HOMER CITY — The stage was set for Homer-Center to do something special as it welcomed Bishop Guilfoyle for the District 6 Class 1A football semifinals on Friday night.
For the first time in 52 years, the Wildcats were hosting the Marauders, who have become Homer-Center’s playoff rival, at Memorial Field. Kettle corn was popping and hot chocolate was plentiful, as fans braved the cold to cheer on the Wildcats. A few houses surrounding the field even sported campfires.
The temperature dipped into the 20s, and the Wildcats caught a chill that froze their red-hot offense as they were blanked by the Marauders, 28-0, in the fifth playoff meeting between these teams since 2013.
“Why we meet each other is both our programs are as good as they are,” said Bishop Guilfoyle coach Justin Wheeler. “We play each other, because (Greg Page) is one of the best coaches and they have one of the best programs in the state, as well. We meet each other for a reason every year. They get us, and we get them. It just seems to be that rivalry that you never thought would appear, but, over the last 10 years, they’ve become our rivals.”
But the numbers on the scoreboard weren’t indicative of the game that was played between Homer-Center and Bishop Guilfoyle.
The Wildcats showed signs of life on both sides of the ball under the smothering Marauders defense and explosive offense. Bishop Guilfoyle recorded just 11 first downs the entire night and managed to gain only 86 offensive yards in the second half. Homer-Center’s Anthony Rowland and Landon Hill were batting passes out of the awaiting hands of BG receivers.
Despite the lopsided score, the game could have ended much worse if it weren’t for the defensive efforts of the Wildcats.
It was the little mistakes that Homer-Center coach Greg Page warned about that ended the Wildcats’ season.
Juniors Karson Keisewetter, a 6-foot-1 quarterback, and Cooper Rother, a 5-10 running back and receiver, led the Marauders on offense and defense. The pair connected seven times for 71 yards, and each posted two touchdowns.
Keisewetter made it into the end zone on runs of 9 and 44 yards in the first quarter. Both of the quarterback’s touchdowns came off key mistakes from Homer-Center’s offense.
The first touchdown came after Keisewetter picked up a fumble by Wildcats sophomore Landon Hill. Keisewetter’s fumble return was called back due to a blind-side hit by the Marauders, but it took only two plays for the QB to earn it back and put six points on the board. Devin Wyandt nailed his first of four PATs to give Bishop Guilfoyle the early 7-0 lead.
With 3:27 left in the first quarter, the Wildcats took a false-start penalty, turning fourth-and-inches into a punting situation at fourth-and-6. Five plays later, Keisewetter found a hole and rolled around Homer-Center defenders Michael Krejocic and Anthony Rowland before dragging both into the end zone.
Keisewetter finished 10-for-18 for 124 passing yards and ran for 76 yards on 12 keeps.
Rother’s first touchdown was the result of a 13-play, six-minute drive that started at the BG 9-yard line and included an incredible 30-yard pass from Keisewetter to Dominic Yanoshak, who somehow managed to keep his toes inbounds as he reeled in the ball. Rother’s 7-yard catch wasn’t nearly as flashy, but it allowed the Marauders to extend their lead to 14-0.
Just as the Wildcats’ were putting together a solid offensive effort, taking the ball from their own 16 into Marauders territory, Rother turned the tide back in Bishop Guilfoyle’s favor. Homer-Center quarterback Cole McAnulty connected with Krejocic on a 6-yard pass, but he was immediately stripped of the ball by Rother, who ran it 75 yards downfield for the final score of the game.
“Tonight, our guys made some plays early, and every time they seemed to get a drive, we made a play. This game could’ve been a lot different,” said Wheeler. “There were some key moments in this game. I always tell the guys, there’s four or five plays that change the game. The problem is, you don’t know when they’re going to be. You have to play every one like it’s the one.”
“We were on the hurting end of the mistakes, and they made us pay,” Page said.
Rother finished with 61 rushing yards on 15 carries, along with his 71 receiving.
“He’s really got it rolling the last part of the season,” Wheeler said. “We want our guys to make the plays in big situations, and he did it offensively and on defense. Again, when they’re driving, he makes a play. He’s been great for us. He’s a junior, he’s finding his way, and he’s becoming our guy.”
The Marauders had 268 offensive yards on the night, while the Wildcats had 173.
For Homer-Center, McAnulty completed 6 of 15 pass attempts for 39 yards. Senior Collin Troup, who was second in the Heritage Conference in rushing yards, had just 45 against the Marauders. Hill, who has stepped up as of late for the Wildcats, ran for 71 yards on 15 chances.
“They make everything tough,” Page said. “We have some athletes. We have a kid who can throw the ball and some kids that can catch, but they don’t give you a lot up front. I’m proud of our kids up front. The last four or five weeks, our kids up front were going against some real good football teams, some tough defenses bringing pressure. I was pleased with how we moved the ball tonight. When you get down, it forces you to do things differently. We just couldn’t do them”
While the Wildcats’ season comes to a close, Page isn’t disappointed in his team one bit. Homer-Center finished the season at 8-4, taking second place in the Heritage Conference and putting up 4,034 offensive yards.
“I’m proud of our kids, I’m proud of our coaches, and I’m proud of the program they represent,” Page said.