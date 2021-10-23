NuMINE — The West Shamokin Wolves excelled in all aspects during their 44-31 victory over Marion Center in what was both teams’ Heritage Conference finale.
Wolves quarterback Bo Swartz passed for only one touchdown but found the end zone three more times on rushes of 11, 5 and 9 yards. Kick returner Christian Sharp came up big in special teams, taking back two Stingers kickoffs for touchdowns covering 90 and 91 yards.
Quite possibly the biggest key to the Wolves’ 13-point victory was its defense. A defense that allowed 62 points one week ago in a loss against the WestPAC’s Conemaugh Valley bounced back to allow just three points in the first half against a Marion Center offense that was on a roll with back-to-back victories.
Swartz contributed on the defensive side of the ball as well, producing four interceptions to go with his four touchdowns and four two-point conversion passes.
It was all Wolves during the first 24-minutes. Marion Center fumbled on its first drive, punted twice more and was intercepted on two more drives.
The only positive for the Stingers during the first two quarters was a 34-yard Braden Reichenbach field goal on the Stingers second drive of the game.
Bo Swartz found his brother Lou on the Wolves’ second drive for their first touchdown of the game. The Swartz connection of Bo-to-Lou has now connected for seven receiving touchdowns on the season.
After Reichenbach’s field goal, Christian Sharp fielded his kickoff at the 10-yard line and cruised 90 yards untouched into the end zone. Stover caught his first of four two-point conversion passes from Bo Swartz to make it 14-3 at the end of the first quarter.
Swartz ended two Wolves second-quarter possessions with touchdown runs to bring the halftime score to 28-3.
“That was the most inspiring halves that we played, especially on defense, all this year,” an elated Wolves coach Jon McCullough said. “What a bounce-back after last week, we needed that.”
It was a tale of two halves for the Stingers, who outscored West Shamokin 28-16 during the second half.
After a Ty Ryen fumble on the Stingers’ first possession of the second half, Marion Center’s senior quarterback finally found his footing on the next drive finishing a 10-play, 59-yard drive with a 1-yard run to pull the Stingers to within a 28-10 score after a Reichenbach extra point.
Sharp answered immediately with a 91-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. Sharp sprinted into the middle of the field, shifted right and sprinted down the visiting sideline for the score.
“I think that is something like our fifth return touchdown this season,” McCullough said. “It is something that we take pride in and practice almost as much as offense and defense.” “Christian has really been a weapon for us in special teams.
“I personally made some switches this week to get some of our best athletes on the field,” Marion Center coach Adam Rising said. “Give credit to the kid and West Shamokin. He made some nice moves and it cost us big time.”
A Swartz-to-Stover connection on the two-point conversion gave the Wolves a 36-10 advantage early in the third quarter.
Brady Tonkin finished the Stingers’ next drive off with a 9-yard touchdown run that took six plays and covered 48 yards. After another Reichenbach extra point, the Stingers crawled back to within 36-17.
Tonkin was busy throughout the night, finishing with 125 yards of 23 attempts and catching three passes for another 46-yards.
Bo Swartz fumbled on the Wolves’ first play of the next possession but picked off a Ty Ryen pass three plays later to give his team solid field possession once again.
The Stingers defense held tough and kept Swartz and the Wolves out of the end zone for the majority of the second half.
Ryen scored his second rushing touchdown of the night with an 18-yard bruising rush up the middle of the Wolves defense at the 11:23 mark of the fourth quarter. The extra point brought the Stingers to within two touchdowns, 36-24.
That would be as close as the Stingers would get as Swartz capped a 10-play drive that took five minutes off the clock with a 9-yard touchdown run mid-way into the final quarter. Stover’s fourth conversion reception moved the score to 44-24.
Liam Cornetto put the final additions on the scoring with a 4-yard touchdown run with 5:28 to play in the game. Reichenbach’s perfect 4-for-4 night on extra points brought the final to 44-31.
Rising was not all too happy in what looked like a “must-win” game for the Stingers (4-5) to continue after next week’s West-PAC crossover game into the District 6 Class 2A playoffs.
“It all starts with accountability,” Rising said. “We started off the week not well and it showed with how we played in the first half. We are not sure if we still have an opportunity for the playoffs. We will work on getting better as a team and play against next week.”
In somewhat of a twist of fate, West Shamokin, now 5-4 overall, may have an opportunity to exact a little revenge on a Conemaugh Valley team that handed them their worst loss since joining the Heritage Conference. The 50-point loss against the Blue Jays was the worst since a 2016 52-point defeat by Ligonier Valley.
If the Wolves do match up with the Blue Jays, they do not care.
“We don’t care who it is,” McCullough said. “It is looking like that is who it might be, but we don’t care who we play. We will be ready.”