The Homer-Center Wildcats score a lot of points.
The Wildcats score an average of eight touchdowns per game — that’s 48 points — so there’s no question Homer-Center can light up a scoreboard.
The big question is: What will the Wildcats give up?
In a season when it seems football teams at all levels are having trouble playing defense, the 5-1 Wildcats are a perfect example. They have allowed 37.0 points per game over the past four outings, including 43 in a one point-loss to Penns Manor and 48 in a win over Purchase Line.
Enter the Juniata Valley Hornets (6-2), who are scoring 43.0 points per game over their past three. They figure to hang some points on the Wildcats because just about everyone does.
And that’s OK. No one has stopped Ben Schmidt, Homer-Center’s four-year starter at quarterback. All he has done in six games is rack up 2,339 total yards. That’s 390 per game. And he has had a hand in 33 touchdowns and seven two-point conversions. And, for good measure, he has kicked 23 extra points on 27 attempts.
So the Wildcats figure to hang some points on Juniata Valley. And they hope to do it early because they have outscored opponents 187-66 in the first half but have been outscored 106-103 in the second. Some of those came last week when Homer-Center made a 35-24 win over Williamsburg a little interesting after taking a four-touchdown lead.
Prediction: Homer-Center, 50-49.
PURCHASE LINE (4-4) at BISHOP GUIFOYLE (5-2): For starters, Bishop Guilfoyle has won five straight games. One of its losses came by forfeit due to a COVID-19 issue. The other came to Richland, the finalist in the Class 2A bracket and the two-time defending champion, in the season opener.
So, even though the Marauders are seeded fifth, they are, as usual, the prohibitive favorite to win the title.
First, they have to get past the hottest team in the tournament, the ninth-seeded Purchase Line Red Dragons. Purchase Line, which started the season 0-3, has won four of its past five, including last week’s 22-14 “upset” of top-seeded Penns Manor.
Purchase Line has taken off since using a three-quarterback rotation, with former full-time running back Josh Syster taking most of the snaps. Syster leads the area in rushing, but that might not translate when the Dragons cross the mountain and head to Altoona.
Prediction: Bishop Guilfoyle, 30-22.
APOLLO-RIDGE (6-0) at BEAVER FALLS (8-0): Apollo-Ridge should have a pretty big chip on its shoulder.
The Vikings didn’t get to play for a conference title. The didn’t get any respect for rolling over five opponents. They drew a fourth seed, two spots behind a one-loss team, in the WPIAL Class 2A playoff bracket. And their postseason reward was getting to play Washington, a perennial power. At least the game was at home.
While Apollo-Ridge was thrashing Washington, 42-6, top-seeded Beaver Falls was whipping Western Beaver, 42-14.
The Tigers are run-heavy behind Josh Hough (1,448 yards, 23 touchdowns) and Shileak Livingston (862, 15).
Apollo-Ridge is stout against the run, allowing only 85.2 yards per game and 3.5 yards per carry.
This is all sentiment for the local team: It would be really nice if Logan Harmon, Jake Fello, Keighton Reese, Klay Fitzroy and company could get this one and play for a WPIAL championship.
Prediction: Apollo-Ridge, 32-29.