Basketball and all sports but two didn’t make the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference cut on Thursday.
Not enough schools joined IUP a day after the PSAC canceled fall and winter sports with the provision that schools could opt in.
Over the past week, the PSAC board of directors, which consists of presidents of the member schools, voted to cancel all mandated regular-season schedules and championship events for fall and winter sports due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The board left open the option to continue championship opportunities if six or more institutions elected to compete in a championship season.
Only cross country and swimming netted enough schools among the 18 conference institutions to have a season.
Clarion, Gannon and Mercyhurst are believed to be the schools that opted in for basketball.
Steve Murray, commissioner of the PSAC, was confident more teams would join the fold until the recent spike in virus cases.
“It was close,” he said. “Frankly, I think last week with the spike occurring and the cautions we were getting from the CDC and the Pennsylvania Department of Health probably solidified the decision. But it wasn’t an easy decision. Making that decision was not easy.”
Tom McConnell, IUP’s women’s basketball coach, dismissed his team after its final fall workout Wednesday, hoping the Crimson Hawks would reconvene on Dec. 28 to begin preparation for a delayed season.
“On one hand, because of the recent spread and spiking of the virus in our country, we certainly understand the decision to cancel the season,” IUP women’s basketball coach Tom McConnell said. “The health, safety and well-being of our players and their families is at the heart of this decision. So I appreciate and I respect that.
“On the other hand, when I see how hard our players have worked and how much they have sacrificed to get ready for this season, it makes it difficult. Eight months ago, isolations, quarantines, online classes, working out in pods, zoom meetings and social distancing were not something anyone of us could ever imagine. Now they are our new normal.”
IUP men’s coach Joe Lombardi went to Twitter late Thursday morning after the PSAC made its announcement.
“As a program, we are disappointed but choose to be positive, patient and persevere through the unfortunate circumstances that we face,” he said. “We will continue to work as a program to be championship-worthy in future years. We will maintain an ‘Attitude of Gratitude’ for what we have.”
There is the possibility that teams could play fall and winter sports during the spring, but none would be sanctioned events by the PSAC or NCAA. For instance, IUP could stage men’s and women’s basketball tournaments at the KCAC, and the football team could play at Miller Stadium. However, there have to be willing opponents.
“We will continue to explore possible opportunities for our fall and winter student-athletes to be able to compete in some capacity during the spring semester,” Todd Garzarelli, IUP’s director of athletic, said earlier this week. “We will do so with the health and well-being of our entire department in mind while keeping in mind the current landscape of this virus.”
IUP student-athletes spend most of the fall semester preparing as if there would be a winter season, which was slated to begin Jan. 17. Workouts were limited to groups of four players.
“I want our players to know what a privilege it has been for me to make this journey with them,” McConnell said. “I couldn’t be prouder of a team as I’ve watched how much they have sacrificed for each other. My admiration and respect for them could not be any higher as I watch them adapt to all of the changes that came their way.
“So my message to them is to keep their eyes on their vision not the circumstances. We are delayed but not denied. Let’s use this time to grow and come out on the other side stronger, better, wiser and ready to meet the exciting opportunities and the challenges that lie ahead.”
The PSAC, meanwhile, provides an online outlet to help student-athletes cope with the situation.
“I feel terrible for the kids and for the coaches,” Murray said. “We’re trying to do some things online with different units and modules they can participate in. We have several hundred participating, and we want to do one for the coaches, too.”
Swimming and cross country have been delegated as “low-risk” sports, according to the guidelines set forth by the NCAA COVID-19 Advisory Panel.
“I am extremely excited for our cross country and swimming programs and their chances to compete and proceed with a season,” Garzarelli said. “As we move forward, our goal is to get each one of our teams in similar situations this spring semester. However, we still have a lot of work to make that a reality as the pandemic will dictate what we are able to accomplish.
“I also want to thank our medical professionals and staff who continue their hard work to ensure a safer return of IUP athletics.”
Meanwhile, the PSAC said it and its member institutions remain committed to holding regular-season events and championships for all spring sports in 2021.
The league is working to finalize details for cross country and swimming. Anticipated championship dates are weekends in late March and late April, respectively.
The PSAC said it will announce any changes to projected 2021 schedules when, and if, they occur.