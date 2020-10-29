HOMER CITY — The Williamsburg Blue Pirates won their first District 6 playoff since 1989 when they defeated the Blairsville Bobcats on Saturday night in the first round of the 1A playoffs.
None of the current Blue Pirates players were born when the 1989 team went all the way to the championship game. In fact, even head coach Ryan Hileman was just 5 years old. It was so long ago, Williamsburg played a team called the Laurel Valley Rams in the championship. Williamsburg lost, 15-7, in overtime.
The Rams are not with us anymore, but they certainly made their mark behind one of Pennsylvania’s greatest high school coaches, Jerry Page, and he was joined by his son Greg on the sideline that night.
“I was actually watching that game on YouTube a little earlier,” the younger Page said Tuesday night. “I was an assistant coach on my dad’s team in 1989, my junior year of college. We had a really good team, but so did Williamsburg. They entered the game 12-0. There was a lot of snow around the field on Mansion Park (in Altoona). They had cleared off most of it for the game.
“But it was a really good game. We just made the plays in overtime, and it was incredible. It was Laurel Valley’s first district championship.”
The elder Page won’t be able to attend, but Greg Page will be on the sideline when his Homer-Center Wildcats play host to Williamsburg in the quarterfinal round Friday at Memorial Field.
But don’t look for a final score that totals just 22 points. In fact, this game could be anything but low scoring.
Williamsburg (4-3), seeded No. 7, tagged Blairsville for 50 points on Saturday and has scored 130 points in its last three games. The Blue Pirates feature a number of playmakers who could keep Wildcats defenders busy all night.
The Wildcats find themselves the No. 2 seed and in the playoffs after just five games.
They didn’t build their 4-1 record on defense. Homer-Center gives up 359 yards of offense per game, third worst in the Heritage Conference, and 29.6 points per game, including 48 to Purchase Line in their last game and 43 to No. 1 Penns Manor two weeks earlier
“I am not sure how the scoring will go,” Greg Page said. “We have scored a lot but given up a lot as well. I would prefer to be more consistent on both sides of the ball.”
Homer-Center built its record on offense. The Wildcats average 51 points per game, far more than any other team in District 6 1A. Homer-Center lead the conference in total offense with a ridiculous 465.0 yards per game, and it’s balanced, with 258.6 rushing and 206.4 passing.
Hileman knows why.
“You and I both know that what you need to know about them is Ben Schmidt,” Hileman said. “He is a great athlete. We know going into the game that if we want to win, we have to find a way to stop him.”
No one has yet. Penns Manor came closest, “holding” the Homer-Center senior quarterback to 255 total yards. But then he rebounded with back-to-back weeks of more than 500 total yards against Saltsburg and Purchase Line.
Schmidt leads the conference with 1,901 total yards, an average of 380.2 per game. He ranks No. 1 among all quarterbacks with 869 rushing yards and 16 rushing touchdowns. No quarterback has been more efficient, completing 48 of 74 passes for 1,032 yards and 12 touchdowns with just three interceptions.
“Defensively, they are sound in their alignment and play their gaps well,” Greg Page said. “It is something where we need to get off the football and create seams for our run game, and protect for our passing game. We have to be precise there. They have really good athletes in the secondary.”
The Homer-Center defense sees a broader field of problems.
“Statistically, they spread the ball around nicely,” Greg Page said. “Their balance is what makes them go. ... They are very fundamental on both sides of the ball. No one stands out as a star, and that is a credit to all of their guys. They all do their job consistently.
“I believe if there is one kid who makes it go, it is (Lambert) Palmer, the quarterback. He directs their offense very smoothly and throws a very nice ball. We have to make him uncomfortable.”