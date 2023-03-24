HERSHEY — Call it bittersweet.
Homer-Center senior Macy Sardone stacked up a game-high 27 points, but the Wildcats fell to Kennedy Catholic, 65-45, in the PIAA Class 2A girls’ championship game at the Giant Center in Hershey on Thursday afternoon.
“I’m just so grateful for the whole experience,” Sardone, a 5-foot-7 guard, said. “We knew it was going to be our last game no matter what the outcome was, and for me I knew it was going to be my last high school game, so I just wanted to give it everything I had so I was able to walk off the court with my head held high. I’m just super-proud of all these girls. Even though we aren’t state champions, it was one heck of a run.”
The Golden Eagles found a way to dismantle the Wildcats’ press that held their previous two opponents to a combined 28 points and dominated the inside behind Layke Fields, a 6-foot forward who posted 23 points and 11 rebounds as Homer-Center couldn’t find a way to score in the paint.
Kennedy Catholic, the District 10 champion and state runner-up in Class 1A last year, forced Homer-Center to the perimeter, and the Wildcats missed two 3-pointers to start the game before Sardone drained her first of five 3s at 5:40 to make it 3-2.
A long jumper by 5-11 junior Alaina Fabin put Homer up 6-4, and Sardone tied the game at 9-9 at the 3-minute mark before connecting on a pair of free throws to make it 11-9. Fields put up two baskets in the post to give Kennedy Catholic the 13-11 lead after eight minutes.
The Wildcats, District 6 champions, fell out of their press and began getting sloppy in the second quarter with four turnovers, including an errant pass to kick off the quarter.
Sardone made a reverse layup at 4:34 after a Homer-Center timeout to bring the Wildcats within two at 17-15 before the Golden Eagles took off on a 9-2 run in which Isabella Bianco made four straight free throws for the 26-17 advantage with less than a minute to go. Sardone hit a 3 at the buzzer to keep Homer within six at 26-20 at halftime.
“We started to press them, and we got out of the press and once we got out of the press they started to make a run on us,” Sardone said. “We decided to go back into the press in the second half, and they ended up just getting some easy layups and we fell behind.”
At halftime, rebounds were knotted up at 10 and Kennedy Catholic had nine turnovers to Homer-Center’s four, but the Wildcats scored just two points from the paint and made 7 of 20 field goal attempts.
“Not getting the touches inside does affect my personal play,” Homer-Center senior forward Molly Kosmack said, “but then they’ll double down on me and it allows for open areas for the guards. Getting the ball in and then passing out was kind of the focus. We just had trouble getting the ball in.”
A pair of buckets inside from Fields to kick off the second half gave the Golden Eagles a 10-point lead, 30-20. the 6-foot Kosmack hit a layup and the and-one to make it a 30-23 game a minute into the third, but Kennedy Catholic quickly pulled back out to a 15-point lead at 38-23 lead with eight straight points.
Sophomore GiGi Palmer came off the bench to break the four-minute scoring drought for Homer-Center, and Sardone put in another long 2 to keep the deficit at 15 at 41-26 before a Monique Vincent free throw and a Bella Magestro layup finished off the third with Kennedy Catholic up by 18, 44-26.
The Golden Eagles extended their lead to 20 off a pair of foul shots from Bianco to start the fourth quarter after a shot from Fabin went in and popped out as a testament to the way the Wildcats struggled to find consistency on offense.
“We knew they were going to press,” Homer-Center coach Nick Moore said. “We like the press, and we’re going to be us. … The girls were prepared. They were prepared for the 1-3-1. They were prepared for the 1-2-2. We were fine with that. We got away offensively is what happened. We had a couple clear entries into the post and a couple bad passes that turned into a couple easy baskets for them. That’s what took us out of things.”
The Wildcats didn’t roll over.
Sardone hit a trio of foul shots, Kosmack made a pair, Fabin posted a jumper at the top of the key and Kosmack got a shot off inside to bring Homer-Center within 13, 50-37, with about four minutes left in the game.
“No matter how it got, we stuck together,” Kosmack said. “We were down in the fourth quarter, and we were still smiling. It’s still awesome that we got here, and we just wanted to take in every experience all the time.”
Another 3 from Sardone at 2:39 made it 54-42, but the Wildcats were too gassed for a last-minute comeback, and Kennedy Catholic stretched the lead back to 19.
“We had a couple possessions where we had a couple stray turnovers because we were trying to get inside,” Sardone said. “We knew we had to take care of the ball, and we just didn’t at times, so that’s never going to help obviously.”
Homer-Center’s Meegan Williams came off the bench to hit a 3 at the buzzer and set the final.
Homer-Center went 6-for-14 from beyond the arc and 14-for-39 overall from the floor. Sardone made 6 of 6 free throw attempts and finished 5-for-8 from 3-point range.
“She’s just a tremendous player,” Moore said. “She’s been struggling, and today couldn’t have been a better day for her to come through. I just love these seniors to death. I’m sad to see them go. I wish I had more time with them, but they’re going on to bigger and better things.”
Kosmack tallied nine points, five boards and a block on a day she was tasked with guarding Fields.
“I’m thankful I got to go for this ride with such a great group of girls,” Kosmack said, “and I’m so thankful for everything I got to accomplish these past three years at Homer.”
Fabin finished with five points, and Williams added four rebounds.
“These girls battled,” Moore said. “We didn’t come here to lose, and they proved it. They battled ‘til that last buzzer. We all expected a better turnout, but it is what it is.”
Joining Fields in double digits for Kennedy Catholic was Magestro with 15 points and Vincent with 13. The Golden Eagles (27-4) shot 56.4 percent from the floor and won the rebound game 26-17.
Despite the outcome, the Wildcats have every reason to be proud after a historic run that included a berth in the Heritage Conference championship game, back-to-back District 6 titles and the program’s first state championship berth during a 24-8 season.
“These last two days have just been amazing, incredible,” Moore said. “You’re in awe that you’re here, and when I was out on the floor it was the first time it hit me that it’s the state championship game, and my girls are here. Watching them compete against what is the best team in the state now was incredible. The little town of Homer City sent a handful of girls down here and they ran with Kennedy Catholic. … This is the most games you can play in a year, and we played it. That’s pretty incredible.”