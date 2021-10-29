The players on Homer-Center’s girls’ volleyball team make it a point to set individual goals each match, ranging from cleaner passes to stronger attacks.
The goals usually change from match-to-match and player-to-player as the season progresses, but the team goal always remains the same: Have fun.
As the Wildcats overtook the reigning Heritage Conference champion West Shamokin in four sets to claim this season’s title at Ed Fry Arena at the KCAC on the IUP campus Wednesday, it was evident that Homer-Center was achieving that goal.
“Win or lose, we were having a blast,” said Homer-Center coach Hope Fye. “We just have really great girls. I’m lucky.”
The night started off with a semifinal matchup with Cambria Heights, where the Wildcats cruised past the Highlanders, 25-12, 25-18, with the help of a six-point service run in Game 1 and four kills in Game 2 by senior Marlee Kochman to advance to the championship match.
Meanwhile, West Shamokin battled Marion Center in two 25-23 sets. A nine-point service run in Game 2 allowed the Wolves to battle from a 23-15 deficit to take the set and match.
The first set of the championship match wasn’t exactly fun for the Wildcats.
Homer-Center didn’t record a service point until its second rotation when Ashlyn Kerr’s four-point service run allowed the Wildcats to cut the Wolves’ lead to 15-11. However, Homer-Center couldn’t catch up to a Wolves team humming with momentum from the semifinal match.
The Wolves took Game 1, 25-18, but Fye and the Wildcats weren’t worried. Losing the first set to West Shamokin isn’t exactly new territory for Homer-Center.
“We haven’t taken the first game with West Shamokin in four years, so they knew what it takes,” Fye said. “It’s a little lesson, but you push through and you learn from it. West Shamokin is an aggressive team. They’re going to push you.”
The Wildcats won the next three, 26-24, 25-14, 25-23.
“As a team we started out losing the first set but came back and won the next three,” Kochman said. “It was important to keep each other’s hopes up, staying up, having a good attitude and being supportive of one another.”
Senior libero Mya Fatula led the Wildcats with 18 digs and sophomore Meegan Williams with nine kills. Kochman, the senior captain, had four kills and two digs.
“I feel that we worked hard for this and we really deserved it, but West Shamokin was a really good team,” Fatula said. “They made us work for it.”
Freshman Maya McIlwain led West Shamokin with eight service points, while seniors Lexie Young and Jarah Huth put up double-digit kills with 15 and 13, respectively.
While the Wildcats came together, the Wolves fell apart.
West Shamokin became its own worst enemy as the Wolves watched balls drop in front of them on four occasions without an attempt to start a rally, followed by a questionable carrying call that had coach Malinda Oesterling visibly frustrated with officials.
Net faults and carrying violations became the death of the Wolves’ hopes for a repeat, while the Wildcats played three sound games after the loss.
When Kerr’s title-winning kill hit the floor, the Homer-Center student section, deemed Hard Core Fans, erupted from the stands. The smiles and energy among the Wildcats and their fans was unmistakable. Many of Homer-Center’s players left the arena with hoarse voices from the cheers, which they considered a small price to pay for being champions.
“It was 100 percent worth the time and stress that all the girls put in and that I put in this season,” Fye said. “I have a great assistant coach and great seniors. They’re true leaders. We have a great hitter in Marlee. You couldn’t ask for a better captain. And Mya runs our defense flawlessly. She barely needs me.”
Third-seeded Homer-Center (15-1) and fourth-seeded West Shamokin (12-3) open the District 6 playoffs on Monday.
“We have to keep practicing,” Fye said. “We might have won tonight, but we know there’s a lot we have to work on. We’re going to push ourselves these next few days, and hopefully look even better than what we did today on Monday.”
While the opponent, location and, of course, the outcome remain unknown, only one thing is guaranteed for the Wildcats as they enter the playoffs: They’re going to have a whole lot of fun.