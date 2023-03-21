MILL HALL — Macy Sardone kicked the offensive blues, Molly Kosmack dominated the boards, only two Meteors reached the scoresheet against a borderline impenetrable Wildcats press and the final buzzer brought on a shower of Hershey Kisses as Homer-Center punched its ticket to the state championship game with a commanding 47-13 victory over District 2 winner Montrose in the PIAA Class 2A semifinals at Central Mountain High School on Monday.
“We came out with great intensity,” Homer-Center coach Nick Moore said. “From the tip until they (the starters) came out there at the two-minute mark, we were fired up defensively. We played great defensively. Our chaos we ran great. I’m just so proud of these girls. It’s getting me emotional. … I can’t speak highly enough about the girls and their effort. These past four, five games have been total team efforts and I’m proud of them for that.”
Kosmack won the opening tipoff and the Wildcats went on a 6-0 run with buckets from Sardone, Alaina Fabin and Kosmack that forced Meteors coach Todd Smith to call a timeout and calm down his rattled team just three minutes into the game.
“It shows that we’re ready,” Kosmack said of starting hot. “We’re ready to set the pace of this game and we’re not ready to let them have any momentum. We want to start off with the ball and start off strong.”
Mia Snyder drained a 3-pointer to cut the Wildcats’ lead in half, 6-3, and Sardone, who scored 11 points and notched five steals on the night after being held to single digits the past few games, turned around and hit a 3.
“It felt good to get the monkey off my back,” Sardone said. “I’ve been struggling a lot, but recently I’ve been getting in the gym more, trying to get up more shots. My confidence is there now, and that’s how I tried to come into this game just trying to be as confident as possible.”
Hayley Pompey, who scored Montrose’s other 10 points, netted a jumper at 3:26 that brought the Meteors within four, 9-5, but it would be their last point for nearly 11 minutes.
Sardone came up with a steal at half court and Fabin put it in for a layup for the 10-point lead, 15-5, that quieted a rowdy Montrose crowd to end the first quarter.
Homer-Center got tougher in the second, quickening the game’s pace and getting more aggressive on defense to further fluster the Meteors, who couldn’t get off clean shots or corral rebounds.
The Wildcats went on a 9-0 run that featured a beautiful pass through traffic from Sardone to Kerr under the net to stretch the lead to 20-5 at 5:10, and seven rebounds by Kosmack before Pompey netted a basket at the minute mark to break the scoreless streak as Homer-Center went into the half up by 17 points, 24-7.
While the Wildcats had a few errant passes and a bit of trouble handling the ball, giving away seven turnovers in the first half, but they used the chaos to capitalize on 12 of Montrose’s turnovers in the first 16 minutes and 20 overall and used their physicality to dominate the rebounding 24-15 over all four quarters.
“We like to speed up the game a little bit,” Moore said, “but keep a structured pace offensively. We did that well tonight. We missed some easy shots, but overall I’m happy with the performance.”
Anna Cutshall opened up the second half with a 3 to make it a 20-point game, Fabin scored five points and Kosmack, who totaled a game-high 13 points and 14 rebounds, finished off a 13-4 third quarter by the Wildcats with a pair of buckets, including a short jumper at the buzzer that made it 37-11.
“She just tears it up,” Moore said of Kosmack. “You would know, if you ever met her in person, how great her personality is and fierce she is on the boards.”
Pompey put up a shot at 4:46 in the fourth quarter that would be the Meteors’ last basket. The Wildcats pulled their starters at the 2-minute mark, Meegan Williams scored five straight points for Homer-Center and Hannah Arone came off the bench for the final 2-pointer with 24 seconds to go before the starters came back on to finish what they started.
When the game clock hit zero and the buzzer sounded, the Homer-Center fans that packed a gym nearly two hours away again began tossing Kisses onto the court as the Wildcats piled into a heap on the floor in celebration.
"It's a feeling you can't describe," Kosmack said. "It's just awesome. I'm just so glad I could do it with such a great group of girls. We've been working since the summer time, since like August. It's just showing on the court that all our hard work is paying off, and I couldn't be more proud of these girls."
The Wildcats take on Kennedy Catholic, the District 10 champion and 56-44 winners over Greensburg Central Catholic in the other semifinal match, on Thursday at the Giant Center in Hershey for the state championship.
“It was a goal at the beginning of the year and it’s been a childhood dream of mine,” Sardone said of making it to Hershey. “Ever since I was younger, I’ve always said I wanted to make it to a championship and win, so now we have the opportunity on Thursday to get one.”