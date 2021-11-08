ALTOONA — The Homer-Center Wildcats that were swept by Bishop Guilfoyle in three sets, 25-22, 25-20, 25-17, in the District 6 Class 1A volleyball championship match at Altoona Area High School on Saturday afternoon didn’t look like the same team that bested West Shamokin for the Heritage Conference title a week ago.
Homer-Center started the same six players as they did against the Wolves. Coach Hope Fye stood confidently courtside to direct her team. The Wildcats fans made the hour trip to paint half the gym in white.
Yet, something felt off.
The Wildcats who showed up Saturday didn’t exude the same infectious energy as they did on Oct. 29. Smiles, laughs and words of encouragement were few and far between as the match inched on. Homer-Center was unnaturally quiet.
“I’m not even in the slightest disappointed in the way my girls played,” Fye said. “We just didn’t have our heads in the game, especially after that first set. I think all the girls would agree. We pride ourselves in picking each other up and staying positive, but we got a slow start and couldn’t get out of it.”
The Wildcats and Marauders battled it out in the first set with neither team taking a clear lead until their its trip through the rotation.
Homer-Center’s Macy Sardone tied the game at 13 before giving the Wildcats a 16-13 lead, the largest they would have all match, with a four-service point stretch that included three aces. Bishop Guilfoyle’s Lia Simanski followed with a five-service point run with two aces to give the Marauders back a lead they wouldn’t relinquish.
The first set ended with a spike attempt by Wildcats’ Ashlyn Kerr being blocked by Simanski for BG’s 25th point.
The second set had much of the same tone, but with each team making key mistakes due to lack of communication. BG allowed two of Abby Yahner’s sets to the right-side hitter to hit the floor behind her.
The Marauders made up for the miscues with a six-point rally led by Ava Taddei’s five service points that put BG up 20-15.
Homer-Center made a mistake that couldn’t be redeemed. All six Wildcats on the court watched as their own pass landed between them for the set point, giving the Marauders the 25-20 set victory and a 2-0 match lead.
Bishop Guilfoyle put on a clinic in the third set, starting with an ace by Yahner on the first serve. The Marauders executed plays with precision and accuracy, finding ways to throw the already frustrated Wildcats further off their game.
What BG did was mix up kills between fierce spikes, clever tips and the occasional bumps over the net. When their passes went wayside, the Marauders found ways to dig balls from out of bounds territory and back into play.
“They picked us apart,” Fye said. “Where we weren’t is where they would tip. All the little things we ran in practice to get ready for that just didn’t pan out. They read our defense from the other side of the net before we even transitioned.”
Meanwhile, the Wildcats failed to return routine volleys, couldn’t quite find ways to extend plays like their opponents and watched as spike after spike hit the net instead of going over.
“Our team did a 180 from what we’ve done the rest of the season,” Fye said. “I wish we would’ve kept our heads up. I wish we would’ve realized it wasn’t over. We shut down. … We’re not quitters, and I feel they were having a tough battle with that today.”
Isabella Bence and Macy Sardone each had seven service points for the Wildcats, while Meegan Williams had nine kills and Mya Fatula had seven digs.
“(Williams) is a strong outside hitter,” Guilfoyle coach Rachel Potopa said. “We struggled with her attacks. Defensively, they’re a very scrappy team. They kept a lot of balls up and kept plays alive that we thought would go down.”
Luckily for Homer-Center, it’s season isn’t over. The Wildcats will begin the PIAA playoffs by traveling to District 10 champion Cochranton on Tuesday.
“I hope, if nothing else, we learn the importance of team building,” Fye said. “On the way home, I hope they pick their heads up and start laughing again, because that’s what got us where we are.”