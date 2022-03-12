MONROEVILLE — “Survive and advance.”
That’s rule No. 1 of the state playoffs, according to Homer-Center coach Nick Moore.
It proved true enough for the Wildcats on Friday night with a sloppy 55-48 victory over Serra Catholic in the second round of the PIAA Class 2A girls’ basketball playoffs at Gateway High School.
Despite a double-double for Macy Sardone, Justley Sharp’s best defensive showing of the season, a win and a berth to the quarterfinals, the Wildcats struggled for most of the game.
Homer-Center shot out to a 6-0 start with back-to-back buckets by Macy Sardone and a layup by Molly Kosmack, but Serra Catholic rallied with six points to tie it on a layup by Caitlyn Cooley.
The Wildcats’ Marlee Kochman made it 8-6, Cooley brought the Eagles within one point with a free throw and Sardone hit a jumper to pull Homer-Center ahead, 10-7, after the first eight minutes.
A Sharp free throw and a Sardone field goal gave the Wildcats a six-point lead at 13-7, but once again Cooley tied things up at 15 with 3:28 left in the half, and Macey McCullough knotted the game again at 17 shortly after.
Kochman and Sardone each netted field goals and Alaina Fabin went 2-for-2 at the line in the final minute for a 13-10 second quarter and 23-17 halftime advantage for Homer-Center.
The Eagles had 16 turnovers in the first half, while the Wildcats had eight. Homer-Center couldn’t convert, finding it hard to find its familiar rhythm with Serra Catholic doubling up on defense.
“We didn’t play well defensively. We didn’t play well offensively. We let them control the tempo,” Moore said. “Everything that could go wrong went wrong, and we were still up six.”
Six players scored for Homer-Center in a 17-11 third quarter as the Wildcats found some footing.
Sardone grabbed an offensive rebound off Kochman’s missed free throw and scored to give the Wildcats a 10-point lead at 34-24.
Field goals by Anna Cutshall, Alaina Fabin and Molly Kosmack gave the Wildcats their largest lead of the game at 12 points, 40-28, after three quarters.
Serra Catholic poured in 20 points in the final period, including seven from Brianna Battles and six from Cooley.
However, it wasn’t enough to overtake the lead from Sardone and the rest of the Wildcats. The junior shooting guard netted Homer-Center’s only 3-pointer of the game to make it 45-40 and finally give the Wildcats the swing they needed to finish the job.
“It settled us down,” Moore said. “When she gets going, the team’s really comfortable. She wasn’t shooting the ball very well, so we had to find offense in other areas. But she still had 24. … What more can I ask for?”
Homer-Center went on a 15-4 run to end the game, with its final eight points coming from Sardone, who went 6-for-8 from the line and hit a layup to close out the scoring for the Wildcats.
Sardone finished 9-for-13 and scored 24 points to go with 10 boards, with seven coming on the offensive end.
Kochman, senior guard, posted 10 points on five field goals, while Kosmack, a junior power forward, had eight points on four field goals.
The Eagles were led by Battles, a sophomore forward, with 15 points. Also in double figures were Cooley (11) and McCullough (10).
“We weren’t getting to the help side like we were supposed to,” Moore said. “We weren’t doing simple things like hedging off the screens. We were letting them screen and falling back, and letting girls get in. We were getting out of position, which doesn’t usually happen to us. The credit goes to Serra Catholic for getting us off our game and putting up a good fight.”
Fouls played as much of a role as strong defense in neither team being able to find proper momentum.
The Wildcats were called 14 times, while the Eagles had 15. Kosmack saw limited playing time after her third foul in the third quarter, while Serra Catholic’s Cate Clarke fouled out in the final minutes.
“It took us out of the game a little bit,” Moore said. “We really had no flow. We had some really good offensive sets at times and it seemed like we were really getting into it, but then a foul brought us back. The girls put in a tremendous effort. They battled through adversity, and that’s what you want to see. Sometimes it’s good to see what your team’s made of when they’re put in those types of situations.”
Homer-Center (25-4) takes on fellow District 6 opponent Bellwood-Antis on Tuesday.
“I can’t say enough about this group,” Moore said. “I let the game get to me a little bit tonight, and I feel bad for how hard I was hard on these girls at times. Yes, we need to protect the basketball and, yes, we made some bad turnovers, but we also made some pretty great plays. Our girls pulled this one out. We’re surviving, and we’re moving on.”