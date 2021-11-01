KENWOOD — The Windber Ramblers were dominant on offense, piling up 372 total yards and on defense by posting their third shutout of the season in a 42-0 pummeling over Heritage Conference champion Cambria Heights in the Appalachian Bowl on Saturday night at Penns Manor’s Pat Corrigan Field.
Windber earned its first Appalachian Bowl trophy and is only the second team to claim the title since its rebirth in 2016. Ligonier Valley won each year from 2016-2019 before leaving for the WPIAL last season. The title game took a one-year hiatus last season during the COVID-19 condensed season.
Windber, the West-PAC champion, took control from the get-go as senior running back John Shuster took the handoff on the first play from scrimmage 63 yards for a score and the early advantage 6-0.
“I don’t think we came out quite ready in that first series,” Highlanders coach Jarrod Lewis said. “That’s 100 percent on me. I take responsibility for that.”
A blocked punt by Highlanders linebacker Bailey Horvath put the Cambria Heights offense deep in Windber territory, but Windber’s defense allowed just 2 yards on four plays before turning it over on downs.
Windber’s big plays continued throughout the half. Nick Dom scored the first of two second-quarter touchdowns, sprinting 83 yards, and Dylan Tomlinson tacked on the two-point conversion for a 14-0 lead.
Tomlinson was on the receiving end of a 21-yard pass from senior quarterback Aiden Gray at 2:06 of the second quarter, and Jordan Wright converted on his first of four extra points to move the Ramblers to a 21-0 halftime lead.
Cambria Heights (9-1), which allowed less than 10 points per game to Heritage Conference opponents, could not contain the Windber offense.
After the Highlanders fumbled the second-half kickoff, Windber took over at the Heights 31-yard line, and Tomlinson finished off the drive with a 2-yard dive. Wright’s PAT put Windber ahead 28-0.
Late in the third quarter, the Highlanders went to the air to cut into the four-touchdown lead, but Windber’s Gino Flori intercepted quarterback Ty Stockley at the Ramblers 48-yard line.
Stockley was 5-for-12 passing for only 35 yards with three interceptions.
Windber’s offense complemented a stout defensive effort by converting on both fourth-quarter possessions. Dom scored on 10- and 14-yard runs, and Wright connected on each of the conversions to complete the shutout.
Dom led the Ramblers’ rushing attack with 143 yards and three touchdowns on only 10 attempts. Shuster had 141 yards on 13 handoffs. Windber totaled 334 rushing yards on 31 carries for a 10.7 average per play.
Cambria Heights leading rusher Ryan Haluska rushed for 60 yards on 20 attempts. The Highlanders had just 117 total yards, 200 below their season average.
“Obviously, we wanted to shut down Haluska and make them go to something else,” Windber coach Matt Grohal said. “We did a pretty good job of doing that early on.”
“If we convert on a couple of those first-half opportunities, it’s a totally different game,” Lewis said. “We weren’t able to do that, but the credit should go to Windber. They are a good team and played well.”
Cambria Heights opens the District 6 Class 2A playoffs at home Friday as the top seed against eighth-seeded Forest Hills.
“We have to turn the page on this one and come back with a good week of preparation to get ready for the start of our playoff run,” Lewis said.