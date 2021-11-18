And then there was one.
A trio of Heritage Conference teams — Homer-Center, Purchase Line and West Shamokin — entered the District 6 Class 1A playoffs last week, but only Homer-Center came out with a win to play another day.
The Wildcats overcame an early deficit to trample the Glendale Vikings, 34-15, in the quarterfinals, allowing Homer-Center to advance to meet a familiar foe in the semifinals.
There’s history between Homer-Center and Bishop Guilfoyle — most of which the Wildcats would probably like to leave in the past.
The Marauders travel to Homer-Center on Friday, making this the fifth time since 2013 that the two teams have faced each other in the playoffs. Bishop Guilfoyle has taken three of those meetings, including the previous two.
The Wildcats fell to the Marauders, 42-0, in the first round in 2018, then met the same fate, 48-13 when they met at Mansion Park last year in the quarterfinals.
“Over the last eight years, we’ve seemed to run into them quite a lot in the playoffs,” said Homer-Center coach Greg Page. “That’s a good thing, because that usually means we’re both doing well. We get the rare opportunity to host them, and it’s an honor to be in the semifinals. They’re really good again. They’re always well-coached football players, and we’re looking forward to the challenge.”
The last time the Wildcats took home a win against the Marauders was a 20-14 quarterfinals victory in 2017 when Homer-Center was en route to an appearance in the state championship game.
On Friday, Homer-Center gets to host Bishop Guilfoyle for the first time since 1969, which just so happens to be the year Page was born. Home-field advantage for the Wildcats means taking the Marauders out of their comfort zone while playing on the grass at Homer-Center’s Memorial Field.
“In addition to having the support of the hometown fans and the friendly confines, they’re used to playing most of their games on turf,” Page said. “It could slow the game down for both teams. It equals things out with both teams having to deal with the same surface.”
However, Page isn’t banking on the field surface to impact the game too much, especially when it comes to Deven Wyandt, who nailed 32- and 45-yard field goals against Purchase Line last week in a 38-8 win.
“I’m sure it’s easier to kick those PATs and field goals on a turf surface, but they have accommodations for that, I’m sure,” Page said. “They’ve played games on grass in the past. He’s a good, skilled kicker. It’s one of those things that give them an extra weapon when they get into a certain range on the field. He certainly comes up big for them.”
Wyandt is simply one cog in Bishop Guilfoyle’s machine of an offense. It was on full display as the Marauders stormed past Purchase Line last week in the quarterfinals, scoring seven touchdowns before the Red Dragons could put points of the board. The Marauders held the Red Dragons to just 124 offensive yards and eight first downs.
Quarterback Karson Keisewetter, a junior, went 12-for-19 for 157 yards, while Cooper Rother ran for 116 yards on 17 carries. Ten Marauders contributed to Bishop Guilfoyle’s offense.
But the Wildcats aren’t the Red Dragons.
Homer-Center doesn’t allow opponents nearly as much room to rack up points as Purchase Line did throughout its season.
The Wildcats never gave up more than 26 points in a game and allowed opponents an average of 208.5 offensive yards.
“We’ve been more consistent defensively than we were last year,” Page said. “Our kids really rose up defensively this year. We have a nice mix of size and some athletic kids there that have done a nice job of just getting to the football and tackling pretty well.”
Page is confident that these Wildcats are a different team than the one that met Bishop Guilfoyle last season.
Standout quarterback Ben Scmidt, who accounted for more than 80 percent of the Wildcats’ offensive yards last season, graduated. In his wake, junior Cole McAnutly has stepped up to fill the role.
McAnulty has completed 74 of 172 attempts for 1,185 yards with 10 touchdowns and nine interceptions. Meanwhile, 5-foot-11 senior Collin Troup has done his part on the ground, averaging 6.2 yards per carry and 105 per game during a season in which he has run for 1,155 yards and 16 touchdowns.
This year’s Wildcats have a variety of offensive weapons at their disposal, including 6-1 sophomore Landon Hill and 5-9 junior Michael Krejocic.
Hill is Homer-Center’s second-leading running back, averaging 71.7 yards per game and 5.8 per carry while posting 10 touchdowns. Krejocic is McAnulty’s top target and the Wildcats’ biggest playmaker, averaging 20.6 yards on 31 catches.
In last week’s win against Glendale, Hill (109) and Troup (110) each surpassed the 100-yard mark for rushing, while Krejocic had 75 receiving yards on four catches and snagged his eighth interception of the season. Hill and Krejocic each scored two touchdowns.
These Wildcats like to spread the love, using the unpredictability of a spread offense to find and create holes in opponent’s defensive lines. It’s been successful as Homer-Center’s offense has averaged 351 yards and 31.7 points per game.
However, the key to generating offense against a tough Marauders team is to be aware of their defense.
“They’re athletic on defense,” Page said. “Their guys up front, they’re strong kids who are athletic and get off blocks well. They move well. Their back seven guys are, same thing, very athletic and can get to the football and make plays. We have to get a good push. We have to play physical off the football. We also have to sustain blocks and just stay with them and really have a good profile.”
Perhaps the biggest obstacle Homer-Center will have to hurdle to take down Bishop Guilfoyle is themselves. The Wildcats must play a clean game against the Marauders, who rarely make costly mistakes. While Homer-Center threw an interception and fumbled the ball three times, losing one, last week, Bishop Guilfoyle never turned the ball over against Purchase Line.
“The big key anytime you play (Bishop Guilfoyle) is to know they’re not going to make any mistakes,” Page said. “They just don’t make mistakes as far as turnovers and they don’t commit a lot of penalties. When we’ve beat them, we’ve done really well in those categories. It’s cliché, because that’s how you can win a lot of football games, but it really holds true in this situation against them. We have to not turn the ball over and be disciplined. If we do those things, we can be competitive.”