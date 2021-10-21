The Homer-Center Wildcats’ have the simple mission this season of stacking up wins.
This Friday is no different as the Wildcats welcome another 7-1 team in District 4’s Muncy Indians, with each team looking for its eighth straight W.
Homer-Center finished its Heritage Conference play last week with a 33-16 victory over the Purchase Line Red Dragons. The Wildcats lost just once this season when they failed to complete a comeback against conference champion Cambria Heights in the first week of play. If there’s a plus-side to the loss, it’s that the final score of 23-14 is the closest a team has come to beating the undefeated Highlanders.
Since the loss, Homer-Center came back with a vengeance, rolling over Northern Cambria, United, West Shamokin, Marion Center and Penns Manor with startling force. It wasn’t until facing River Valley in Week 7 that the Wildcats saw a true challenge when the Panthers took them to overtime. Homer-Center pulled out the 28-22 win as its aggressive defense flustered an injured River Valley squad.
“We started off with what ended up being the conference champs in Cambria Heights. It was a tough Week 1 opener, and I’m not sure if we were completely ready, honestly,” said Homer-Center coach Greg Page. “We’ve done what we’ve had to do since then. Every week was a concern.
“Some of the teams turned out to be having a tough time, but we respect everybody on our schedule, so each week you hope to continue to get better. We told them each week to build off each win and to keep stacking the wins. That’s what they did. You go out and try to get a W, so let’s get a few more.”
Friday’s matchup is crucial for both teams in district playoff rankings. Homer-Center entered the weekend ranked first in District 6 Class 1A, which consists of 12 teams, and Muncy is ranked second behind unbeaten Canton in District 4 Class 1A, which encompasses four teams.
Muncy has had nearly an identical season. After losing 40-21 to Northern Lehigh in their opener, the Indians powered their way through the next seven weeks. Muncy averages 39.8 points per game and has outscored opponents 301-81. All eight of the Indians’ opponents are a collective 28-33, while the Wildcats’ opponents are 29-35.
“They’re very good. They’re a very good football team. They have some good athletes,” said Page. “They have some nice size on their front seven defensively. Those guys are very active and play hard. On their secondary they have guys that are also good on the offensive side — their quarterback, their top receiver.”
The Indians’ largest threat looms with freshman Austin Johnson, a 6-foot-2, 210-pound running back and linebacker. Johnson has 982 rushing yards, averaging 122.7 a game. His 16 touchdowns, including four in a 40-18 win over Montgomery last week, set a school record for touchdowns by a freshman.
“It’s one of those power offenses,” Page said. “Like some of the teams we’ve played in the past, it starts with defending the fullback because they’re going to try to hit him up the middle on some quick traps. If you can’t defend that, then it can be a long night. … (Johnson’s) definitely a good runner. He has nice size and he moves well for his size.”
What are Homer-Center’s keys to victory over a team that’s a near mirror image? Stick to what they’ve been doing all season: run the ball hard, put up a strong defensive front and generate turnovers.
The Wildcats will lean heavily on Collin Troup, the team’s standout running back, who passed up River Valley’s Angelo Bartolini to claim the area rushing lead. Troup, a 5-foot-11 senior, has 961 rushing yards on 148 carries, averaging 6.5 per carry and 120.1 per game. His two touchdowns last week against Purchase Line made Troup the area’s second-leading scorer with 16 TDs and 108 points.
While Troup is a commanding force, he’s not Homer-Center’s only line of attack.
Landon Hill, a 6-1, 206-pound sophomore running back, has six touchdowns and 517 rushing yards, averaging 6.0 yards per carry on 86 opportunities. Justin Walbeck, a 6-1 senior running back and linebacker, has played six games and has 81 yards on his 20 attempts.
“It’s an area going into this season where we had hoped between (Troup) and getting Landon Hill and Justin Walbeck back, who both didn’t play last year, that we’d have three quality running backs behind the good, experienced line that we have that has really done a nice job for the most part in being consistent,” Page said.
“Team’s know we’re going to be running the football a lot, and so they’re facing a lot of pressure. With the combination of those three guys up front and the different styles of running that our guys have put forth, it’s been a nice combination for us.”
The Wildcats have labeled themselves a rush-heavy team, but junior quarterback Cole McAnulty has slowly gained momentum as opponents try to stifle the run game.
McAnulty has found ways to make big plays count. He’s stacked up eight touchdowns and the third-most passing yards in the Heritage (830) on just 45 completions. Last week he finished 14-for-20 for 217 yards and an interception. McAnulty is also the team’s third-best rusher with 220 yards on 40 keeps, an average of 5.5 per carry.
“He’s come along each week of the year,” Page said. “There’s been some games where we haven’t had to throw the ball as much, but, when we do, he consistently starts to make better decisions and has a good arm. It’s nice to be able to get the ball out of his hands and into different receivers’ hands and compliment the run game.”
McAnulty’s top target and Homer-Center’s not-so-secret weapon is junior split end Michael Krejocic, who has been coming up clutch on offense and defense all season.
Krejocic averages 29 yards per catch on his 16 receptions. He has seven touchdowns, including a 54-yard grab off McAnulty and a 55-yard interception return last week. Krejocic has snagged an area-leading six interceptions, making him an all-around nightmare for opponents.
“It’s something we expected,” Page laughed. “He hasn’t disappointed. He’s quick and fast. It’s just one of those things with a spread offense, with any of your guys, the whole goal is to get them into space and make defenders defend in space. He’s the perfect example of that as a wide receiver. We’ve been very pleased with that. He’s made some big splash plays for us, that’s for sure.”
The Wildcats own the top overall offense in the Heritage, averaging 35.9 points and 372 yards per game, while holding opponents to 17.8 points and 210.1 offensive yards. Homer-Center’s 2,111 rushing yards is second in the conference only to Cambria Heights (2,184), with the Wildcats averaging 263.9 yards on the ground.
Page and his staff couldn’t be much prouder of their team’s performance this season; however, as the regular season winds down against Muncy on Friday and another non-conference team next week, the Wildcats need to have all hands on deck to keep stacking wins as they head into the playoffs.
“We’ve done a nice job so far and it’s going to get tougher, but this is why you play the game,” Page said.