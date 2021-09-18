NuMINE — The Homer-Center Wildcats notched their third win of the season and coach Greg Page picked up his 100th career victory in an eye-opening 43-26 assault of the West Shamokin Wolves on Friday night at Jack E. Boyer Field in an early season Heritage Conference showdown.
“I am proud to be the football coach here every year at Homer-Center,” Page said. “It’s the whole program. We have great kids who believe in their coaches and great continuity with our coaching staff.
“I love being the coach here, but it’s just a number.”
The number was 494 for the Wildcats on Friday night, as in total yards in their 17-point victory over the previously undefeated Wolves.
Homer-Center picked up 351 yards rushing and 143 through the air, most of which came in their dominating first half.
The Wildcats jumped out to a 30-14 lead at halftime and never looked back.
At the 7:36 mark in the first quarter, Landon Hill scored the game’s first touchdown on a 2-yard run, which was followed by a Noah Henry reception from quarterback Cole McAnulty on the two-point conversion.
It took West Shamokin exactly one minute to answer when Wolves quarterback Bo Swartz threw his first of four touchdown passes in the game. Kameron Eddy caught a 4-yard strike from Swartz for the touchdown, and Owen Stover kept in bounds for the two-point conversion to tie it at 8-8.
The Homer-Center ground game took over at this point. Homer-Center ground up 216 of its rushing yards in the first half. McAnulty scored from 6 yards out and Henry caught his second two-point conversion pass from McAnulty to make it 16-8 with just over one minute remaining in the first quarter.
West Shamokin had no trouble moving the ball in its pass-oriented offense but turned the ball over four times, including late in the opening quarter.
Bo Swartz connected with Owen Stover for 29 yards, but Stover coughed the ball up and Homer-Center’s Michael Krejocic produced the fumble recovery at the Wildcats’ 21.
Swartz was impressive once again in leading the Wolves offense. He completed 23 of 47 passes for 382 yards with four touchdowns.
It took the Wildcats three plays before McAnulty found Krejocic for a short reception. However, Krejocic turned on the jets and outran multiple defenders on his way to a 73-yard score. McAnulty converted the two-point conversion for a 24-8 lead early in the second quarter.
Both teams scored once more before halftime. Landon Hill scored his second touchdown of the game from 1 yard away, and Stover caught a 29-yard touchdown pass from Swartz to bring the halftime score to 30-14.
At the half, the Wildcats had a 352-184 advantage in total yards.
West Shamokin came out smoking hot in the second half, scoring the first two touchdowns. Stover caught his second touchdown from 51 yards, and Christian Sharp brought in a 45-yard bomb from Swartz to bring the score to 30-26.
Homer-Center looked to have the Wolves stopped. However, a 15-yard penalty gave the home team a first down, and Swartz cashed in on the next play.
That is as close as it would get.
Homer-Center continued its bruising run game for the remainder of the game. Collin Troup (23-154) and Hill (21-113) went over the 100 yards rushing mark.
Troup made the score 36-36 on his 2-yard run at the 4:49 mark of the third quarter.
West Shamokin again was able to move the ball, but a strip-sack by Henry and two Swartz interceptions halted three drives with potential.
Wolves coach Jon McCullough was not happy with the turnovers but attributes the loss to getting beat up front.
“Did we turn the ball over, yes,” McCullough said. “We were sloppy at times too but the reason we lost the game is we were bullied up front, plain and simple.”
“We score 26 points in a game; we should win that game. We have to find a way to buckle down, play better on defense and not be afraid to tackle better.”
Page, on the other hand, was pleased about his team’s complete game.
“We made some great plays defensively, especially with the big strip-sack in the second half,” Page said.
“Offensively we wanted to run the football and that’s what we did. It was such a big team win for us.”
It’s back to work for both teams next week as Homer-Center welcomes Marion Center and West Shamokin is on the road at unbeaten Cambria Heights.