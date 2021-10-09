“We’ll find out what we’re made of now.”
That’s what Homer-Center coach Greg Page told his Wildcats as they came back to the sidelines after the River Valley Panthers tied the game up at 22 apiece with just over 4 minutes left to play in Friday night’s Heritage Conference showdown.
The Wildcats found out exactly what their team is made out of as Homer-Center took down River Valley 28-22 in overtime to give the Panthers their first loss of the season.
“It was just a nice night,” said Page. That’s putting it modestly. It was a warm fall evening with rain that held off until the last snap and ended with a victory for Homer-Center that made Page the winningest coach in school history on a night he watched his daughter stand on the homecoming court.
You couldn’t ask for a better night for Page and his Wildcats.
The same couldn’t be said for River Valley, who entered the game with its top two rushers, Angelo Bartolini and Sincere McFarlin, sidelined due to injuries. Angelo Bartolini accounts for over half of the Panthers total offensive yards this season, and River Valley felt his absence as the team put up only 57 rushing yards Friday.
Despite the key injuries, River Valley still found a way to hold its own against Homer-Center.
The Wildcats were up 14-0 to end the first half thanks to a 31-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Cole McAnulty into the waiting arms of junior Michael Krejocic in the first and a second-quarter eight-play drive led by senior Collin Troup that ended with the 5-foot-11 senior running into the end zone.
The Panthers came out in the second half ready to pounce.
River Valley’s first drive of the third was 13 plays, nearly eight minutes long and 45-yard trip to the end zone. Senior QB Braden Staats completed 5 of his 7 pass attempts on the drive, which ended with Rocco Bartolini, a senior, squeezing through defenders for a 2-yard score. Rocco Bartolini’s touchdown and an extra point kick by Keith Behanna put the Panthers within 7.
The Panthers kicked off the third quarter with a game-tying 45-yard touchdown pass from Staats to sophomore Luke Woodring. The momentum shifted to River Valley, but not for long.
Troup grabbed Behanna’s punt and flew 82 yards downfield, praying he wasn’t out of bounds. McAnulty’s successful two-point conversion pass to Noah Henry gave Homer-Center back the lead at 22-14.
“I thought I was going out of bounds, getting hit,” Troup said. “But I moved into open field, heard people behind me, and just sped it up a little bit and got in the endzone.”
River Valley recovered a fumble by Troup at the Wildcats’ 44-yard line and seized the opportunity. An 18-yard pass from Staats to 5-11 senior Cage Kinney put the Panthers at the 1-yard line, where Rocco Bartolini walked it in and leaped over Homer-Center’s defensive line for the two-point conversion to tie it all up at 22 with 4 and a half minutes left in the game.
Neither River Valley nor Homer-Center could find a way to win in regulation, as each team put up a quick 4-and-out drive as time expired.
To make up for his fourth-quarter fumble, Troup took the ball 10 yards in two carries for what would be the game-winning touchdown and his third of the night.
When River Valley stepped up to the 10-yard line with the opportunity to tie the game for a third time, it quickly started hammering nails into its own coffin.
Rocco Bartolini couldn’t find a hole in the Wildcats’ defensive line, the Panthers got pushed back 10 yards for a holding penalty, Kinney dropped a pass, Homer-Center’s Landon Hill sacked Staats for another loss of 10, and Wildcats lineman intercepted Staats 30-yard pass in the endzone to seal a 28-22 victory for Homer-Center.
All things considered, River Valley put up an impressive front. Staats went 11-for-25 and 126 yards, while Rocco Bartolini stepped up for his older cousin by rushing for 97 yards and two touchdowns. The Panthers’ defense held Homer-Center to just 19 total offensive yards in the second half.
“I thought they bottled our run game up at times,” Page said of River Valley’s effort. “They were aggressive. They got momentum, forced us to try to do some things that were tougher to do, but we found a way.
“You can’t get complacent. They played hard, they came in with a good mindset, and stepped up. They had kids who stepped up for them. You have to be ready to bring it every Friday no matter what. We tell the kids that every week. I’m really proud of them tonight.”
Homer-Center ended the game with 103 rushing yards and 56 receiving, as McAnulty completed 5 of his 17 passes. Troup led on the ground with 72 rushing yards on 13 carries, while Krejocic nabbed three passes for 44 yards.
“It took everything in us to come out with a victory. Winning in overtime is a completely different feeling. To come out with a win against a really great football just feels great,” Troup said.
The Wildcats (6-1) head to Purchase Line (4-3) looking to win their seventh straight, while the Panthers (6-1) host the unbeaten Highlanders (7-0) next week.