During Homer-Center’s KCAC practice session Thursday, first-year coach Nick Moore joked that Friday’s matchup with Penns Manor “could very well be a 36-34 game” as two defensive powerhouses collided for the Heritage Conference girls’ basketball championship at the KCAC.
Moore was close.
The Wildcats put up 36 points to go back-to-back as Heritage Conference champs, but the Comets didn’t get close to his predicted 34. Homer-Center held the defending District 6 champion to just 26 points and snapped the Comets’ 17-game win streak in front of approximately 2,500 fans.
“You had two extremely tough teams out here who work extremely hard defensively, and it showed,” Moore said. “Fortunately, we got 10 more points than they did.”
Homer-Center came out in the first quarter hot, with Anna Elliott, a senior guard, sinking a 3 on the first possession for a lead they would never lose. That started a 7-0 run, and the Wildcats held a seven-point lead at 12-5 at the end of the first quarter.
A quiet second quarter saw both teams score just six points as Homer-Center took an 18-11 halftime lead.
Wildcats junior Macy Sardone netted her 1,000th career point and her seventh of the quarter on the last basket of a 9-5 third period by Homer-Center.
“Smooth, smooth player,” Moore said. “She’s very nice offensively. She’s so confident. … Her mechanics are just so, so smooth. I can’t say enough about her.”
The 5-foot-7 guard was the only double-digit scorer in the game with 17 points and a game-leading three 3s. Sardone averaged a team-high 18.6 points a game heading into Friday.
It wasn’t a perfect quarter for Homer-Center, despite the milestone for Sardone. At points Penns Manor, which typically plays a similar slow-down style to Homer-Center, started picking up the pace and flustering the Wildcats into missed shots, turnovers and fouls as they tried to keep up, all while Moore shouted for them to slow down from the bench.
“We got a little loose there in the third quarter with the basketball, but we regained our composure,” Moore said. “I’m proud of them for regaining control and fighting. … We were letting them control the tempo, which isn’t what we want. We want to control the tempo. We didn’t really have the opportunity to push. It was like a shot would go up, get a rebound, and sprint it back. We didn’t get a chance to get into our secondary break or anything.”
The strategy could have proved worthy, but the Comets simply couldn’t’ follow through on their shots, and for every turnover they created, they gave one up. The Wildcats still led 27-16 after the third quarter.
Penns Manor edged out a point in a 10-9 fourth period that saw senior Megan Dumm, the Comets’ leading scorer, get her first and only basket of the night.
The containment of Dumm, who averaged 18.8 points per game heading into Friday, by Elliott, a senior guard, was a vital key in Homer-Center’s victory.
“That’s what she does,” Moore said. “She could be so much more effective offensively, but she took on a role to challenge herself defensively. We put her on the other team’s leading scorer and said, ‘She doesn’t breathe,’ and, guess what? Megan Dumm barely breathed today. She’s a great player, Megan Dumm is, and we knew we had to take her away.”
“We tried to set some screens to get her moving, but she just did such a great job at sticking right on top of her. So much credit goes to her, but they play great team defense, as well. We have to do a better job of being able to set good screens and set screens up,” Penns Manor coach Jason Miloser said. “We have to work on getting everyone involved to help open things up for Megan. When everyone else is scoring, that helps her have room to score.”
While Elliot’s defensive prowess and Sardone’s offensive surge surely were major contributors to the win, Moore made sure to credit all his girls.
“It’s ultimately a team effort,” he said. “From Marlee Kochman and the way she runs our offense to Molly Kosmack and the way she battles even coming off an ankle injury to the way Ashlyn Kerr stepped up defensively as well. It’s all of them. They all just played great.”
Elliott and Kosmack each scored six points and Kochman added five. Kosmack, a 6-1 forward, also grabbed 10 boards, five on each side of the ball.
As Dumm was tied up with Elliott, the Comets sought point production from their young guns. Allie Mumau, a freshman center, led Penns Manor in scoring with nine points, including going 5-for-6 from the free throw line.
“Allie Mumau is only a freshman, and she really improved this year,” Miloser said. “She did a really good job at just stepping up and making plays, especially on the offensive end when we needed her. She battles on the inside, as well. She just keeps getting better and better, and hopefully she’ll just keep putting in the work and getting better.”
Junior Kate Hnatko followed Mumau with six points, and freshman Alyssa Altemus tallied five.
With the Heritage Conference title decided, the Comets (20-3) and Wildcats (18-5) are preparing for District 6 Class 2A playoffs. Penns Manor currently sits in the No. 2 spot in the district rankings and Homer-Center is third.
“Obviously I’m still very proud of my girls though,” Miloser said. “It’s not the result we wanted, but we tell them all the time that you have to face adversity, stick together and bounce back from it. That’s all we can do. We move forward, we respond in the next one. We get ready for districts.”
“I’m proud of our girls, and I congratulate (Penns Manor),” Moore said. “That’s a tremendous basketball team over there. Let’s hope we never see them again.”