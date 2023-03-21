hc girls-piaa

The Homer-Center Wildcats posed on the court after earning a berth in the state championship game.

 BRY McDERMOTT/Gazette

MILL HALL — Macy Sardone kicked the offensive blues, Molly Kosmack dominated the boards, only two Meteors reached the scoresheet against a borderline impenetrable Wildcats press and the final buzzer brought on a shower of Hershey Kisses as Homer-Center punched its ticket to the state championship game with a commanding 47-13 victory over District 2 winner Montrose in the PIAA Class 2A semifinals at Central Mountain High School on Monday.

“We came out with great intensity,” Homer-Center coach Nick Moore said. “From the tip until they (the starters) came out there at the two-minute mark, we were fired up defensively. We played great defensively. Our chaos we ran great. I’m just so proud of these girls. It’s getting me emotional. … I can’t speak highly enough about the girls and their effort. These past four, five games have been total team efforts and I’m proud of them for that.”