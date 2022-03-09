HOMER CITY — The fans in the Homer-Center student section graced the HomerDome wearing their comfiest pajamas, but the Wildcats were never got caught sleeping in a 50-18 pummeling of Burgettstown in the first round of the PIAA girls’ basketball playoffs.
“It feels awesome to get this first one,” Homer-Center senior Marlee Kochman said. “It carries a lot of momentum into the next game. It helps us gain confidence.”
Homer-Center (24-4) kicked off the game with back-to-back 3-pointers from Kochman and Macy Sardone to make it 6-1 at 5:58 in the first quarter.
A couple foul shots by the Blue Devils’ Kaitlyn Nease and two baskets by Addie Cairns made it a one-point game at 8-7 with 2:10 left and again with two more successful free throw attempts by Nease to make it 10-9 at 1:03.
The 12-9 first period ended with a layup by Kochman, but the Wildcats weren’t happy with their play in the initial eight minutes.
“It was a little high-paced to start,” Kochman said. “We needed to calm down, and we did. We started playing our game in the second, and the plays came with it.”
Homer-Center held Burgettstown (18-6) to four points in a 26-4 second quarter. The Wildcats started with an 11-0 run that started with a 3-pointer by Ayannah Elliott and ended with a Kochman 3.
Homer-Center ended the quarter with a 13-0 run, with nine points coming from Sardone. The junior shooting guard had 12 points and five steals in the second, including back-to-back thefts that led to buckets and 38-13 halftime advantage.
“It took us a while to get started,” Homer-Center coach Nick Moore said. “We weren’t committing to the trap on our press. Once I gave them a little push with some threats against playing time, it changed everything. They really turned it up a couple notches and really responded. I can’t say enough about the effort they gave in that second quarter and beyond.”
For the second straight game, Homer-Center held its opponent to two points in the third quarter.
“Coach has been preaching to us all year about how we have to play tough defensively,” Sardone said. “He said we want to go far, we have to play well defensively as well as offensively. The goal is always to just go out there and make some plays for myself and my teammates.”
Nease netted her fifth and sixth free throw for the Blue Devils at 6:49 and 6:20, while Sardone’s basket at 4:43 made the score 46-15 to start the running clock as part of the mercy rule.
“At halftime, I told them let’s get them to 30, let’s start our stall, let’s end this thing and let’s get ready for Friday,” Moore said.
The 10-2 third quarter put the Wildcats up 48-15, which allowed Homer-Center to test its patience throughout the final eight minutes as Moore set his players into stall mode to maintain their hefty lead.
“It feels really good, and it’s something we want to work on moving forward,” Sardone said. “We know teams are going to be really good and be really quick, so we have to learn to take care of the ball whenever we’re up.”
Only two field goals were scored in the 3-2 fourth quarter by Burgettstown, and both came within the final two minutes. Ann Cutshall had a field goal with 1:27 left in the game and the Blue Devils’ Christany Bartley hit a 3 at the buzzer for the final score of 50-18.
For back-to-back games, Sardone led the Wildcats with 17 points, eight steals and seven rebounds.
“She was all over that floor,” Moore said. “She was back and forth and mixing things up. She’s just a lot of fun to watch.”
Kochman followed with 12 points, with 10 coming in the first half. The senior guard also added three steals.
“My teammates did a really great job at penetrating so that I could get open on the outside,” Kochman said. “I give credit to them and the energy of the crowd. It gets me going.”
Molly Kosmack grabbed five boards and went 4-for-4 from the line en route to eight points, while Elliott put up seven points on three field goals.
“They come to play every single night,” Moore said. “Macy and Molly and Marlee show up every night. But there’s also Elliott and Cutshall, who held their leading scorer to 0 points tonight. Ashlyn Kerr and Alaina Fabin came in and battled with No. 41. Justley Sharp came in and played great. They all bought into this team effort. All these girls come in every night and give us their all and that’s all I can ask of them.”
Burgettstown’s Nease, a 6-foot sophomore, went 6-for-8 from the line to lead her team with six points.
Homer-Center now faces another WPIAL team, Serra Catholic (21-2), on Friday in Round 2 at a neutral site. Serra Catholic, the third-place team out of the WPIAL, beat Clarion-Limestone, 52-37, in its opener.
“Shout out to the community,” Sardone said. “So many people showed up. The energy was amazing. We just want to show everyone in the state who we are and let them know we aren’t done yet.”