Make them earn it.
That’s the strategy of the Homer-Center Wildcats (2-1) and West Shamokin Wolves (2-0) as the two teams prepare for their Heritage Conference matchup Friday in NuMine.
The Wildcats posted a decisive 46-0 victory over United (0-3) last week, while West Shamokin defeated Purchase Line (2-1), 22-14, after COVID-19 protocols left a large portion of its roster quarantined.
“I was very proud of our team’s effort last week,” said West Shamokin coach Jon McCullough. “There were a lot of kids who contributed to the win. The team came together and found a way and overcame adversity from these past couple weeks.”
The Wolves were led by the Swartz brothers, with 6-foot-2 senior Bo at quarterback and 6-foot sophomore wide receiver Lou as his top target. The quarterback is 30-for-49 for 495 yards. He was 17-for-29 for 208 yards against Purchase Line. Meanwhile, his brother ranks third in the Heritage Conference with 245 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 12 receptions.
The Swartz brothers appear nearly unstoppable, but Homer-Center coach Greg Page isn’t exactly looking to stop the quarterback and the Wolves’ impeccable passing game.
“I hope we can just slow him down,” Page laughed. “The thing that’s making him stand out is his presence and awareness that’s helping him continue to extend plays. He gets the ball downfield and he sees guys that are breaking open because people just want to stare at him in the backfield and lose sight of their receiver.”
The Wildcats will have their work cut out for them against West Shamokin, who has the second-most passing yards in the Heritage with 505 yards through two games — only 80 yards less than Marion Center who has played three.
“We can’t let them get those big plays,” Page said. “You can’t let them hit the big ones on you where they get behind you and break a long one for a quick score. We’re going to try to keep things in front of us and make them earn it. The first thing we always think about is alignment, and then we want to get off the football and be physical. When you have a player like Swartz, you also have to keep him in your sights. You have to try to contain him.”
Homer-Center’s defense held United to just one first down and 33 yards in its shutout victory. Homer-Center has only given up 436 total yards to its opponents, the least of any Heritage team other than Cambria Heights (190). West Shamokin has allowed its opponents 371 rushing yards and 195 passing.
“They’re a well-balanced team,” McCullough said. “Up front, offensive line and defensive line, they’re pretty good. That presents a big challenge for us. They’re a physical downhill running football team, which they always have been under Coach Page. They also take shots down the field for the passing game. We have to be sound and make them earn everything that they get and not let them get anything easy.”
On offense, Homer-Center likes to spread the ball around and keep its opponents’ defense on edge. The Wildcats are the second-best rushing team in the Heritage with 668 yards, compared to West Shamokin’s 172. Homer-Center also owns the third-best total offense with 970 yards.
Nearly half of Homer-Center’s rushing yards (338) came against United, where 5-foot-11 running back Collin Troup ran for 122 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries. Troup has 290 yards and four touchdowns on 56 carries through three games.
In the air, junior quarterback Cole McAnulty is 18-for-52 for 283 yards with four touchdowns and two interceptions.
On the other end, West Shamokin has posted only 172 rushing yards, but McCullough is looking for his Wolves to pick up the ground game, if needed.
“We need to do whatever it takes to win the ball game,” McCullough said. “If we have to throw the ball 50 times or run the ball 50 times, we’ll do it. However the game is being dictated at that point in time, we’ll have to find a way to get the job done.”
Page, who is looking for his 100th win as Homer-Center’s coach since joining the Wildcats 15 seasons ago, knows that his team’s third straight win isn’t going to come easily.
“We’ve taken care of business these last two weeks,” Page said. “Your only mindset needs to be that you want to stack another victory on top of what you’ve done. You’ve got to keep it going, keep that momentum going. … We have to be ready to go over there and deal with a dog fight.”