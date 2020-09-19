HOMER CITY — Derived from the Moscow Rules, the adage claims, “Once is chance, twice is coincidence, third time is a pattern.”
The Homer-Center Wildcats have arrived at the “coincidence” stage after dominating the West Shamokin Wolves, 54-12, in almost identical fashion as their season-opening victory against the Lions in Week 1.
As true against the Lions, the Wildcats’ ascended to near-total command on offense and defense within the opening half, accumulating a lead sufficient enough to initiate the 35-point mercy rule prior to halftime. Homer-Center finished with 14 total yards, led by quarterback Ben Schmidt, who accounted for 318 while surpassing 4,000 passing yards in his career.
Schmidt had a had in five of the six first-half touchdowns, throwing for three and running two. All of the scoring plays covered at least 35 yards.
Both backup quarterbacks, Anthony Rowland and Cole McAnulty, also got into the act and rushed for touchdowns.
“Both sides of the ball, I was very, very pleased with,” Wildcats coach Greg Page said.
West Shamokin coach Jon McCullough saw the opposite end of the spectrum.
“We were an absolute dumpster-fire tonight,” McCullough said. “They whipped us up front, both sides of the ball. Schmidt is a heck of a ball player, but we didn’t want to tackle. We didn’t want to block up front. I know we’re better than what we’re doing right now, and we’ve got to find a way to just correct it.”
The Wolves deferred to the Wildcats after winning the coin toss. It took only six plays and two minutes for Homer-Center to score its first points on Schmidt’s 35-yard pass to wide receiver Drew Kochman.
“The big key for us right off the bat was going down and getting a score,” Page said.
On West Shamokin’s opening series, the Wolves reached inside the 15-yard line after quarterback Bo Swartz snaked through the defense for a 47-yard gain. Swartz was then sacked on two consecutive plays by nose guard Caden Brown, forcing a turnover on downs within Homer-Center territory.
After a three-and-out for the Wildcats, West Shamokin started with possession from midfield and made it to the 26-yard line within two plays. However, the Wolves made additional progress before suffering another failed conversion attempt on fourth down.
On the opening play of Homer-Center’s next drive, Schmidt threw a short completion to Michael Krejocic from the 31-yard line, and Krejocic proceeded to dodge tackles tom complete a 69-yard play.
The extra point attempt was equally impressive. A misconnection on the snap set the ball loose, but Schmidt picked it up and continued the play. He evaded rushers and dodged tackles, creating an opportunity for him to throw a pass to Justin Walbeck for an impromptu two-point conversion.
The Wolves were forced to punt after an additional 11-yard sack by Brown, and Homer-Center scored on another single-play possession at the close of the first quarter. This time, it was Schmidt going on a 59-yared scamper to expand the Wildcats’ lead to 21-0.
West Shamokin started its next drive from inside its territory, and multiple penalties committed by the Wildcats assisted the Wolves in moving downfield. They were successful in converting a pair of fourth downs, the latter yielding a 27-yard pass to Owen Stover for the Wolves’ first touchdown. An unsuccessful extra point kept the score at 21-6.
An 18-yard carry by Travis Mock moved Homer-Center inside West Shamokin’s territory. From the 39-yard line, Schmidt scrambled through the middle of the pocket and shed a tackle by spinning free of a defender’s grasp to score another touchdown for the Wildcats.
Moving almost exclusively to the rushing attack after another Wolves punt, Homer-Center relied on Walbeck to carry the series once inside the 30-yard line. He finished it with a 9-yard touchdown, accumulating 24 rushing yards on four carries.
West Shamokin punted back to the Wildcats, giving them less than three minutes to score before halftime. From the 47-yard line, Schmidt through to Kochman, who faced single coverage from Josh Cicero. He made the catch ahead of Cicero, storming ahead to improve Homer-Center’s lead to 42-6 at halftime.
The Wolves moved past midfield midway through the third quarter but were ultimately pushed back to their own territory after a 14-yard sack by defensive end Aiden Bekina.
West Shamokin regained possession at the beginning of the fourth quarter on a fumble recovery. Swartz remained on the field for only two more plays before Lou Swartz, his younger brother, replaced him. He first pass was tipped at the line of scrimmage and intercepted by Jared Orsargos, positioning the Wildcats inside the 20-yard line. McAnulty scrambled for an 18-yard rushing touchdown to set the score at 48-6.
Niko Buffone scored for West Shamokin on a 2-yard run.
Homer-Center’s Rowland, who played throughout the second half against United, returned to finish the night under center. On his first play, he broke loose for a 60-yard touchdown.
“It was a total team effort on defense,” Page said. “(Swartz) scared me all night. They got a couple of penalties and had some things go wrong, and we were able to take advantage of that.”