Three West Shamokin players scored 20 points or more in an 84-70 victory over Jamestown in the consolation game of Redbank Valley’s tournament on Saturday.
Trevor Smulik (23), Bo Swartz (21) and Sean McCullough (20) accounted for all but 20 of the Wolves’ points. Smulik finished off a double-double with 10 rebounds. Swartz chipped in seven rebounds, four assists and four steals, and McCullough and Devin Hatch-Cousins each grabbed five rebounds.
West Shamokin led 26-21 after a hotly contested first quarter and stretched the margin to 27 points at 49-21 while outscoring Jamestown 23-10 in the second period.
West Shamokin plays host to Northern Cambria on Wednesday.
YOUGH 55, INDIANA 46: Yough outlasted Indiana in the championship game of the Indians’ tournament.
Terek Crosby, a sophomore point guard, followed up his 38-point effort against Marion Center on Friday with 32 against Indiana.
Indiana took an early 10-8 advantage, but the Cougars outscored the host 22-13 over the second quarter to take a 30-23 halftime lead. Crosby scored 16 points in the first half.
Indiana climbed to within five points late in the third quarter after Hunter Martin connected on a pair of free throws following a Yough technical foul. Crosby drilled a 3-pointer to end the third quarter, putting the Cougars up by seven points, 42-35.
Crosby extended Yough’s advantage late in the final period, scoring 13 points, including a pair of 3-pointers and going 5-for-5 from the free throw line.
Martin and freshman Stanford Webb scored 11 points apiece for Indiana. Jaden Petrovich provided a spark off the bench with 10 points.
Indiana (1-1) plays host to Punxsutawney on Tuesday.
MARION CENTER 60, PURCHASE LINE 38: Dawson Bracken, a junior guard, buried six 3-poitn field goals en route to a game-high 20 points in Marion Center’s victory over Purchase Line in the consolation game of Indiana’s tournament.
Bracken drilled four 3s and scored all 12 of Marion Center’s points to help the Stingers gain a 12-4 advantage after the first quarter. The Stingers connected on eight 3-pointers compared to the Red Dragons’ two.
Purchase Line chipped one point off the lead and trailed 22-15 at halftime.
Purchase Line’s Mello Sanchez did his best to keep his team competitive, scoring 12 of his team-high 16 points during the second and third quarters.
Leading 40-30 at the end of three quarters, Marion Center leaned heavily on senior forward TJ Lynn, who tallied nine of his 15 points during a 20-8 final period.
Vitalijs Petrof posted a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds, and Dakota Bracken pulled down 11 rebounds. Lynn came up with six steals.
Brady Syster added seven points for Purchase Line.
Purchase Line (0-2) plays host to Harmony this evening, and Marion Center (1-1) plays host to River Valley on Wednesday.
BISHOP CARROLL 53, UNITED 42: The United Lions kept themselves in the game but couldn’t find a way to sneak past the Bishop Carroll Huskies in the Westmont tournament.
The Lions were never out completely, coming out of halftime just five points behind the Huskies. United managed to outscore Bishop Carroll 15-14 in the third to make it a four point game, but the Huskies ran away with the win in the fourth by outshooting the Lions 16-9.
United was led by Johnny Muchosko with 10 points, including going 6-for-9 from the free-throw line. Brad Felix was close behind with nine points.
Nate Dumm, Evan Amigh and Spencer Myers all had 11 points for Bishop Carroll.
The Lions are now 0-2 and welcome Meyersdale on Tuesday.
PENNS MANOR 65, CENTRAL CAMBRIA 54: A 22-point third quarter by Penns Manor allowed the Comets to break a 28-all tie and beat Central Cambria at Penn Cambria’s tournament.
The Comets and Red Devils traded off 17 and 11-point quarters in the first half to tie the game at 28 apiece, before Penns Manor outscored Central 22-15 in the third and 15-11 in the fourth.
Six-foot-six senior Grand Grimaldi went 16-for-25 from the free throw line and stacked up 25 points, while 5-9 junior Ashton Courvina added 17 points of his own for Penns Manor.
The Red Devils were led by senior guard Hobbs Dill with 14 points and 6-8 Daric Danchanko, who scored all three of Central Cambria’s free throw opportunities and added 13 points.
The Comets open up Heritage Conference play on Wednesday when they travel to Homer-Center.
RIVER VALLEY 58, NAZARETH PREP 51: Three Panthers scored in the double digits as River Valley outlasted Nazareth Prep in the Leechburg tournament.
River Valley trailed by one at halftime, but a 16-point third turned out to be the difference maker in a close battle.
Dom Speal led the Panthers in scoring with 19 points, followed by Cameron Reaugh with 15 and Luke Woodring with 11. Andrew Baker added 8 points and 10 rebounds. Reaugh was also named to the all-tournament team.
“It was a back and forth game tonight,” said River Valley coach Don Stitt. “We handled their pressure very well. It was nice to get a win and hopefully get confidence going forward.”
Nazareth’s Nathan Brazil was the game’s leading scorer with 24 points, including five 3-pointers.
River Valley visits Armstrong today.
LIGONIER VALLEY 78, VALLEY 72: Matthew Marinchak scored his 1,000th point to start the fourth quarter en route to a double-overtime victory over Valley in the Plum tournament.
Marinchak was the game’s leading scorer with 35 total points and12 rebounds. Jaicob Holkick tallied 21 points and nine rebounds, while Haden Sierocky added 8 points and 11 rebounds for the Rams.
Valley was led by Xavier Willson who had 28 points, including for 3-pointers.
Ligonier Valley has its home opener against Greensburg Central Catholic on Tuesday.
DERRY 52, HOMER-CENTER 23: The Homer-Center Wildcats were swept in Burrell’s tournament, falling to Burrel, 58-24, on Friday and Derry on Saturday.
Michael Krjocic led the Wildcats in scoring against Burrell with nine points, while Caleb Palmer’s 15 points led the team against Derry.
Homer-Center begins Heritage Conference play at home against Penns Manor on Wednesday.