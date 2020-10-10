NuMINE — West Shamokin coach Jon McCullough admits his team’s defense has had its struggles this season, and Friday night was no different.
The visiting United Lions put up 34 points against the Wolves defense, and senior running back Hunter Cameron had little trouble maneuvering inside or outside on his way to 415 yards on 35 carries. But it was a fourth-quarter goal-line stand that veteran coach credited as the difference-maker in a 48-34 victory in a Heritage Conference football Friday night.
With West Shamokin holding a narrow seven-point advantage early in the final quarter, United had first-and-goal the 4-yard line. However, on the next four downs the Wolves stopped Cameron twice and Eli Clevenger twice to deny the Lions a touchdown.
“To me, that was the difference in the game,” McCullough said. “It’s a one-score game at that point, and if they tie it up, who knows from there.”
In a game that featured a combined 1,022 yards, West Shamokin outgained the Lions, 538-484.
“We’ve been struggling all season on defense, which is something we normally don’t do,” McCullough said. “But whenever we had to make that stop, we came up and made it. That is a sign of a good football team.”
While the defense struggled, the offense clicked on all cylinders. Quarterback Bo Swartz hooked up with senior Josh Cicero three times in the second quarter alone and added another connection in the fourth-quarter. Cicero, who entered the game with 12 receptions hauled in scoring passes of 59, 29, 14 and 10 yards and finished with nine catches for 162 yards. Swartz was 14-for-26 for 266 yards.
“Just looking for the open receiver, that’s it,” Swartz said. “My receivers have been incredible all year and have made the plays. Josh Cicero had an insane night catching the ball.”
Before West Shamokin got warmed up, it was all United for most of the first quarter. Cameron started off fast with 40 yards on an opening drive he capped with a 25-yard score. Clevenger tacked on the extra point for a 7-0 lead only 1:02 into the game.
United forced West Shamokin to punt on its initial possession and took over at the its own 40-yard line. This time it was Clevenger shooting through the defense on a 48-yard touchdown jaunt. His second straight extra point made the score 14-0.
United’s defense gave the dangerous Wolves a first down on offsides penalty on fourth-and-two, and on the next play freshman Lou Swartz crossed the goal line on a 15-yard run to the lead to 14-7 with 4:08 to play in the first quarter.
The Lions looked to answer by using Cameron early and often during a 13-play drive. However, Clevenger fumbled at the West Shamokin 8-yard line, and the Wolves’ Ezeck Olinger recovered.
Both teams scored a combined five touchdowns over the remaining 10:24 of the first half in a fast-moving second quarter.
The Swartz and Cicero 59-yard touchdown connection cut the Lions lead to 14-13 with 9:46 to play in the half.
United bounced back with five straight carries from Cameron totaling 70 yards, including an 18-yard touchdown run, to extended the lead to 20-13.
West Shamokin landed the next punch in when Swartz found an opening in the secondary and hit Cicero for 29 yards. Olinger’s extra point tied the game at 20 with about five minutes to play in the half.
That was plenty of time for both teams to score one more time before halftime. Cameron continued to find little resistance, accounting for 58 yards on a four-play scoring drive he capped with a 30-yard run.
“I mean Hunter Cameron, what can you say about him?” McCullough said. “He is the most physical runner I have seen in a long time around here. He is one heck of a football player. He was a one-man show against us tonight.”
Swartz and Cicero teamed up for their third touchdown pass eight plays later and tied the scored at 26 going into halftime. Swartz escaped pressure and found a wide-open Cicero 14 yards downfield with 1:45 remaining.
“There is not enough that I can say about what he (Swartz) is able to do right now,” McCullough said. “He really is a special player. But we also have great players around him. Josh Cicero had probably the game of this life tonight.”
The scoring continued right after halftime when Cicero brought in his final touchdown catch of the night at 9:07 of the third quarter to put West Shamokin back in the lead.
Two long Cameron runs highlighted the Lions’ next drive, but it was Clevenger who scored with the aid of a big downfield block from wide receiver Preston Croft. The 13-yard touchdown run was followed with a Clevenger two-point conversion for a 34-33 lead with 6:33 to play in the third quarter.
Late in the game, the Wolves went to the ground attack, and it was mostly Dylan Wolfe getting the job done. Wolfe carried the ball 23 times for 190 yards and two touchdowns. He put the Wolves up for good at the 3:47 mark of the third quarter with his 12-yard sprint.
He later added the only fourth-quarter score with a 15-yard run.
“I can’t be prouder of out team,” United coach Kevin Marabito said. “It was a total team effort. It just was not meant to be for whatever reason. I told our kids you cannot hang your head. You played as hard as you can, it just didn’t work out.”
At 1-4, United finds itself in what the coach called a “must-win” situation next week against Marion Center. Last week marks the end of the regular season, with the District 6 playoffs set to open in Week 7. Teams that do not qualify for the playoffs have the option of continuing their seasons, if opponents are available.
“If we lose, there’s not telling if we play after that,” Marabito said.
West Shamokin, playing in Class 1A this season, plays host to Blairsville next week.
“If we beat Blairsville, we are in good position for a home playoff game,” McCullough said.
Swartz added, “We have to win to get that home playoff game — something that has never been done here before. Every game is like a playoff game.”