HOMER CITY — Room for improvement.
The Homer-Center Wildcats came to the realization that there is enough of that to perhaps warrant paying greater attention to detail as the District 6 Class 1A playoffs move forward.
Senior quarterback Ben Schmidt passed for four touchdowns and ran for another as the second-seeded Wildcats overcame themselves and a pesky Williamsburg team, 35-24, in a quarterfinal-round game at Memorial Field on Friday night.
Schmidt threw for 232 yards, ran for 177 more and even intercepted a pass as Homer-Center raced to a 28-0 lead in the second quarter. Drew Kochman caught two scoring passes covering 88 and 27 yards.
“He’s a phenomenal quarterback, the best I’ve ever seen,” Kochman said. “He does a great job of just bringing the whole team together and spreading the ball out. He’s a phenomenal athlete.”
Homer-Center coach Greg Page, just the same, would have preferred a more consistent performance. The Wildcats turned the ball over twice, fumbled the ball seven times, and allowed the Blue Pirates (4-4) to pull within 11 points with nine minutes to play in the final period.
“It’s 35-8, and everybody thinks the game’s over. I knew those guys over there weren’t going to think the game was over,” he said. “I’m sure they’ll tell you the same thing; they needed to cash in on a few more (plays), too. I think both teams left a couple scores out there.”
The Wildcats became the highest-seeded team remaining in the district playoffs after Purchase Line defeated No. 1-seeded Penns Manor, 22-14. Homer-Center will play Juniata Valley or Portage on Nov. 6 or 7.
“(They are) two historically really good football programs,” Page said. “They’re disciplined, they’re fundamental. At times we’re not. So we need to clean that up. We definitely do.”
Schmidt and Kochman echoed their head coach’s sentiment.
“We made some (bad) snaps and definitely some mistakes on both sides of the ball. We need to clean that up. But it’s an easy fix really,” Schmidt said. “There could be worse problems to have. We definitely need to sharpen up on that. But overall I think we played hard and played well.”
“We made some mistakes. I don’t know if we got lazy on some of our defense,” Kochman said. “But we’ve just got to keep at it for the next game.”
Travis Mock opened the scoring with a 25-yard reception in the game’s opening minute. Schmidt followed with a 60-yard strike to Michael Krejocic and a 7-yard touchdown run to put the Wildcats (6-1) ahead, 20-0.
“We knew coming into the game we’d have to stop him in order to win the game,” Williamsburg coach Ryan Hileman said of Schmidt.
Schmidt exceeded 3,000 career rushing yards and the 5,000-yard passing plateau.
“He’ll be the first to tell you it’s not just him,” Page said. “But in this type of offense, he’s the centerpiece because he’s a dual-threat quarterback. He’s got the ability. We made enough plays. Sometimes he bails you out. But he’s been tremendous for four years.”
“I’ve been blessed throughout my whole career. I have great teammates and coaches,” Schmidt said. “We’re just focused on winning games, but whatever happens, happens.”
The Blue Pirates, trailing 21-0 with four minutes to play before halftime, had a splendid chance to crawl back into the game when Wes McCall returned a kickoff 52 yards to the Homer-Center 13. Caden Brown’s fumble recovery, however, prevented Williamsburg from scoring.
Williamsburg junior Lambert Palmer completed 11 of 21 passes for 177 yards. He ran for 47 yards and two touchdowns and he also intercepted a pass. Classmate Jahmarea Wansley set up his own 4-yard touchdown run with a 73-yard kickoff return that followed Schmidt’s long touchdown strike to Kochman.
“We had some opportunities to put some early scores in, and we didn’t come away with any points,” Hileman said. “We just fell too far behind to begin with to dig ourselves out of (the early hole).”
Homer-Center managed 412 total yards and held the Blue Pirates to 75 rushing yards. Junior Collin Troup rushed for 116 yards. The Wildcats fumbled the ball seven times, however, and committed two turnovers.
“We’re happy to get the win,” Page said. “It’s a playoff win against a good football team. They were talking about their r￩sum￩, and the teams that they had played; and they did play a pretty tough schedule. But we were ready to play tonight.”