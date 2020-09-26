NuMINE — West Shamo-kin, in terms of bounce-back victories, got what it needed.
Bo Swartz passed for 224 yards, threw for two touchdowns and ran for yet another in the Wolves’ 48-7 rout of winless Bishop Carroll in a Heritage Conference football game at Jack Boyer Field on Friday night.
“Last week was a rough week for us,” Wolves coach Jon McCullough said, referring to his team’s loss to Homer-Center in Week 2. “We had to come back, turn the page and get things going in the right direction. We had a really good week of practice. The kids were focused, and I think we took a step in the right direction this week.”
West Shamokin (2-1) rolled up 412 total yards. Its defense limited Bishop Carroll to 49 rushing yards. Swartz was intercepted once and sacked twice.
“They’re very impressive. They’re quick, they’re fast, they’re strong,” Bishop Carroll coach Bubba Fatula said.
The Wolves also received a notable performance from lineman Logan Cogley, who scored a pair of first-half touchdowns. He returned a blocked punt 12 yards in the first quarter.
“I saw it got blocked. I picked it up and I didn’t know if anyone was going to stop me. I was getting into the end zone,” Cogley said.
Cogley followed with a 21-yard return of a punt that took an unfortunate roll for Bishop Carroll before he alertly picked up the ball and dashed into the end zone.
“I was just looking out for the punt, making sure they got it off,” Cogley said. “If they didn’t, I had to look for the ball, and I ran it in.”
Cogley concurred with McCullough on the Wolves’ need to rebound from their 54-14 loss to Homer-Center.
“We focused all week on being more physical, and getting a lot more people to the ball,” he said. “And just shut everything down.”
West Shamokin took a 34-0 lead into the intermission. Owen Stover (20-yard reception) and Josh Cicero (16) scored the other Wolves touchdowns in the first half.
Dylan Wolfe ran for a 2-yard score and passed for another covering 18 yards to Christian Sharp in the second half.
“We need to run the ball better than we did. But we’ve got a very capable passing game,” McCullough said. “With our passing game in Bo’s hands, we’re in pretty good shape. But we need to get a better push up front and get our running game going a little bit more than we did tonight.”
Johnny Golden found Ryan Bohrer for a 4-yard scoring pass in the game’s final minute for the touchdown that foiled West Shamokin’s shutout hopes. Golden completed 16 of 32 passes for 112 yards.
“We understand who we are. We understand we’re young,” Fatula said. “We understand that on every offensive series we take a chance of these young guys not coming through on a play. And, unfortunately, it’s happening more than we want it to.
“Sooner or later we’ll find a way to put all this together, sustain a drive and score on a regular basis.”
