The West Shamokin Wolves like to get physical with their opponents in the run game and on defense.
They can finesse their opponents, too.
The Wolves are throwing the ball more these days. It started last year with the introduction of Bo Swartz at quarterback.
It continues this season with the 6-foot-1, 165-pound junior behind center.
On Friday, in a season-opening 34-28 win over Purchase Line, Swartz completed 19 of 24 pass attempts for 253 yards and two touchdowns, going 5 yards to Dylan Wolfe and 21 to his brother Lou, a freshman. His favorite target was Owen Stover, who reeled in eight passes for 132 yards. Eight of his completions went for first downs.
Swartz also rushed 18 times for 100 yards — 11 more than he gained all of last year — giving him an area-high 353 total yards.
Last season, Swartz completed 46 percent of his passes (86-for-187) for 996 yards with nine touchdown and seven interceptions.
“His development from last year to this year has been amazing,” West Shamokin coach Jon McCullough said Friday night. “I think we saw tonight how he is able to make plays with his legs and make throws on the run. He is a special kid.”
West Shamokin heads to Homer-Center on Friday night for a matchup of 1-0 Heritage Conference teams.
“They have size, they have some athletes, and their quarterback makes it all go,” Homer-Center coach Greg Page said. “Bo Swartz is a good runner and a fine passer. He runs their offense with efficiency and can turn any play into a big play.”
Here’s a look at this weekend’s games, and for good measure, a prediction for each one:
WEST SHAMOKIN at HOMER-CENTER: Some considered West Shamokin’s 34-28 win over Purchase Line a surprise. That doesn’t include anyone at West Shamokin or Homer-Center.
“They like to spread you out and get the ball in space to some playmakers,” Page said. “With (Dylan) Wolfe, (Ezeck) Olinger, Stover and (Josh) Cicero, they have guys who are good in the open field. And the younger Swartz and the fullback (Elijah) Linhart are tough kids as well.”
This will be a tough one.
Homer-Center is coming off a 46-12 romp over United that could have been worse. Ben Schmidt went 8-for-8 in the first half when Homer-Center scored the first 37 points. It was 46-7 at halftime.
Drew Kochman hauled in two of those strikes for touchdowns, the first covering 20 yards and the second 55. Homer-Center finished with 168 rushing yards and 218 passing.
“Ben Schmidt did play well, as did some others,” Page said. “He distributed the ball well and we got the ball to guys to make plays. We will need to improve our consistency overall offensively though.”
West Shamokin gave up the first 14 points to Purchase Line last week. The Wolves scored five of the next six touchdowns and held a two-score lead going into the fourth quarter. The finished with 435 total yards, adding 182 rushing yards to Swartz’s 253 passing.
The Wolves gave up 307 yards, with 292 on the ground.
Prediction: Homer-Center, 29-25.
MARION CENTER at PURCHASE LINE: It’s going to be a little chilly Friday night, but these guys will heat it up.
Marion Center put up 436 yards in a 56-35 win over Saltsburg. Purchase Line gave up 435 in a 34-28 loss to West Shamokin.
Purchase Line, offensively, was typical Purchase Line, rushing for 292 of its 307 total yards and attempting only four passes. Josh Syster rushed for 182 yards on only 13 carries and scored three touchdowns. Jayce Brooks, Mello Sanchez and Issac Huey are also threats in the running game.
Marion Center can spread the ball around to its playmakers. Ty Ryen passed for 185 yards and two touchdowns last week, and he rushed for a couple scores. Justin Peterson rushed for two touchdowns and gained 181 yards on only seven carries, and he scored on an interception return, too. TJ Lynn caught a couple touchdown passes. Gaven Palko is the typical pounder the Stingers like to use to complement their speed.
Prediction: Marion Center, 45-32.
PENNS MANOR at SALTSBURG: Penns Manor’s defense came up big in the fourth quarter last week, intercepting Blairsville quarterback Zak Artley three times to preserve a 30-17 victory in a Heritage Conference game.
Now the Comets face a Saltsburg team that has the potential to attack with a two-pronged offense with new quarterback Braden Staats and the running back tandem of Angelo Bartolini and Gino Bartolini, who combined for 162 rushing yards and four touchdowns in a 56-35 loss to Marion Center. One of Angelo’s three scores came on an 84-yard kickoff return. Another Bartolini, Rocco, also got into the act with a scoring pass from Staats.
Penns Manor did yield 334 total yards to Blairsville, with 310 coming via the pass.
The Comets racked up 308 total yards, with 297 coming in the running game behind Conner Keith (14 for 150), Kevin Baum (8-86), Max Hill (7-50) and Ashton Courvina (2-22). Couvina’s 73-yard interception return for a touchdown in the fourth quarter put the Comets up by two touchdowns.
Prediction: Penns Manor, 31-26.
BLAIRSVILLE at NORTHERN CAMBRIA: Northern Cambria welcomed Bishop Carroll back to the Heritage Conference last week by holding the Huskies to 48 total yards in 44-7 romp.
Quarterback Mike Hoover and the offense also punished the Huskies, rolling up 408 total yards in a fairly balanced attack.
Blairsville’s Zak Artley passed for 297 yards, going 19-for-34 for 310 yards, but he was intercepted three times in the fourth quarter in a 30-17 loss to Penns Manor. The Bobcats rushed for only 24 yards.
“Northern Cambria‘s defense will be a good test for us as a team,” Blairsville coach Rick Artley said. “They are quick and are constantly moving up front. Our offensive line must keep their heads up and feet moving for us to be able to protect the quarterback and run the football. Their secondary plays pretty deep so we must complete passes underneath to keep drives alive.”
Prediction: Northern Cambria, 38-24.
UNITED at BISHOP CARROLL: This is Friday’s 50-50 game.
United gave up seven touchdowns in the first half in a 46-12 loss to Homer-Center, and Bishop Carroll trailed 28-0 at halftime in a 40-7 loss to Northern Cambria.
The Lions will be looking to get running back Hunter Cameron going against a defense that yielded 249 rushing yards last week. Cameron was limited to 54 yards on 17 attempts against Homer-Center.
United managed only 86 total yards last week, and Bishop Carroll gained only 48.
This is Bishop Carroll’s only season on the Heritage Conference football schedule. The Huskies came in to fill Ligonier Valley’s spot when the Rams left for the WPIAL. Cambria Heights comes into the conference as a full-fledged member next year.
Prediction: United, 18-16.
INDIANA at PLUM: Plum opened the season with 36-13 win over Greensburg Salem that denied the Golden Lions the 700th football victory in school history.
Eryck Moore, a 6-foot-1, 190-pound freshman, had a breakout game with 105 yards on 10 carries, including scoring runs of 39 and 14 yards.
Reed Martin, a senior, scored on a 92-yard kickoff return and a 6-yard run and kicked a 41-yard field goal. He added two extra points for a total of 18 points.
Quarterback Ryan Hubner completed 8 of 13 passes for 126 yards with no touchdowns and one interception.
Indiana hung with Armstrong most of the game after taking a 0-0 tie into the second quarter. Two quick scores early in the second quarter gave the River Hawks a 14-0 lead, and they went on to a 21-7 victory. The Indians allowed 472 yards, with 394 coming through the air. Indiana did not complete a pass but rushed for 271 yards, with Devin Flint netting 111 on 22 carries and Zach Herrington and Josiah Johnson combining for 132 on 23 attempts.
Prediction: Plum, 41-21.
APOLLO-RIDGE at FREEPORT: This is a WPIAL non-conference game between familiar opponents.
Apollo-Ridge’s high-powered offense struck often against Ligonier Valley, stretching a 10-7 lead to 44-7 by scoring five touchdowns in the second quarter. And that was the final because the Vikings eased up in the second half after gaining more than 300 yards. Jake Fello was 12-for-17 for 209 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions. Logan Harmon rushed for 114 yards on 14 carries. Klay Fitzroy had seven catches for 128 yards and two touchdowns.
One big key for the Vikings was no turnovers. One thing they need to clean up is penalties after committing nine for 85 yards.
Freeport is coming off a 29-7 win over Deer Lakes.
Prediction: Apollo-Ridge, 39-20.
LIGONIER VALLEY at FRAZIER: Ligonier Valley got a rude welcome back to the WPIAL in a 44-7 loss to Apollo-Ridge team. The Rams gave up all the points in the first half and faced the mercy rule in the second half.
That’s what Ligonier Valley did to teams as a member of the Heritage Conference the past three seasons, but this year the Rams are low in numbers, with only one senior and fewer than 40 players on the roster.
Quarterback Hayden Sierocky and Grant Dowden hooked up on a 66-yard pass play for their team’s touchdown in the first quarter.
Frazier opened with a 34-0 win over Charleroi. Braydon Boggs completed 9 of 11 passes for 198 yards and three touchdowns, and Kenny Fine was mighty fine, gaining 206 yards from scrimmage on seven carries for 120 yards and two catches for 86. He caught an 81-yard scoring pass and ran 88 yards for another score.
Prediction: Frazier, 47-13.