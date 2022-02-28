Portage advanced to District 6 Class 2A championship game for the third straight year, knocking off West Shamokin, 51-42, on Saturday in a rematch of last year’s title game
The top-seeded Mustangs will face Penns Manor in Thursday’s title game.
Portage (25-1) defeated West Shamokin for the second consecutive year after downing the Wolves in the 2021 title game, 52-39.
West Shamokin (15-8) deployed a zone defense that caused fits for the Mustangs in the first half, making it difficult for Portage to drive to the hoop.
A layup from Kaden Claar at the first-half buzzer was the only thing keeping the game from being tied as Portage took a 20-18 lead into halftime.
Portage appeared to have cracked the code on the zone defense in the second half, and by increasing the tempo of the game, the Mustangs were finally able to grow their lead courtesy of 3s from Claar and Jace Irvin.
Junior Andrew Miko also created an office under the hoop, scoring eight of his 12 points in the second half.
The Wolves ran into foul trouble late in the game, and conversions at the charity stripe from Irvin and Miko helped the Mustangs seal victory.
West Shamokin, which earned a state playoff bid and will advance to the Class 2A consolation round at United, got 15 points from senior Bo Swartz.
Tip-off for Thursday’s championship game is 7:30 p.m. at Mount Aloysius College.
GIRLS
BELLWOOD-ANTIS 52, UNITED 51: United’s Molly Fry buried a 3-pointer with just over three seconds left in the game to cut the deficit to one point, but Bellwood-Antis didn’t need to inbound the ball and time expired.
The Lions set the early tempo as Jordyn Travis came up with a steal and a layup off the fast break with 6:15 in the first. The Penn State Altoona recruit scored eight points in what was her final game as a Lion.
A jumper from Bellwood-Antis’ Chloe Hammond with 10 seconds left tied the game, but not long after that, it was Lauren Donelson answering at the buzzer for the 15-13 United lead. Donelson finished the game with 15 points, while Fry led United scorers with 16.
The Lions defense proved to be problematic for junior Lydia Worthing as they held the Blue Devil to six second-half points before fouling out with a little over two minutes to go. She would register 13 rebounds.
Her teammates were ready to answer the bell as Chelsea McCaulsky (21 points to lead all scorers), Jaidyn McCracken (13) and Chloe Hammond (10) all finished the afternoon in double figures.
McCracken helped the Blue Devils take control for good with a runner to put the home team up 46-44.
Bellwood-Antis gets a rematch at top-seeded Bishop McCort at 7 p.m. today.
BISHOP McCORT 60, PURCHASE LINE 26: Purchase Line seniors Bethany Smith, Madison Scalese and Abby Goss combined for 14 points as the eighth-seeded Red Dragons fell to Bishop McCort in the District 6 Class 2A quarterfinals.
The Crushers piled on early with a 15-4 first quarter before the Red Dragons pushed back with a 15-10 second period that brought them within 10 points at halftime, 29-19.
Bishop McCort exploded in the third quarter with 26 points on 11 field goals, including three 3-pointers.
Purchase Line was held to just four points for a second time in the game with the baskets coming from Goss and Bailey Weaver.
Smith scored the Dragons’ lone field goal and Weaver netted a foul shot in a 9-3 fourth quarter by the Crushers.
“We played a very competitive first half and hung right with them,” Purchase Line coach Kelley Goss said. “They really applied a ton of pressure in the third quarter, and we didn’t handle it well. They are a great team. Kudos to them.”
Smith and Goss each scored six points to lead the Dragons. Goss added eight boards, while Smith had seven. Scalese went 2-for-2 at the line for her two points.
Bishop McCort netted 23 field goals, including eight 3s.
Four Crushers reached double figures. Ally Stephens posted a game-high 15 points on six field goals, half being 3s. Bailey Shriver and Cami Beppler each had 12, and Lexi Martin tallied 10.
Purchase Line ended its season at 14-10. Bishop McCort (21-2) takes on Bellwood Antis at home today.