HOMER CITY — “District 6 or more.”
That’s the goal No. 2-seeded Homer-Center first-year head coach Nick Moore and senior guard Marlee Kochman set for the season after a long conversation in an unusually empty HomerDome during the offseason.
After a 47-32 home victory over third-seeded Penns Manor in the District 6 Class 2A girls’ basketball semifinals on Monday, Kochman and the rest of the Wildcats will get a chance at the title.
The rematch of the Heritage Conference championship game started slowly with two strong defenses keeping points off the board for nearly three minutes.
Homer-Center, the Heritage champion, kicked off a 7-0 run with back-to-back buckets from junior Molly Kosmack at 5:37 and 4:11. Kosmack scored seven of the Wildcats’ 12 first-quarter points.
Penns Manor, the defending district champ, didn’t get on the scoreboard until Deja Gillo netted a free throw at 2:58. Senior Megan Dumm added a layup and a 3-pointer for the Comets’ six points in the first eight minutes.
The Comets were held to single digits again in a 12-7 second quarter. A jumper by Gillo brought Penns Manor within five at 18-13 with 1:36 left in the half, but Homer-Center piled on six points, including a big 3-pointer by Ayannah Elliot, to finish the second period and take the 24-13 halftime lead.
The Comets put together a 10-0 run to start the second half.
Sydney Shaffer and Dumm each hit 3s and Alyssa Altemus made a layup that cut the Wildcats’ lead to one at 24-23 at 3:58 in the third quarter. As Penns Manor began to push, Homer-Center’s defense started to break down and allow more looks for a Comets team that was having issues finding the net.
“I told the girls we had to keep on battling,” Comets coach Jason Miloser said. “Take it one possession at a time. We did a great job at that and at trusting each other. We couldn’t quite get over that hump, but it was great to see them battle and keep coming back each time.”
Penns Manor’s run was interrupted by a media timeout where Moore delivered a reassuring message to his girls: “I told them to calm down and just be us. Let’s get a good solid look here, and go back and play defense. Do what we do.”
Homer-Center repeatedly inched away with buckets from Sardone and Elliott, but Penns Manor found ways to bring it back within a point twice more. Kate Hnatko nailed a 3 with 54 seconds left that made it 29-28, but Kosmack netted a foul shot and Kochman hit a layup with four seconds left to keep a four-point lead at 32-28 after three quarters.
“We knew they weren’t done,” Moore said. “That’s a quality basketball team across the gym from us. They have a lot of heart, led by a very talented senior in Dumm. They were never done. We knew it, they knew it, everyone knew it. We had to keep battling.”
An Altemus layup and two foul shots by Dumm brought the Comets back within two at 34-32 with 6:25 left to play, but the Wildcats went on to score 12 unanswered points to take the fourth quarter 15-4.
Kochman’s 3, her only of the night, at 5:53 gave the Wildcats a 37-32 advantage. Moore considered that the moment the Wildcats knew the game was theirs.
“Ultimately it comes down to the kids on the floor,” Moore said. “I have all the confidence in the world in our kids. I felt very comfortable that we could calm down. We got that five-point lead and never looked back.”
Three Wildcats reached double figures. Sardone, a junior shooting guard, led with 13 points. Kochman followed with 11 on five field goals, with nine coming in the second half and seven in the fourth quarter. Kosmack a junior power forward, posted a double-double with 10 points and 16 boards that Moore described simply as “unbelievable.” Ten of Kosmack’s rebounds came on the offensive end.
“Marlee stepped up and made some good plays and Ayannah Elliott took it to the hole a couple times and Molly grabbed all those rebounds,” Moore said. “It was just a great game all around for our girls.”
For the Comets, only Dumm hit double digits with 14 points, including two 3-pointers. Altemus netted eight on four field goals and Gillo had four points.
“Megan did such a great job at keeping her composure and continuing to play through everything,” Miloser said. “She got a few of those big shots to fall, and she just kept on playing hard. She’s a great player, and she’s going to keep on making those shots for us.”
Penns Manor made just three of its 10 free throw attempts, while Homer-Center went 8-for-11.
The Comets (21-4) will play Bellwood-Antis in a consolation game on Thursday before heading into the state playoffs.
“Obviously, this wasn’t the result we wanted tonight, but we have to stick together as a team,” Miloser said. “We have a big game coming up with that third-place game. We have to focus on continuing the momentum and doing those little things right as we move on. … This goal came up a little short, but we have to refocus, get back to work and keep getting better so we can achieve that other goal.”
The Wildcats (22-4) face top-seeded Bishop McCort, which beat Bellwood-Antis, 71-61, in Monday’s other semifinal, for the District 6 championship Thursday at Mount Aloysius.
Bishop McCort (22-2) opened the playoffs with a 60-26 win over Purchase Line, while Homer-Center defeated Juniata Valley, 57-18.
The game will be a family affair for Moore, whose cousin is Crushers guard Alexis Martin.
“We’re going to go out there and play our game,” Moore said. “If we’re structured like we were today in the first half, where we were under control and not pushing anything, we’ll be just fine. They really ran the offense well and took care of business.”