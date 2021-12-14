Nick Moore, Homer-Center’s first-year girls’ basketball coach, is challenging his team early in the season.
Homer-Center, the defending Heritage Conference champion, opened the season over the weekend by disposing of Laurel, 65-45, and Kiski Area, 57-41, in Burrell’s tipoff tournament.
The Class 2A Wildcats knocked off a Class 3A team and 5A team, and they face upcoming games against in the Woodland Hills and Richland tournaments.
The next big test comes tonight when Homer-Center visits Penns Manor, the defending District 6 champion.
“We competed against bigger schools — Laurel is 3A and Kiski Area is 5A — and we played, good solid defense,” Moore, a former Homer-Center assistant, said. “We have games against other bigger schools coming up — Woodland Hills on Friday and Shady Side Academy on Saturday — and we play in a very competitive conference. I’ve watched all these teams through the years. (Tonight) we have Penns Manor and a Jason Miloser-coached team. I love Jason to death, and he’s the best coach in the Heritage, and I know they’re going to be efficient and well-coached.
“Then we follow that up with Northern Cambria, and we got to Woodland Hills this weekend, and we have River Valley on Monday, another good, well-coached team and talented. I see the conference being very competitive this year. It’s going to be a dogfight every night, and have a target on our back as the defending champs.”
Homer-Center entered the season with its top three scorers returning from a team that finished 16-5. Senior guard Marlee Kochman, junior guard Macy Sardone and junior forward Molly Kosmack powered the Wildcats over the weekend. Kosmack finished with 33 points and 24 rebounds and was the tournament MVP. Sardone was an all-tournament selection after scoring 32 points, and Kochman racked up 21 points.
Juniors Justley Sharp and Anna Cutshall and sophomore Alaina Fabin round out the regular rotation.
“They did well last year and it’s a talented group, and I just have to keep them on task of having to come to play every night,” Moore said. “You can’t have an off night in this conference. One of the things we stress all the times is on things you can control every night is effort. You can’t always control the ball going in the hole … but the effort you give every night makes the difference. This weekend we really gave an effort and really played hard.”
That starts on the defensive end, Moore said, “and that’s what we’ve been stressing, and we’ve been working heavily on man-to-man defense and getting our concepts and being in the right place. We’re very talented offensively, and that just adds another aspect to our game.”
PENNS MANOR 67, NORTH STAR 31: Twelve Comets scored as Penns Manor trounced North Star in a non-conference game.
The Comets were hot from the start, leading 23-7 after the first quarter. They outscored the Cougars 24-10 in the second to take a 30-point lead into the half.
Penns Manor’s scoring slowed in the second half, but its defense didn’t let up, allowing just two points in the third quarter and 12 in the fourth.
Senior guard Megan Dumm led the Comets in scoring with 28 points, including five 3-pointers. She also added 10 rebounds, six steals and five assists.
Junior point guard Deja Gillo had six assists, while Kate Hnatko had six points and six rebounds.
The Cougars were led by junior Grace Metz with 16 points.
“It was a good team win with 12 different players getting in the scoring column and every single girl making positive contributions to the win,” Penns Manor coach Jason Miloser said.
Penns Manor opens Heritage Conference play at home against Homer-Center tonight.
APOLLO-RIDGE 49, RIVERVIEW 17: Apollo-Ridge shut out Riverview in the second quarter of a WPIAL non-section game.
The Vikings led 16-9 after the first quarter and put the game out of reach during a 19-0 second quarter. Apollo-Ridge allowed only eight points in the second half.
Brinley Toland led Apollo-Ridge with 16 points and six assists. Sydney McCray scored 13 and Sophie Yard chipped in 11.
Apollo-Ridge plays host to Derry on Wednesday.