It all comes down to this.
Homer-Center and River Valley weren’t satisfied when they bowed out of state playoffs in the quarterfinal round a year ago. The losses left the players and coaching staff hungry for more, and the Wildcats and Panthers came into the 2022-23 season with a fierce determination to get to Hershey come March.
Four months and 62 games since the season’s opening tipoff and a Heritage Conference championship for the Panthers and a second consecutive District 6 title for each team, Homer-Center and River Valley are in Hershey vying for the PIAA Class 2A and 3A girls’ basketball championships.
The Wildcats take on District 10 winner and last year’s Class 1A runner-up Kennedy Catholic at noon in the Class 2A game, while the Panthers tip off against Dunmore, the District 2 winner, at 6 p.m. Live coverage of both games will be on PCN.
Homer-Center (6-1, 24-7) vs. Kennedy Catholic (10-1, 25-4)
The road to Hershey: The Wildcats had trouble finding consistency in the regular season, going 17-7 overall and 10-3 in the conference before falling to River Valley, 36-31, in the Heritage title game. It was the third time on the season Homer-Center lost to the Panthers, with the other losses coming against Portage (61-53), Forest Hills (59-54) Redbank Valley (47-39) and Punxsutawney (65-44).
“It’s been up and down,” Homer-Center coach Nick Moore said. “I spent two years with these girls. I just love them to death. They’re a great group, but there’s adversity throughout the season. There always has been. We weren’t playing well defensively. We were getting lazy, and it just took them to buy into what we were preaching as a coaching staff to get to this point. But now they have, and you can see the effect that it’s having. We are playing well right now.”
Playing well is a bit of an understatement.
The Wildcats turned to a full-court press that has stifled opponents and cranked up their intensity, outscoring teams in the playoffs 360-202. Five of their seven postseason wins have been by 20 points or more.
In the district playoffs, Homer-Center beat Southern Huntingdon County (50-30) and Bishop McCort (58-50) before defeating United, 52-45, for back-to-back D6 titles.
The Wildcats kicked off state playoffs with a home win against Chartiers-Houston (43-20) and hit the road for three more wins against Millersburg (59-29), Sacred Heart Academy (51-15) and Montrose (47-13) at neutral sites each about two hours away.
The opponent: Kennedy Catholic started the season 0-3 and 2-4 but has compiled 23 straight wins since their Dec. 22 loss to Norwin, 53-29. The young Golden Eagles’ squad won the District 10 title by beating Eisenhower (85-16), Lakeview (61-29) and Maplewood (73-33). In state playoffs, they’ve taken down Brentwood (77-20), Burgettstown (56-39), Bishop McCort (60-48) and Greensburg Central Catholic (56-44).
Kennedy Catholic, which lost to Northumberland Christian in the Class 1A championship game in 2022, is led by sophomore Layke Fields. The 6-foot forward averages 19.2 points and 10.9 rebounds per game as part of an offense that puts up 63.7 points a night and has outscored opponents by an average of 34.1 points this season. Accompanying Fields is Bella Magestro, a freshman guard who also averages double-digit points per game at 12.2. Other starters are sophomore Monique Vincent and seniors Isabella Bianco and Hayden Keith.
“They’re young,” Moore said. “They got No. 50 (Fields). She really has great feet. She works well in the post. They look to get to her a lot. She’s a 6-footer, maybe a little taller. (Cassie Dancak) is another 6-footer they have. Their point guard can really handle the basketball. They have some speed, but they’re very methodical offensively. So we’re going to play our game. I’m not going to change anything.”
The strategy: Homer-Center is approaching Kennedy Catholic the way it has each of its opponents this postseason.
“We’re going to pressure them, see how that goes,” Moore said. “If it doesn’t work, we’ll go back into half court. We’ll have some different things ready for them, but we’re starting out the way we started out the other games. Here we come. We’re not going to let you get the ball inside to (Fields). We’re going to try to pressure the guards and keep them from having good looks in there. We’re going to play good, solid defense. I mean, that’s just what we’ve been doing, and I don’t see any reason to really change until they show us that they can handle the pressure.”
The Wildcats’ lineup features leading scorer Macy Sardone, a senior who averages 18 points a game, and Molly Kosmack, a 6-foot senior who averages 13.7 points and 13.5 rebounds. Sardone and Kosmack each reached 1,000 points this season, while Kosmack also hit the 1,000 career rebound marker. Alaina Fabin, a 5-11 junior point guard, is another huge asset on the boards, while Anna Cutshall and Ashlyn Kerr have been dominant on defense.
River Valley (6-1, 29-2) vs. Dunmore (2-1, 21-3)
The road to Hershey: River Valley is two points away from perfection this season with just two losses, each coming by a single point. The Panthers dropped a 53-52 game against Latrobe in a season-opening tipoff tournament after being down 18 points in the fourth quarter. In a 54-53 loss at Elizabeth Forward, they squandered an seven-point lead heading into the final frame and missed the final shot.
“I would love to be perfect on the year,” River Valley coach Ricc Brown said, “but I think for us, it was a learning experience that, hey, we can’t get sloppy at the end of the game. We got to come up with something. And that’s when we initiated our star kill there that we do at the end. And we’ve been running that to perfection. So it’s worked for us. So I think learning that from Elizabeth Forward was a hard lesson, but it’s paying off now for a state title run.”
River Valley was a dominant force during the regular season, going 13-0 through the conference en route to dethroning Homer-Center as the Heritage champ, and the Panthers are currently riding a 20-game win streak that dates to early January.
The Panthers won a second consecutive District 6 Class 3A title by beating Tyrone (50-24) and Forest Hills (60-50) before defeating Westmont Hilltop, 50-43, in the championship game.
In the state tournament, they have wins against York Catholic (60-52), Laurel (56-54), Shady Side Academy (54-21) and Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (44-38).
“We just had a tough road,” Brown said. “We just had to buckle down. We had to just play good basketball. I’m proud of the girls. It was just four great games. And really, Laurel, I think Laurel was probably one of the best teams I’ve ever coached against in my probably eight years of coaching. So to beat them after being down ten after that, I thought we might make it there.”
The opponent: Dunmore, which lost to Delone Catholic in the 2019 state championship game, has three losses on the season, all to state quarterfinalists or semifinalists: Mount Carmel (42-36), Scranton Prep (52-33) and Lake-Lehman (51-40, overtime).
“Just a good team,” Brown said. “Once Dunmore got there, we kind of were aware of what they have. They have a real good big, they have a good point guard. They have a shooting guard. They have a girl that can play some defense and another girl that just kind of can do all the dirty stuff. So if that sounds familiar, they’re kind of like a mirror image of us.”
Dunmore’s big is 6-4 North Carolina recruit Ciera Toomey, who averages 9.9 points per game on the season and 13 points and 11.3 rebounds in the state tournament. Toomey tore her ACL in last year’s District 2 final and has spent the season rehabbing, easing her way into the lineup and becoming a catalyst for the Bucks’ season.
Leading Dunmore’s offense is Sophia Talutto, a 5-6 junior who averages 12.8 points per game as part of an offense that scores 53.5 a night and a defense that allows just 27.8. Meanwhile Tristan Canavan, another 5-8 junior, leads the team with 59 free throw attempts. Other starts for Dunmore are Cadie Lewis, a 5-5 senior, and Amanda Dempsey, a 5-6 freshman.
The strategy: River Valley have been wrapped up in the state playoffs, finding themselves in tighter games after beating opponents by an average of 20 points during the regular season. The Panthers beat Laurel by just two points when Abby Pynos hit a buzzer-beater with the assist from Hannah Artley, and River Valley staged another fourth-quarter comeback against OLSH in the semifinals.
Brown hopes his Panthers can break loose against the Bucks.
“We want to put points up,” Brown said. “We want to run. We want to get steals and take off and go. We haven’t been able to do that last couple of games. … We proved we could still win those games. So when people want to slow it down, try to muck it up, double us here and there, we’ve proven that we can come through. We want a running gun. I love that. I think our defense has gotten so much better than last year. That’s why we haven’t lost some of those games we did last year. But I think it’s just total team effort. Nobody cares who scores points. Nobody cares who grabs rebounds. We just want to win. If it helps us win, then we’re happy for that person. But it’s all about the team.”
River Valley will look to its leading scorer Ava Persichetti, who averages 19.8 points per game as a sophomore 1,000-point scorer, to jumpstart the offense with her calm and confident leadership, while senior Abby Pynos, a 6-0 forward with 9.0 rebounds a game, takes control of the boards alongside Artley.
“Abby is going to have to do her job down low, not get in foul trouble,” Brown said. “And Artley is going to have to pick up the rebounding on the weak side. … Ava’s got to be Ava. We’re probably going to need some points out of her, just as usual.”
Rylee Kitner, who has scored 31 points in the state playoffs, and Emilee Staats have their own assignments.
“Kit is going to have to play lockdown defense on their point, get some turnovers, “Brown said. “And Staats has to do what Staats does, and she’ll come up with a key steal, a key rebound, make a key 3-pointer. That’s just what she does. She fills the void that we need.”
Overall, the Panthers average 57.8 points per game while allowing 36.8.
“I like how we match up,” Brown said. “I think it’s going to be a great game — probably no 30-point blowout. It’s going to be in a nail-biter, as well.”