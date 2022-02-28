HOMER CITY — It could have been the fact that they were playing a rare weekend game, or maybe it was that they were playing in their first game in 10 days.
It took a while for the Homer-Center Wildcats to get their offense rolling in the District 6 Class 2A girls’ basketball semifinal Saturday, but once they did, they could not be stopped.
The second-seeded Wildcats (21-4) dismissed a bumpy first eight minutes, scored 21 second-quarter points and rode their overwhelming defense the rest of the way to a commanding 57-18 triumph over Juniata Valley.
“The bottom line is we haven’t played since last Wednesday,” Wildcats coach Nick Moore said. “I was concerned with coming out a little flat and our shots being off.”
The victory gives Homer-Center (21-4), fresh off its second straight Heritage Conference title, its first district playoff win in three years. The Wildcats secured a berth in the state tournament for the first time in six years with their quarterfinal-round win.
It also set up another meeting against an opponent the Wildcats know quite well. They will play host to Penns Manor in this evening’s semifinals for an opportunity to play for the District 6 title. The Comets won their quarterfinal-round game, 44-28, at home against Southern Huntingdon on Saturday.
Homer-Center and Juniata Valley (15-8) were tied at 9-all after the first eight minutes, but the Wildcats took control during the second period. Guard Alaina Fabin connected on five field goals, including a pair of 3-pointers, and tallied 12 points as the host outscored the seventh-seeded Hornets 21-5 to take a 30-14 halftime lead.
“After I made my first couple of shots, I got excited,” Fabin said. “I just kept shooting and they were going in.”
After halftime, the Wildcats picked up where Fabin left off.
Senior point guard Marlee Kochman supported the offense with eight points during a 15-2 third quarter that saw the Wildcats’ lead climb to 29 points at 45-16.
Ashlyn Kerr’s field goal with 2:10 remaining in the final period pushed the lead up to 39 points at 57-18.
The Wildcats’ full court press was a handful for Juniata Valley, which committed 24 turnovers and scored only four second-half points.
“We really worked on our full-court press this week in practice,” Moore said. “I told them after that first quarter that we have to be who we are as a team. We are a strong defensive team, and that showed in that second period and on with creating points off some turnovers.”
“We have been working on that a lot in practice,” Fabin added. “We have really good help defense as a team, and it’s really showing.”
“Homer Center was the better team, and I told our team to have a chance against this team we can’t shoot ourselves in the foot,” Juniata Valley coach Clayton Deforrest said. “We started off OK, but then in the second quarter we shot ourselves in the foot.”
The red-hot Fabin added a pair of fourth-quarter field goals and totaled a game-high 19 points. The smooth sophomore added four assists and six steals.
Kochman finished with 14 points, all in the second and third quarters, to go with three assists. Junior Molly Kosmack just missed double figures with eight points and added nine rebounds.
The busy district schedule allowed the Wildcats little time to prepare for Penns Manor, which topped Homer-Center in the regular season (46-45) but lost in the conference championship game (36-26).
“We first have to take care of Penns Manor,” said Fabin. “Last year we lost in the first round, so it is exciting to earn a place in the state tournament. I am really excited to see where this team can go.”
“We know each other very well,” added Moore. “I expect a low-scoring game with two very good defensive teams battling it out. We will do what we do, and they will do what they do, and we will see who comes out on top.”