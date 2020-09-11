A “road map” to get athletic competition back on track was detailed during a committee session at Thursday’s gathering of the Indiana University of Pennsylvania Council of Trustees.
“As a conference we just recently voted upon a starting date, which will be Jan. 17,” Todd Garzarelli, director of athletics, said during a Zoom link to the trustees’ Student Affairs Committee.
The athletic director said the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference is providing a schedule, with the first competition date Jan. 17, for men’s and women’s basketball and men’s and women’s swimming.
“We decided on that date to really give us a guide to build a road map from an athletic standpoint, to get things back up on track,” Garzarelli said.
However, as has been the case with so many activities at IUP and elsewhere since the COVID-19 pandemic set in back in March, it is a tentative date. Small-group workouts are set to begin Monday.
“We are going to start our activities, our individual group workouts next week,” Garzarelli said.
A conference task force is continuing to work on schedules, which, for basketball, likely will consist of 16 games against conference opponents in the same division. IUP, for instance, would play each of the other eight teams in the PSAC West two times. The conference also is exploring possibilities for a postseason conference tournament.
The NCAA permits a 22-game schedule — down from 26 before the pandemic — so schools may choose to play non-conference opponents either prior to or after the Jan. 17 date.
The NCAA canceled winter sports in March when teams were preparing for or already participating in postseason competition. IUP’s men’s and women’s basketball teams were preparing to serve as hosts for NCAA regional tournaments.
The PSAC’s board of directors voted on July 14 to suspend all mandated conference athletic events and championships through the fall semester, in response to the pandemic.
At that time the conference had started a full review of its ability to shift fall competition and championships to the spring semester, with the intent to resume such competition if it determines such a return can be safely executed.
“Obviously, there is still a lot of heavy lifting to do,” the athletic director told the trustees.
That “heavy lifting” includes following NCAA testing protocols and safety guidelines, figuring out budgetary issues and trying to understand the impact multiple sports conducted at the same time will have on facilities and game-management personnel.
The Student Affairs Committee report later approved by the full Council of Trustees included five resolutions honoring six IUP student-athletes:
• Shaun Fedor, who won individual medalist honors as a freshman at the PSAC championships in October 2019 in Hershey.
“Mr. Fedor finished the 54-hole tournament in a three-way tie with a 10-over 223 and clinched the victory after two playoff holes,” his resolution read. “Mr. Fedor became IUP’s 16th PSAC individual champion since 1993 and first freshman champion since 2004 (and) earned PING Division II All-Atlantic Region honors in the spring and finished as the second-ranked player in the region.”
• Paige Mikesell and Rachel Johnson, for their accomplishments in 2019-20 as sophomore members of the IUP women’s swimming team.
“Ms. Mikesell was named a first team All-American by the College Swimming Coaches Association of America in the 100-yard butterfly, 200-yard butterfly, and 200-yard freestyle,” the resolution read. “Ms. Mikesell was named Women’s Most Valuable Swimmer at the 2020 Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Championships in February, and she won four events—three individual and one relay—and broke two meet records and one school record.”
Mikesell’s achieving a 4.0 cumulative grade point average in health and physical education also was noted in her being named to the PSAC Winter Top 10 Team.
Additionally, the trustees noted that Rachel Johnson achieved All-America status from the College Swimming & Diving Coaches Association of America in the 100-yard breaststroke.
• Andre Carr, for his sophomore year achievements on the IUP men’s track and field team.
“Andre Carr won the 60-meter dash at the 2020 Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Indoor Track and Field Championships,” his resolution read. “Mr. Carr set the PSAC championship meet and Edinboro University facility record in the event with a time of 6.72 seconds. (He earlier in the season) set the IUP record in the event with a time of 6.71 seconds. (And) Mr. Carr had the fifth fastest time in Division II in the 60 meters and was selected to participate in the 2020 NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships in March.
• Malik Miller, for his senior-year accomplishments on the IUP men’s basketball team, for which he earned All-America status from the National Association of Basketball Coaches and made the Division II Bulletin All-America third team;
“Mr. Miller was also named Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Western Division Athlete of the Year and was a first team All-Atlantic Region selection by the NABC and the Division II Conference Commissioners Association,” the resolution continued. “Mr. Miller averaged 18.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game with a 45.5 field goal percentage and with 72 made three-pointers.”
• Joanna Stralka, for her freshman year accomplishments on the IUP women’s tennis team, including the singles title at the 2019 PSAC Individual Championships at Bloomsburg University.
“Ms. Stralka became the second player in program history and the first since 2004 to win the conference’s singles title,” her resolution noted. “Ms. Stralka finished the year with a team-best 19-2 singles record, including a stretch of 14 consecutive victories (and) ended 2019-20 as the second-ranked singles player in the Atlantic Region.”