doubleheader.
Homer-Center (1-2) plays at West Shamokin on Tuesday.