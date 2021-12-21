Homer-Center handed River Valley its first loss of the season and continued the trend of the top teams in the Heritage Conference knocked off each other early in the season.
The Wildcats used a 14-0 run in the second quarter to overtake and then pull away from River Valley for a 54-37 victory on Monday night. Homer-Center, the defending conference champion, lost to Penns Manor last week.
River Valley led 15-7 before Homer-Center mounted its big run. The Wildcats took a 10-point lead into the fourth quarter and stretched the lead as high as 20 in the final period.
Macy Sardone led Homer-Center with 24 points.
Ava Persichetti, a freshman coming off a career-high game of 26 points in a win over Elizabeth Forward over the weekend, led River Valley with 15 points.
River Valley (5-1) visits United on Wednesday. Homer-Center (5-2) is off until it plays in Richland’s tournament after Christmas.
PURCHASE LINE 74, MOSHANNON VALLEY 16: Seniors Bethany Smith, Madison Scalese and Abby Goss recorded double-doubles for the second consecutive game as Purchase Line scorched Moshannon Valley in a non-conference game.
Smith and Scalese each outscored the Black Knights, posting 23 and 19 points, respectively. Smith grabbed 12 rebounds and six steals, and Scalese had 10 rebounds and five assists. Abby Goss netted 13 points and added 12 rebounds.
All three were perfect from the free throw line, going a collective 15-for-15. The Red Dragons missed only two of their 21 foul shots.
Smith put up 12 of her 23 points in the first quarter, allowing Purchase Line to take an early 25-6 lead. Scalese chipped in nine points in a 17-3 second that gave the Red Dragons a 42-9 advantage.
Purchase Line (3-2) held Moshannon Valley (1-3) to just two points in the third quarter while Smith scored six alone to extend the Red Dragons’ lead to 56-11. Five Red Dragons scored in the fourth quarter.
Six Black Knights found their way into the scoring column, with senior Sarah McClelland’s six points leading the way.
Purchase Line welcomes Penns Manor on Wednesday for a Heritage Conference game.
PENNS MANOR 39, MARION CENTER 36: Penns Manor trailed by a bucket going into the fourth quarter but overtook Marion Center in a Heritage Conference game in which senior guard Megan Dumm surpassed 1,000 points.
Penns Manor (4-2) trailed 28-26 going into the fourth quarter before outscoring the Stingers (0-4) 13-5 in the fourth quarter.
Kaelee Elkin had 15 points, eight rebounds and three steals for Marion Center. Lydia Miller scored 11 points to go with seven rebounsd and six steals, and Mya Lipsie grabbed eight rebounds.
No other details were available.
Both teams play Wednesday. Penns Manor visits Purchase Line, and Marion Center plays host to Northern Cambria.
MOON 53, INDIANA 50, OT: Indiana held a double-digit lead at halftime but lost in overtime at Moon in a matchup of unbeaten teams in a WPIAL Class 5A non-section game.
Indiana doubled up Moon by halftime, 26-13, but the Tigers tripped the deficit to 10 entering the fourth quarter and then outscored Indiana 16-6 to force overtime. Moon held an 11-8 advantage in the extra four minutes.
Katie Kovalchick and Eve Fiala combined for 35 points for Indiana (3-1).
Reilly Sunday (26) and Emma Theodorson (22) combined for 48 for Moon (5-0).
Indiana plays in Latrobe’s tournament on Dec. 29 and 30.
SOUTHMORELAND 51, LIGONIER VALLEY 20: Southmoreland jumped on Ligonier Valley in a WPIAL Class 4A Section 3 game.
Southmoreland (4-0) held a 20-2 lead after the first quarter and a 28-4 advantage at halftime.
Olivia Cernuto and Gracie Spadaro each scored 20 points for Southmoreland.
Haley Boyd scored 10 points and had three steals for Ligonier Valley (0-4), Sydnee Foust chipped in seven rebounds and three steals.
Ligonier Valley travels to Apollo-Ridge on Wednesday.
APOLLO-RIDGE 49, VALLEY 24: Apollo-Ridge put up three double-digit quarters to outscore Valley by 25 points in a WPIAL Class 2A Section 4 game.
Apollo-Ridge held a 20-14 lead at halftime and exploded in the second half with a 16-2 third quarter and a 13-8 fourth.
Sophomore Sophia Yard led Apollo-Ridge with 14 points, and junior Sydney McCray notched 13 points and collected six rebounds. Brinley Toland netted nine points to go with seven assists, and Kylar Toland chipped in nine points.
Janelle Norman’s nine points led Valley.
Apollo-Ridge (5-0) plays host to Ligonier Valley in a non-conference game Wednesday.
CALVARY BAPTIST 27, CLEARFIELD CHRISTIAN 24: Calvary Baptist scored its first win of the season in a road game.
Maggie Murray led the Patriots with eight points and eight rebounds. Breken Overdorff scored six points, and Alyse Smith and Katelyn Shank combined for 11 points and nine steals. Maikayla Mortimer chipped in three points.
Calvary Baptist (1-10) play at DuBois Christian on Jan. 4.
BOYS
UNITED 45, PUNXSUTAWNEY 43: Six Lions found their way into the scoring column as United bested Punxsutawney in a non-conference game for its fourth straight win after an 0-2 start.
United’s Jon Henry scored seven points in the first quarter to help the Lions to a 14-8 lead to start. However, a pair of 3-pointers by Punxsutawney’s Donnie Neese and Gabe Kengersky pushed the Chucks to within two. The Lions led 24-22 at halftime.
The Chucks took the third quarter 9-8 to make it a one-point game before the Lions edged out in the final frame 13-12 to earn the victory.
Ben Tomb led the Lions with 12 points, while Jon Henry netted 11.
Kehersky had a game-high 14 points for the Chucks.
United (4-2) is back in action this evening at home against Penns Valley for another non-conference game.