Last week while traveling to work, I was reminded why I had written my column in regard to giving wildlife a brake. Where the Route 119 bypass crosses over Route 286, I could hardly believe my eyes. A mallard hed and close to a dozen tiny ducklings were using the same overpass as my truck and trailer. Tightly hugging the jersey barrier, I cringed as the family of ducks passed between it and a drainage grate.
The concrete jungle that man has created is filled with barriers and obstacles by our development, but in the name of progress our native wildlife have taken a backseat in society. Quite often, hunters are viewed as the enemy by the misled public, yet if not for hunters and the money they spend each season, conservation efforts and research would be next to nothing.
To help promote conservation, concerned citizens can do their part and purchase a Pennsylvania hunting or trapping license, which will go on sale Monday. Getting your license sooner rather than later will allow for applying for antlerless deer permits, which quite often sell out quickly in our area.
While it is somewhat difficult in today’s marketplace, purchasing ammo and other hunting-related accessories further funds conservation in our state and across the nation. In my lifetime as an angler, hunter and trapper, I have purchased countless out-of-state licenses to further contribute to perhaps one of the most important causes in our current times.
Those who oppose the heritage of clothing and feeding yourself with renewable resources should do their own research rather than gobbling up the propaganda provided by Disney and other media powers.
Unfortunately, my message of giving wildlife a brake last week did not reach out to enough motorists. On Monday, while I was traveling west on Route 422, another black bear was seen lying dead alongside the road just past Shelocta. To see such an impressive creature suffer such an unnecessary death and go to waste is something that pulls at my heart each and every time.
In addition to the bear, a number of deer and a beautiful coyote were spotted on my drive, their lives having come to an early end. During the heat, salvaging the meat is quite often a lost cause and perhaps the only person that has a chance is the motorist that strikes the animal. Permits are available from the Pennsylvania Game commission for those looking to utilize the venison that will otherwise feed crows and flies. Evaluating the damage to the carcass should be done as quite often the situation is all but a total loss.
What was once a common skill in survival is now a lost art as fewer people are capable of butchering and processing their own wild game. An abundance of information is available and the task of transforming a dead animal to food can be relatively easy for those willing to try.
With deer season months away, there is plenty of time to learn and invest in the minimal equipment needed to stock your freezer.
Saturday is the opening day of bass season, allowing anglers the chance at some fresh fish fillets. It is important to consult the digest as creel and size limits can vary between different waters. The price of a fishing license is minimal in comparison to what other entertainment costs today, yet quite often a lot more consideration is given to the investment. It takes only a few hours on the water and one tight line to quickly make the purchase worthwhile.